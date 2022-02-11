serverless-s3-local is a Serverless plugin to run S3 clone in local. This is aimed to accelerate development of AWS Lambda functions by local testing. I think it is good to collaborate with serverless-offline.
Use npm
npm install serverless-s3-local --save-dev
Use serverless plugin install
sls plugin install --name serverless-s3-local
serverless.yaml
service: serverless-s3-local-example
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs12.x
plugins:
- serverless-s3-local
- serverless-offline
custom:
# Uncomment only if you want to collaborate with serverless-plugin-additional-stacks
# additionalStacks:
# permanent:
# Resources:
# S3BucketData:
# Type: AWS::S3::Bucket
# Properties:
# BucketName: ${self:service}-data
s3:
host: localhost
directory: /tmp
resources:
Resources:
NewResource:
Type: AWS::S3::Bucket
Properties:
BucketName: local-bucket
functions:
webhook:
handler: handler.webhook
events:
- http:
method: GET
path: /
s3hook:
handler: handler.s3hook
events:
- s3: local-bucket
event: s3:*
handler.js
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
module.exports.webhook = (event, context, callback) => {
const S3 = new AWS.S3({
s3ForcePathStyle: true,
accessKeyId: 'S3RVER', // This specific key is required when working offline
secretAccessKey: 'S3RVER',
endpoint: new AWS.Endpoint('http://localhost:4569'),
});
S3.putObject({
Bucket: 'local-bucket',
Key: '1234',
Body: new Buffer('abcd')
}, () => {} );
};
module.exports.s3hook = (event, context) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(event));
console.log(JSON.stringify(context));
console.log(JSON.stringify(process.env));
};
Configuration options can be defined in multiple ways. They will be parsed with the following priority:
custom.s3 in serverless.yml
custom.serverless-offline in serverless.yml
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default value
|address
|The host/IP to bind the S3 server to
|string
'localhost'
|host
|The host where internal S3 calls are made. Should be the same as address
|string
|port
|The port that S3 server will listen to
|number
4569
|directory
|The location where the S3 files will be created. The directory must exist, it won't be created
|string
'./buckets'
|accessKeyId
|The Access Key Id to authenticate requests
|string
'S3RVER'
|secretAccessKey
|The Secret Access Key to authenticate requests
|string
'S3RVER'
|cors
|The S3 CORS configuration XML. See AWS docs
|string | Buffer
|website
|The S3 Website configuration XML. See AWS docs
|string | Buffer
|noStart
|Set to true if you already have an S3rver instance running
|boolean
false
|allowMismatchedSignatures
|Prevent SignatureDoesNotMatch errors for all well-formed signatures
|boolean
false
|silent
|Suppress S3rver log messages
|boolean
false
|serviceEndpoint
|Override the AWS service root for subdomain-style access
|string
amazonaws.com
|httpsProtocol
|To enable HTTPS, specify directory (relative to your cwd, typically your project dir) for both cert.pem and key.pem files.
|string
|vhostBuckets
|Disable vhost-style access for all buckets
|boolean
true
If your want to work with IaC tools such as terraform, you have to manage creating bucket process. In this case, please follow the below steps.
#resources:
# Resources:
# NewResource:
# Type: AWS::S3::Bucket
# Properties:
# BucketName: local-bucket
$ mkdir /tmp/local-bucket
This plugin will create a temporary directory to store mock S3 info. You must use the AWS cli to trigger events locally.
First, using aws configure set up a new profile, i.e.
aws configure --profile s3local. The default creds are
aws_access_key_id = S3RVER
aws_secret_access_key = S3RVER
You can now use this profile to trigger events. e.g. to trigger a put-object on a file at
~/tmp/userdata.csv in a local bucket run:
aws --endpoint http://localhost:4569 s3 cp ~/tmp/data.csv s3://local-bucket/userdata.csv --profile s3local
You should see the event trigger in the serverless offline console:
info: PUT /local-bucket/user-data.csv 200 16ms 0b and a new object with metadata will appear in your local bucket.
This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.