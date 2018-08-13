plugin for serverless to make buckets empty before remove

Usage

Run next command.

$ npm install serverless-s3-remover

Add to your serverless.yml

plugins: - serverless-s3-remover custom: remover: buckets: - my-bucket-1 - my-bucket-2

You can specify any number of bucket s that you want.

Now you can make all buckets empty by running:

$ sls s3remove

When removing

When removing serverless stack, this plugin automatically make buckets empty before removing stack.

$ sls remove

Using Prompt

You can use prompt before deleting bucket.

custom: remover: prompt: true buckets: - remover-bucket-a - remover-bucket-b

Populating the configuration object before using it

custom: boolean: true: true false: false remover: prompt: ${self:custom.boolean.${opt:s3-remover-prompt, 'true' }}