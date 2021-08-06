Serverless plugin to set specific validator request on method
npm install serverless-reqvalidator-plugin
This require you to have documentation plugin installed
Specify plugin
plugins:
- serverless-reqvalidator-plugin
- serverless-aws-documentation
In
serverless.yml create custom resource for request validators
xMyRequestValidator:
Type: "AWS::ApiGateway::RequestValidator"
Properties:
Name: 'my-req-validator'
RestApiId:
Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi
ValidateRequestBody: true
ValidateRequestParameters: false
For every function you wish to use the validator set property
reqValidatorName: 'xMyRequestValidator' to match resource you described
debug:
handler: apis/admin/debug/debug.debug
timeout: 10
events:
- http:
path: admin/debug
method: get
cors: true
private: true
reqValidatorName: 'xMyRequestValidator'
The serverless framework allows us to share resources among several stacks. Therefore a CloudFormation Output has to be specified in one stack. This Output can be imported in another stack to make use of it. For more information see here.
Specify a request validator in a different stack:
plugins:
- serverless-reqvalidator-plugin
service: my-service-a
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.myHandler
events:
- http:
path: hello
reqValidatorName: 'myReqValidator'
resources:
Resources:
xMyRequestValidator:
Type: "AWS::ApiGateway::RequestValidator"
Properties:
Name: 'my-req-validator'
RestApiId:
Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi
ValidateRequestBody: true
ValidateRequestParameters: false
Outputs:
xMyRequestValidator:
Value:
Ref: my-req-validator
Export:
Name: myReqValidator
Make use of the exported request validator in stack b:
plugins:
- serverless-reqvalidator-plugin
service: my-service-b
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.myHandler
events:
- http:
path: hello
reqValidatorName:
Fn::ImportValue: 'myReqValidator'
service:
name: my-service
plugins:
- serverless-webpack
- serverless-reqvalidator-plugin
- serverless-aws-documentation
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs6.10
region: eu-west-2
environment:
NODE_ENV: ${self:provider.stage}
custom:
documentation:
api:
info:
version: '1.0.0'
title: My API
description: This is my API
tags:
-
name: User
description: User Management
models:
- name: MessageResponse
contentType: "application/json"
schema:
type: object
properties:
message:
type: string
- name: RegisterUserRequest
contentType: "application/json"
schema:
required:
- email
- password
properties:
email:
type: string
password:
type: string
- name: RegisterUserResponse
contentType: "application/json"
schema:
type: object
properties:
result:
type: string
- name: 400JsonResponse
contentType: "application/json"
schema:
type: object
properties:
message:
type: string
statusCode:
type: number
commonModelSchemaFragments:
MethodResponse400Json:
statusCode: '400'
responseModels:
"application/json": 400JsonResponse
functions:
signUp:
handler: handler.signUp
events:
- http:
documentation:
summary: "Register user"
description: "Registers new user"
tags:
- User
requestModels:
"application/json": RegisterUserRequest
method: post
path: signup
reqValidatorName: onlyBody
methodResponses:
- statusCode: '200'
responseModels:
"application/json": RegisterUserResponse
- ${self:custom.commonModelSchemaFragments.MethodResponse400Json}
package:
include:
handler.ts
resources:
Resources:
onlyBody:
Type: "AWS::ApiGateway::RequestValidator"
Properties:
Name: 'only-body'
RestApiId:
Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi
ValidateRequestBody: true
ValidateRequestParameters: false