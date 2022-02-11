Serverless Plugin for AWS Lambda Provisioned Concurrency Auto Scaling configuration.
Add the NPM package to your project:
$ npm install serverless-provisioned-concurrency-autoscaling
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-provisioned-concurrency-autoscaling
Add
concurrencyAutoscaling parameters under each function you wish to autoscale in your
serverless.yml.
Add
customMetric: true if you want to use
Maximum instead of
Average statistic.
# minimal configuration
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.hello
provisionedConcurrency: 1
concurrencyAutoscaling: true
# full configuration
world:
handler: handler.world
provisionedConcurrency: 1
concurrencyAutoscaling:
enabled: true
alias: provisioned
maximum: 10
minimum: 1
usage: 0.75
scaleInCooldown: 120
scaleOutCooldown: 0
customMetric:
statistic: maximum
That's it! With the next deployment, serverless will add Cloudformation resources to scale provisioned concurrency!
You must provide atleast
provisionedConcurrency and
concurrencyAutoscaling to enable autoscaling. Set
concurrencyAutoscaling to a boolean, or object with configuration. Any omitted configuration will use module defaults.
alias: provisioned
maximum: 10
minimum: 1
usage: 0.75
scaleInCooldown: 120
scaleOutCooldown: 0
N/A