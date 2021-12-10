Serverless-postgres is a wrapper for node-pg Node.js module. It is heavily inspired by Jeremy Daly's serverless-mysql package.
In a serverless application a function can scale almost "infinitely" by creating separate container instances for each concurrent user. Each container can correspond to a database connection which, for performance purposes, is left opened for further re-utilization. If we have a sudden spike of concurrent traffic, the available connections can be quickly maxed out by other competing functions. If we reach the max connections limit, Postgres will automatically reject any frontend trying to connect to its backend. This can cause heavy disruption in your application.
Serverless-postgres adds a connection management component specifically for FaaS based applications.
By calling the method
.clean() at the end of your functions, the module will constantly monitor the status of all
the processes running in the PostgreSQL backend and then, based on the configuration provided,
will garbage collect the "zombie" connections.
If the client fails to connect with
"sorry, too many clients already" error, the module will retry
using trusted backoff algorithms.
NOTE: This module should work with any PostgreSQL server. It has been tested with AWS's RDS Postgres, Aurora Postgres, and Aurora Serverless.
Feel free to request additional features and contribute =)
npm i serverless-postgres
Declare the ServerlessClient outside the lambda handler
const ServerlessClient = require('serverless-postgres')
const client = new ServerlessClient({
user: process.env.DB_USER,
host: process.env.DB_HOST,
database: process.env.DB_NAME,
password: process.env.DB_PASSWORD,
port: process.env.DB_PORT,
debug: true,
delayMs: 3000,
});
const handler = async(event, context) => {
await client.connect();
const result = await client.query(`SELECT 1+1 AS result`);
await client.clean();
return {
body: JSON.stringify({message: result.rows[0]}),
statusCode: 200
}
}
You can set the configuration dynamically if your secret is stored in a vault
const ServerlessClient = require('serverless-postgres')
const client = new ServerlessClient({
host: process.env.DB_HOST,
database: process.env.DB_NAME,
port: process.env.DB_PORT,
});
const handler = async(event, context) => {
const {user, password} = await getCredentials('my-secret')
client.setConfig({
user, password
})
await client.connect();
// ...rest of the code
}
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|config
Object
|A
node-pg configuration object as defined here
{}
|maxConnsFreqMs
Integer
|The number of milliseconds to cache lookups of max_connections.
60000
|manualMaxConnections
Boolean
|if this parameters is set to true it will query to get the maxConnections values, to maximize performance you should set the
maxConnections yourself
false
|maxConnections
Integer
|Max connections of your PostgreSQL. I highly suggest to set this yourself
100
|strategy
String
|Name of your chosen strategy for cleaning up "zombie" connections, allowed values
minimum_idle_time or
ranked
minimum_idle_time
|minConnectionIdleTimeSec
Integer
|The minimum number of seconds that a connection must be idle before the module will recycle it.
0.5
|maxIdleConnectionsToKill
Integer or
null
|The amount of max connection that will get killed. Default is
ALL
null
|connUtilization
Number
|The percentage of total connections to use when connecting to your PostgreSQL server. A value of
0.80 would use 80% of your total available connections.
0.8
|debug
Boolean
|Enable/disable debugging logs.
false
|capMs
Integer
|Maximum number of milliseconds between connection retries.
1000
|baseMs
Integer
|Number of milliseconds added to random backoff values.
2
|delayMs
Integer
|Additional delay to add to the exponential backoff.
1000
|maxRetries
Integer
|Maximum number of times to retry a connection before throwing an error.
3
|processCountCacheEnabled
Boolean
|Enable caching for get process count.
False
|processCountFreqMs
Integer
|The number of milliseconds to cache lookups of process count.
6000
|allowCredentialsDiffing
Boolean
|If you are using dynamic credentials, such as IAM, you can set this parameter to
true and the client will be refreshed
false
|library
Function
|Custom postgres library
require('pg')
Serverless-postgres depends on
pg package and usually you do not need to install it on your own.
As some users have observed, if you have installed it on your own, and it is a different version,
this package might misbehave.