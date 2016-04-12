Babel Runtime for Serverless

Features

Runs locally and deploys functions written in ES2015 syntax (via Babel)

Classic and Modern JS Style handlers

Browserifies, minifies your functions on deployment

Install

Note: Serverless v0.5.0 or higher is required.

Install via npm in the root of your Serverless Project: npm install serverless-runtime-babel --save

In the plugins array in your s-project.json add "serverless-runtime-babel"

All done!

Usage

All you need is to set runtime property of s-function.json to babel . You could use the classic style handler when you need to call context.done() or the modern style when your functions should return a promise.

Classic Style

; module .exports.handler = function ( event, context ) { let [name, age, isAdmin] = [ 'bob' , 23 , false ]; let user = {name, age}; return context.done( null , { isAdmin, userName : user.name, userAge : user.age }); };

Modern JS Style

{ "repos" : [ "serverless/serverless" , "serverless/serverless-runtime-babel" ] }

import "babel-polyfill" import request from "request-promise" const headers = { 'User-Agent' : 'Serverless' }; export default ({repos}) => { return Promise .all(repos.map( repo => { let uri = `https://api.github.com/repos/ ${repo} ` return request({headers, uri, json : true }) .then( ( {stargazers_count} ) => ({repo, stars : stargazers_count})) })) ​ }

Scaffold

You can use serverless function create as usual — it will promt you for a runtime unless you add the -r babel flag.

Examples

GitHub stargazers example - Returns amount of starts for a GitHub repo

Options

Configuration options can be used by setting the custom.runtime of s-function.json . The following options are available:

babel — An object with a Babel configuration

minify — When set to true , this will enable minification. Default: true .

Browserify Options

Browserify options can be included as normal configuration options to the runtime object. The following options are supported:

handlerExt

requires

plugins

transforms

exclude

ignore (defaults to ["aws-sdk"] )

) extensions

For more information on these options, please visit the Browserify Documentaton.

Example

Example Babel Runtime configuration with default values: