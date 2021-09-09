Serverless AWS Pseudo Parameters

DEPRECATED

All functionalities as provided by this plugin are now supported by Serverless Framework natively:

With version v2.3.0 the default variable regex was updated to not collide with AWS pseudo parameters

With version v2.50.0, new variables sources ${aws:accountId} and ${aws:region} were introduced, which can be used in properties where CloudFormation pseudo paramaters cannot be used. Please use them instead of #{AWS::...} format as supported by this plugin

Below is the legacy readme for reference:

Original Readme

Currently, it's impossible (or at least, very hard) to use the CloudFormation Pseudo Parameters in your serverless.yml .

This plugin fixes that.

You can now use #{AWS::AccountId} , #{AWS::Region} , etc. in any of your config strings, and this plugin replaces those values with the proper pseudo parameter Fn::Sub CloudFormation function.

You can also use any other CloudFormation resource id as a reference, eg #{myAwesomeResource} , will replace it with a reference to that resource. #{myAwesomeResource.property} works as well.

Installation

Install the package with npm: npm install serverless-pseudo-parameters , and add it to your serverless.yml plugins list:

plugins: - serverless-pseudo-parameters

Usage

Add one of the pseudo parameters to any resource parameter, and it will be replaced during deployment. Mind you to replace the default ${} with a #{} . So ${AWS::AccountId} , becomes: #{AWS::AccountId} etc.

using #{MyResource} to be rewritten to ${MyResource} , which is roughly equivalent to {"Ref": "MyResource"}

to be rewritten to , which is roughly equivalent to using #{MyResource.Arn} to be rewritten to ${MyResource.Arn} , which is roughly equivalent to {"Fn::GetAtt": ["MyResource", "Arn"]} .

For example, this configuration will create a bucket with your account id appended to the bucket name:

service: users-bucket-thingy plugins: - serverless-pseudo-parameters functions: users: handler: users.handler events: - s3: bucket: photos-#{AWS::AccountId} event: s3:ObjectRemoved:*

The output in the cloudformation template will look something like this:

"Type" : "AWS::S3::Bucket" , "Properties" : { "BucketName" : { "Fn::Sub" : "photos-${AWS::AccountId}" }, }

Or use it to generate Arn's, for example for Step Functions:

service: foobar-handler plugins: - serverless-pseudo-parameters functions: foobar-baz: handler: foo.handler stepFunctions: stateMachines: foobar: definition: Comment: 'Foo!' StartAt: bar States: bar: Type: Task Resource: 'arn:aws:lambda:#{AWS::Region}:#{AWS::AccountId}:function:${self:service}-${opt:stage}-foobar-baz' End: true

Properties

The plugin used to automatically replace hardcoded regions in serverless.yml in previous releases. This not done anymore by default. This behaviour can enabled again by using:

custom: pseudoParameters: skipRegionReplace: false

Disable referencing other resources

You can also disable the referencing of internal resources:

custom: pseudoParameters: allowReferences: false

Escaping tokens

You can prevent tokens from being replaced by escaping with the @ character after the token's hash character