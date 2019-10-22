Website • Newsletter • Twitter

Serverless plugin for PureSec CLI.

Features

Saves you time - magically creates IAM roles for you

Reduces the attack surface of your AWS Lambda based application

Helps create least privileged roles with the minimum required permissions

Currently supported runtimes: Node.js, Python (more runtimes coming soon...)

Currently supported services: DynamoDB, Kinesis, KMS, Lambda, S3, SES, SNS & Step Functions

Works with the Serverless Framework

Requirements

Python 3.4+

NodeJS 6+

Quick Start

1. Install via npm:

npm install --save-dev serverless-puresec-cli

2. Add serverless-puresec-cli to your serverless.yml:

In your project's serverless.yml file add the following entry to the plugins section: serverless-puresec-cli . If there is no plugin section you will need to add it to the file.

It should look similar to this:

plugins: - serverless-puresec-cli

3. Validate:

You can check wether you have successfully installed the plugin by running the serverless command line.

serverless

the console should display puresec as one of the plugins now available in your Serverless project.

4. Start using the tool:

Generate the IAM role for your function.

serverless puresec gen-roles -- function myFunction

After receiving the IAM role in the output of the tool:

Validate the role. Make sure you have all the required permissions and only them. Copy-paste it to the Resources section in your serverless.yml file. Connect the generated Role by adding the role property to your function in the serverless.yml.

5. You can also execute the tool on the entire project: