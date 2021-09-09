All functionalities as provided by this plugin are now supported by Serverless Framework natively:
${aws:accountId} and
${aws:region} were introduced, which can be used in properties where CloudFormation pseudo paramaters cannot be used. Please use them instead of
#{AWS::...} format as supported by this plugin
Below is the legacy readme for reference:
Currently, it's impossible (or at least, very hard) to use the CloudFormation Pseudo Parameters in your
serverless.yml.
This plugin fixes that.
You can now use
#{AWS::AccountId},
#{AWS::Region}, etc. in any of your config strings, and this plugin replaces those values with the proper pseudo parameter
Fn::Sub CloudFormation function.
You can also use any other CloudFormation resource id as a reference, eg
#{myAwesomeResource}, will replace it with a reference to that resource.
#{myAwesomeResource.property} works as well.
Install the package with npm:
npm install serverless-pseudo-parameters, and add it to your
serverless.yml plugins list:
plugins:
- serverless-pseudo-parameters
Add one of the pseudo parameters to any resource parameter, and it will be replaced during deployment. Mind you to replace the default
${} with a
#{}. So
${AWS::AccountId}, becomes:
#{AWS::AccountId} etc.
#{MyResource} to be rewritten to
${MyResource}, which is roughly equivalent to
{"Ref": "MyResource"}
#{MyResource.Arn} to be rewritten to
${MyResource.Arn}, which is roughly equivalent to
{"Fn::GetAtt": ["MyResource", "Arn"]}.
For example, this configuration will create a bucket with your account id appended to the bucket name:
service: users-bucket-thingy
plugins:
- serverless-pseudo-parameters
functions:
users:
handler: users.handler
events:
- s3:
bucket: photos-#{AWS::AccountId}
event: s3:ObjectRemoved:*
The output in the cloudformation template will look something like this:
"Type": "AWS::S3::Bucket",
"Properties": {
"BucketName": {
"Fn::Sub": "photos-${AWS::AccountId}"
},
}
Or use it to generate Arn's, for example for Step Functions:
service: foobar-handler
plugins:
- serverless-pseudo-parameters
functions:
foobar-baz:
handler: foo.handler
stepFunctions:
stateMachines:
foobar:
definition:
Comment: 'Foo!'
StartAt: bar
States:
bar:
Type: Task
Resource: 'arn:aws:lambda:#{AWS::Region}:#{AWS::AccountId}:function:${self:service}-${opt:stage}-foobar-baz'
End: true
The plugin used to automatically replace hardcoded regions in
serverless.yml in previous releases. This not done anymore by default. This behaviour can enabled again by using:
custom:
pseudoParameters:
skipRegionReplace: false
You can also disable the referencing of internal resources:
custom:
pseudoParameters:
allowReferences: false
You can prevent tokens from being replaced by escaping with the
@ character after the token's hash character
DynamoDBInputS3OutputHive:
Type: AWS::DataPipeline::Pipeline
Properties:
PipelineObjects:
- Key: "directoryPath"
StringValue: "#@{myOutputS3Loc}/#@{format(@scheduledStartTime, 'YYYY-MM-dd-HH-mm-ss')}"