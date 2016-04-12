Note: Serverless v0.5.0 or higher is required.
npm install serverless-runtime-babel --save
plugins array in your
s-project.json add
"serverless-runtime-babel"
All you need is to set
runtime property of
s-function.json to
babel.
You could use the classic style handler when you need to call
context.done() or the modern style when your functions should return a promise.
/* handler.js */
'use strict';
module.exports.handler = function(event, context) {
/* Everything is the same but better */
let [name, age, isAdmin] = ['bob', 23, false];
let user = {name, age};
return context.done(null, {
isAdmin,
userName: user.name,
userAge: user.age
});
};
/* event.json */
{
"repos": [
"serverless/serverless",
"serverless/serverless-runtime-babel"
]
}
/* handler.js */
import "babel-polyfill"
import request from "request-promise"
const headers = {
'User-Agent': 'Serverless'
};
export default ({repos}) => {
return Promise.all(repos.map(repo => {
let uri = `https://api.github.com/repos/${repo}`
return request({headers, uri, json: true})
.then(({stargazers_count}) => ({repo, stars: stargazers_count}))
}))
}
You can use
serverless function create as usual — it will promt you for a runtime unless you add the
-r babel flag.
Configuration options can be used by setting the
custom.runtime of
s-function.json. The following options are available:
babel — An object with a Babel configuration
minify — When set to
true, this will enable minification. Default:
true.
Browserify options can be included as normal configuration options to the
runtime object. The following options are supported:
["aws-sdk"])
For more information on these options, please visit the Browserify Documentaton.
Example Babel Runtime configuration with default values:
{
/*s-function.json*/
/*...*/
"runtime": "babel",
"custom": {
"runtime": {
"babel": {
"presets": ["es2015"]
},
"handlerExt": "js",
"requires": [],
"plugins": [],
"transforms": [],
"exclude": [],
"ignore": [
"aws-sdk"
],
"extensions": [],
"minify": true
}
},
/*...*/
}