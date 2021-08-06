Serverless plugin to set specific validator request on method

Installation

npm install serverless-reqvalidator-plugin

Requirements

This require you to have documentation plugin installed

Using plugin

Specify plugin

plugins: - serverless-reqvalidator-plugin - serverless-aws-documentation

In serverless.yml create custom resource for request validators

xMyRequestValidator: Type: "AWS::ApiGateway::RequestValidator" Properties: Name: 'my-req-validator' RestApiId: Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi ValidateRequestBody: true ValidateRequestParameters: false

For every function you wish to use the validator set property reqValidatorName: 'xMyRequestValidator' to match resource you described

debug: handler: apis/admin/debug/debug.debug timeout: 10 events: - http: path: admin/debug method: get cors: true private: true reqValidatorName: 'xMyRequestValidator'

Use Validator specified in different Stack

The serverless framework allows us to share resources among several stacks. Therefore a CloudFormation Output has to be specified in one stack. This Output can be imported in another stack to make use of it. For more information see here.

Specify a request validator in a different stack:

plugins: - serverless-reqvalidator-plugin service: my-service-a functions: hello: handler: handler.myHandler events: - http: path: hello reqValidatorName: 'myReqValidator' resources: Resources: xMyRequestValidator: Type: "AWS::ApiGateway::RequestValidator" Properties: Name: 'my-req-validator' RestApiId: Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi ValidateRequestBody: true ValidateRequestParameters: false Outputs: xMyRequestValidator: Value: Ref: my-req-validator Export: Name: myReqValidator

Make use of the exported request validator in stack b:

plugins : - serverless-reqvalidator-plugin service : my-service-b functions : hello : handler : handler.myHandler events : - http : path : hello reqValidatorName : Fn :: ImportValue : 'myReqValidator'

Full example