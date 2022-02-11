serverless-s3-local is a Serverless plugin to run S3 clone in local. This is aimed to accelerate development of AWS Lambda functions by local testing. I think it is good to collaborate with serverless-offline.

Installation

Use npm

npm install serverless-s3-local --save-dev

Use serverless plugin install

sls plugin install --name serverless-s3-local

Example

serverless.yaml

service: serverless-s3-local-example provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs12.x plugins: - serverless-s3-local - serverless-offline custom: s3: host: localhost directory: /tmp resources: Resources: NewResource: Type: AWS::S3::Bucket Properties: BucketName: local-bucket functions: webhook: handler: handler.webhook events: - http: method: GET path: / s3hook: handler: handler.s3hook events: - s3: local-bucket event: s3:*

handler.js

const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); module .exports.webhook = ( event, context, callback ) => { const S3 = new AWS.S3({ s3ForcePathStyle : true , accessKeyId : 'S3RVER' , secretAccessKey : 'S3RVER' , endpoint : new AWS.Endpoint( 'http://localhost:4569' ), }); S3.putObject({ Bucket : 'local-bucket' , Key : '1234' , Body : new Buffer( 'abcd' ) }, () => {} ); }; module .exports.s3hook = ( event, context ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(event)); console .log( JSON .stringify(context)); console .log( JSON .stringify(process.env)); };

Configuration options

Configuration options can be defined in multiple ways. They will be parsed with the following priority:

custom.s3 in serverless.yml

in serverless.yml custom.serverless-offline in serverless.yml

in serverless.yml Default values (see table below)

Option Description Type Default value address The host/IP to bind the S3 server to string 'localhost' host The host where internal S3 calls are made. Should be the same as address string port The port that S3 server will listen to number 4569 directory The location where the S3 files will be created. The directory must exist, it won't be created string './buckets' accessKeyId The Access Key Id to authenticate requests string 'S3RVER' secretAccessKey The Secret Access Key to authenticate requests string 'S3RVER' cors The S3 CORS configuration XML. See AWS docs string | Buffer website The S3 Website configuration XML. See AWS docs string | Buffer noStart Set to true if you already have an S3rver instance running boolean false allowMismatchedSignatures Prevent SignatureDoesNotMatch errors for all well-formed signatures boolean false silent Suppress S3rver log messages boolean false serviceEndpoint Override the AWS service root for subdomain-style access string amazonaws.com httpsProtocol To enable HTTPS, specify directory (relative to your cwd, typically your project dir) for both cert.pem and key.pem files. string vhostBuckets Disable vhost-style access for all buckets boolean true

Feature

Start local S3 server with specified root directory and port.

Create buckets at launching.

Support serverless-plugin-additional-stacks

Support serverless-webpack

Support serverless-plugin-existing-s3

Support S3 events.

If your want to work with IaC tools such as terraform, you have to manage creating bucket process. In this case, please follow the below steps.

Comment out configurations about S3 Bucket from resources section in serverless.yml.

resources: Resources: NewResource: Type: AWS::S3::Bucket Properties: BucketName: local -bucket

Create bucket directory in s3rver working directory.

mkdir /tmp/ local -bucket

Triggering AWS Events offline

This plugin will create a temporary directory to store mock S3 info. You must use the AWS cli to trigger events locally. First, using aws configure set up a new profile, i.e. aws configure --profile s3local . The default creds are

aws_access_key_id = S3RVER aws_secret_access_key = S3RVER

You can now use this profile to trigger events. e.g. to trigger a put-object on a file at ~/tmp/userdata.csv in a local bucket run: aws --endpoint http://localhost:4569 s3 cp ~/tmp/data.csv s3://local-bucket/userdata.csv --profile s3local

You should see the event trigger in the serverless offline console: info: PUT /local-bucket/user-data.csv 200 16ms 0b and a new object with metadata will appear in your local bucket.

License

This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.