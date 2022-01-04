Following deployment, the Serverless Framework does not purge previous versions of functions from AWS, so the number of deployed versions can grow out of hand rather quickly. This plugin allows pruning of all but the most recent version(s) of managed functions from AWS. This plugin is compatible with Serverless 1.x and higher.
Install with npm:
npm install --save-dev serverless-prune-plugin
And then add the plugin to your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-prune-plugin
Alternatively, install with the Serverless plugin command (Serverless Framework 1.22 or higher):
sls plugin install -n serverless-prune-plugin
In the project root, run:
sls prune -n <number of version to keep>
This will delete all but the
n-most recent versions of each function deployed. Versions referenced by an alias are automatically preserved.
A single function can be targeted for cleanup:
sls prune -n <number of version to keep> -f helloWorld
The previous usage examples prune the default stage in the default region. Use
--stage and
--region to specify:
sls prune -n <number of version to keep> --stage production --region eu-central-1
This plugin can also be configured to run automatically, following a deployment. Configuration of automatic pruning is within the
custom property of
serverless.yml. For example:
custom:
prune:
automatic: true
number: 3
To run automatically, the
automatic property of
prune must be set to
true and the
number of versions to keep must be specified.
It is possible to set
number to
0. In this case, the plugin will delete all the function versions (except $LATEST); this is useful when disabling function versioning for an already-deployed stack.
This plugin can also prune Lambda Layers in the same manner that it prunes functions. You can specify a Lambda Layer, or add the flag,
includeLayers:
custom:
prune:
automatic: true
includeLayers: true
number: 3
A dry-run will preview the deletion candidates, without actually performing the pruning operations:
sls prune -n <number of version to keep> --dryRun
See:
sls prune --help
To run this plugin, the user will need to be allowed the following permissions in AWS:
lambda:listAliases
lambda:listVersionsByFunction
lambda:deleteFunction
lambda:listLayerVersions
lambda:deleteLayerVersion
How do I set up different pruning configurations per region/stage?
Several suggestions are available in this thread.
Can I just disable versioning entirely?
Absolutely. While Serverless Framework has it enabled by default, versioning can be disabled.
Copyright (c) 2017 Clay Gregory. See the included LICENSE for rights and limitations under the terms of the MIT license.
This one plugin is just life saving, in our Serverless-Framework CICD pipeline, more than 100 developer push code and thousands of times we deploy our lambda function. It's about time when we realise, every deployment was creating a new version and we need to remove all those versions. All we needed at any time to have max 10-15 versions of any function and remove older versions of lambda bundles. This serverless-prune-plugin was set up in seconds. Plugin also works with lambda layers