Serverless Plugin for AWS Lambda Provisioned Concurrency Auto Scaling configuration.

Related blog post can be found on the Neiman Marcus Medium page.

Usage

Add the NPM package to your project:

$ npm install serverless-provisioned-concurrency-autoscaling

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml :

plugins: - serverless-provisioned-concurrency-autoscaling

Configuration

Add concurrencyAutoscaling parameters under each function you wish to autoscale in your serverless.yml .

Add customMetric: true if you want to use Maximum instead of Average statistic.

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello provisionedConcurrency: 1 concurrencyAutoscaling: true world: handler: handler.world provisionedConcurrency: 1 concurrencyAutoscaling: enabled: true alias: provisioned maximum: 10 minimum: 1 usage: 0.75 scaleInCooldown: 120 scaleOutCooldown: 0 customMetric: statistic: maximum

That's it! With the next deployment, serverless will add Cloudformation resources to scale provisioned concurrency!

You must provide atleast provisionedConcurrency and concurrencyAutoscaling to enable autoscaling. Set concurrencyAutoscaling to a boolean, or object with configuration. Any omitted configuration will use module defaults.

Defaults

alias: provisioned maximum: 10 minimum: 1 usage: 0.75 scaleInCooldown: 120 scaleOutCooldown: 0

Known Issues/Limitations

N/A

Authors

Conduct / Contributing / License

Refer to our contribution guidelines to contribute to this project. See CONTRIBUTING.md.

All contributions must follow our code of conduct. See CONDUCT.md.

This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license. See LICENSE.

Acknowledgments