Serverless plugin for PureSec CLI.
1. Install via npm:
npm install --save-dev serverless-puresec-cli
2. Add serverless-puresec-cli to your serverless.yml:
In your project's
serverless.yml file add the following entry to the plugins section:
serverless-puresec-cli.
If there is no plugin section you will need to add it to the file.
It should look similar to this:
plugins:
- serverless-puresec-cli
3. Validate:
You can check wether you have successfully installed the plugin by running the serverless command line.
serverless
the console should display puresec as one of the plugins now available in your Serverless project.
4. Start using the tool:
Generate the IAM role for your function.
serverless puresec gen-roles --function myFunction
After receiving the IAM role in the output of the tool:
5. You can also execute the tool on the entire project:
serverless puresec gen-roles