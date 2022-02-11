openbase logo
ssl

serverless-s3-local

by Masahiro Wada
0.6.20 (see all)

Serverless s3 local plugin.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.5K

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

serverless-s3-local

serverless-s3-local is a Serverless plugin to run S3 clone in local.

serverless-s3-local is a Serverless plugin to run S3 clone in local. This is aimed to accelerate development of AWS Lambda functions by local testing. I think it is good to collaborate with serverless-offline.

Installation

Use npm

npm install serverless-s3-local --save-dev

Use serverless plugin install

sls plugin install --name serverless-s3-local

Example

serverless.yaml

service: serverless-s3-local-example
provider:
  name: aws
  runtime: nodejs12.x
plugins:
  - serverless-s3-local
  - serverless-offline
custom:
# Uncomment only if you want to collaborate with serverless-plugin-additional-stacks
# additionalStacks:
#    permanent:
#      Resources:
#        S3BucketData:
#            Type: AWS::S3::Bucket
#            Properties:
#                BucketName: ${self:service}-data
  s3:
    host: localhost
    directory: /tmp
resources:
  Resources:
    NewResource:
      Type: AWS::S3::Bucket
      Properties:
        BucketName: local-bucket
functions:
  webhook:
    handler: handler.webhook
    events:
      - http:
        method: GET
        path: /
  s3hook:
    handler: handler.s3hook
    events:
      - s3: local-bucket
        event: s3:*

handler.js

const AWS = require('aws-sdk');

module.exports.webhook = (event, context, callback) => {
  const S3 = new AWS.S3({
    s3ForcePathStyle: true,
    accessKeyId: 'S3RVER', // This specific key is required when working offline
    secretAccessKey: 'S3RVER',
    endpoint: new AWS.Endpoint('http://localhost:4569'),
  });
  S3.putObject({
    Bucket: 'local-bucket',
    Key: '1234',
    Body: new Buffer('abcd')
  }, () => {} );
};

module.exports.s3hook = (event, context) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(event));
  console.log(JSON.stringify(context));
  console.log(JSON.stringify(process.env));
};

Configuration options

Configuration options can be defined in multiple ways. They will be parsed with the following priority:

  • custom.s3 in serverless.yml
  • custom.serverless-offline in serverless.yml
  • Default values (see table below)
OptionDescriptionTypeDefault value
addressThe host/IP to bind the S3 server tostring'localhost'
hostThe host where internal S3 calls are made. Should be the same as addressstring
portThe port that S3 server will listen tonumber4569
directoryThe location where the S3 files will be created. The directory must exist, it won't be createdstring'./buckets'
accessKeyIdThe Access Key Id to authenticate requestsstring'S3RVER'
secretAccessKeyThe Secret Access Key to authenticate requestsstring'S3RVER'
corsThe S3 CORS configuration XML. See AWS docsstring | Buffer
websiteThe S3 Website configuration XML. See AWS docsstring | Buffer
noStartSet to true if you already have an S3rver instance runningbooleanfalse
allowMismatchedSignaturesPrevent SignatureDoesNotMatch errors for all well-formed signaturesbooleanfalse
silentSuppress S3rver log messagesbooleanfalse
serviceEndpointOverride the AWS service root for subdomain-style accessstring amazonaws.com
httpsProtocolTo enable HTTPS, specify directory (relative to your cwd, typically your project dir) for both cert.pem and key.pem files.string
vhostBucketsDisable vhost-style access for all bucketsbooleantrue

Feature

  • Start local S3 server with specified root directory and port.
  • Create buckets at launching.
  • Support serverless-plugin-additional-stacks
  • Support serverless-webpack
  • Support serverless-plugin-existing-s3
  • Support S3 events.

Working with IaC tools

If your want to work with IaC tools such as terraform, you have to manage creating bucket process. In this case, please follow the below steps.

  1. Comment out configurations about S3 Bucket from resources section in serverless.yml.
#resources:
#  Resources:
#    NewResource:
#      Type: AWS::S3::Bucket
#      Properties:
#        BucketName: local-bucket
  1. Create bucket directory in s3rver working directory.
$ mkdir /tmp/local-bucket

Triggering AWS Events offline

This plugin will create a temporary directory to store mock S3 info. You must use the AWS cli to trigger events locally. First, using aws configure set up a new profile, i.e. aws configure --profile s3local. The default creds are

aws_access_key_id = S3RVER
aws_secret_access_key = S3RVER

You can now use this profile to trigger events. e.g. to trigger a put-object on a file at ~/tmp/userdata.csv in a local bucket run: aws --endpoint http://localhost:4569 s3 cp ~/tmp/data.csv s3://local-bucket/userdata.csv --profile s3local

You should see the event trigger in the serverless offline console: info: PUT /local-bucket/user-data.csv 200 16ms 0b and a new object with metadata will appear in your local bucket.

See also

License

This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.

