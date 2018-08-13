plugin for serverless to make buckets empty before remove
Run next command.
$ npm install serverless-s3-remover
Add to your serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-s3-remover
custom:
remover:
buckets:
- my-bucket-1
- my-bucket-2
You can specify any number of
buckets that you want.
Now you can make all buckets empty by running:
$ sls s3remove
When removing serverless stack, this plugin automatically make buckets empty before removing stack.
$ sls remove
You can use prompt before deleting bucket.
custom:
remover:
prompt: true # default value is `false`
buckets:
- remover-bucket-a
- remover-bucket-b
custom:
boolean:
true: true
false: false
remover:
prompt: ${self:custom.boolean.${opt:s3-remover-prompt, 'true'}}
I can use the command line argument
--s3-remover-prompt false to disable the prompt feature.