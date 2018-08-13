openbase logo
serverless-s3-remover

by Yuta Natsume
0.6.0 (see all)

this is plugin of serverless, before "sls remove", this empties the s3 bucket.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.1K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

serverless-s3-remover

plugin for serverless to make buckets empty before remove

Usage

Run next command.

$ npm install serverless-s3-remover

Add to your serverless.yml

plugins:
  - serverless-s3-remover

custom:
  remover:
     buckets:
       - my-bucket-1
       - my-bucket-2

You can specify any number of buckets that you want.

Now you can make all buckets empty by running:

$ sls s3remove

When removing

When removing serverless stack, this plugin automatically make buckets empty before removing stack.

$ sls remove

Using Prompt

You can use prompt before deleting bucket.

custom:
  remover:
    prompt: true # default value is `false`
    buckets:
      - remover-bucket-a
      - remover-bucket-b

terminal.png

Populating the configuration object before using it

custom:
  boolean:
    true: true
    false: false
  remover:
    prompt: ${self:custom.boolean.${opt:s3-remover-prompt, 'true'}}

I can use the command line argument --s3-remover-prompt false to disable the prompt feature.

