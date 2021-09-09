openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spp

serverless-pseudo-parameters

by Sander van de Graaf
2.6.1 (see all)

Use CloudFormation Pseudo Parameters in your Serverless project

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

118K

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
All functionalities as provided by plugin are natively supported by Serveless Framework (from 2.50.0 onwards)

Readme

Serverless AWS Pseudo Parameters

DEPRECATED

All functionalities as provided by this plugin are now supported by Serverless Framework natively:

  • With version v2.3.0 the default variable regex was updated to not collide with AWS pseudo parameters
  • With version v2.50.0, new variables sources ${aws:accountId} and ${aws:region} were introduced, which can be used in properties where CloudFormation pseudo paramaters cannot be used. Please use them instead of #{AWS::...} format as supported by this plugin

Below is the legacy readme for reference:

Original Readme

Currently, it's impossible (or at least, very hard) to use the CloudFormation Pseudo Parameters in your serverless.yml.

This plugin fixes that.

You can now use #{AWS::AccountId}, #{AWS::Region}, etc. in any of your config strings, and this plugin replaces those values with the proper pseudo parameter Fn::Sub CloudFormation function.

You can also use any other CloudFormation resource id as a reference, eg #{myAwesomeResource}, will replace it with a reference to that resource. #{myAwesomeResource.property} works as well.

Installation

Install the package with npm: npm install serverless-pseudo-parameters, and add it to your serverless.yml plugins list:

plugins:
  - serverless-pseudo-parameters

Usage

Add one of the pseudo parameters to any resource parameter, and it will be replaced during deployment. Mind you to replace the default ${} with a #{}. So ${AWS::AccountId}, becomes: #{AWS::AccountId} etc.

  • using #{MyResource} to be rewritten to ${MyResource}, which is roughly equivalent to {"Ref": "MyResource"}
  • using #{MyResource.Arn} to be rewritten to ${MyResource.Arn}, which is roughly equivalent to {"Fn::GetAtt": ["MyResource", "Arn"]}.

For example, this configuration will create a bucket with your account id appended to the bucket name:

service: users-bucket-thingy

plugins:
  - serverless-pseudo-parameters

functions:
  users:
    handler: users.handler
    events:
      - s3:
          bucket: photos-#{AWS::AccountId}
          event: s3:ObjectRemoved:*

The output in the cloudformation template will look something like this:

"Type": "AWS::S3::Bucket",
"Properties": {
  "BucketName": {
    "Fn::Sub": "photos-${AWS::AccountId}"
  },
}

Or use it to generate Arn's, for example for Step Functions:

service: foobar-handler

plugins:
  - serverless-pseudo-parameters

functions:
  foobar-baz:
    handler: foo.handler

stepFunctions:
  stateMachines:
    foobar:
      definition:
        Comment: 'Foo!'
        StartAt: bar
        States:
          bar:
            Type: Task
            Resource: 'arn:aws:lambda:#{AWS::Region}:#{AWS::AccountId}:function:${self:service}-${opt:stage}-foobar-baz'
            End: true

Properties

The plugin used to automatically replace hardcoded regions in serverless.yml in previous releases. This not done anymore by default. This behaviour can enabled again by using:

custom:
  pseudoParameters:
    skipRegionReplace: false

Disable referencing other resources

You can also disable the referencing of internal resources:

custom:
  pseudoParameters:
    allowReferences: false

Escaping tokens

You can prevent tokens from being replaced by escaping with the @ character after the token's hash character

DynamoDBInputS3OutputHive:
  Type: AWS::DataPipeline::Pipeline
  Properties:
    PipelineObjects:
      - Key: "directoryPath"
        StringValue: "#@{myOutputS3Loc}/#@{format(@scheduledStartTime, 'YYYY-MM-dd-HH-mm-ss')}"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial