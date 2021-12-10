openbase logo
serverless-postgres

by Matteo Gioioso
1.10.0

A package for managing PostgreSQL connections at SERVERLESS scale

Readme

Serverless-postgres

semantic-release npm version GitHub

Serverless-postgres is a wrapper for node-pg Node.js module. It is heavily inspired by Jeremy Daly's serverless-mysql package.

Why I need this module?

In a serverless application a function can scale almost "infinitely" by creating separate container instances for each concurrent user. Each container can correspond to a database connection which, for performance purposes, is left opened for further re-utilization. If we have a sudden spike of concurrent traffic, the available connections can be quickly maxed out by other competing functions. If we reach the max connections limit, Postgres will automatically reject any frontend trying to connect to its backend. This can cause heavy disruption in your application.

What does it do?

Serverless-postgres adds a connection management component specifically for FaaS based applications. By calling the method .clean() at the end of your functions, the module will constantly monitor the status of all the processes running in the PostgreSQL backend and then, based on the configuration provided, will garbage collect the "zombie" connections. If the client fails to connect with "sorry, too many clients already" error, the module will retry using trusted backoff algorithms.

NOTE: This module should work with any PostgreSQL server. It has been tested with AWS's RDS Postgres, Aurora Postgres, and Aurora Serverless.

Feel free to request additional features and contribute =)

Install

npm i serverless-postgres

Usage

Declare the ServerlessClient outside the lambda handler

const ServerlessClient = require('serverless-postgres')

const client = new ServerlessClient({
    user: process.env.DB_USER,
    host: process.env.DB_HOST,
    database: process.env.DB_NAME,
    password: process.env.DB_PASSWORD,
    port: process.env.DB_PORT,
    debug: true,
    delayMs: 3000,
});

const handler = async(event, context) => {
    await client.connect();
    const result = await client.query(`SELECT 1+1 AS result`);
    await client.clean();
    return {
      body: JSON.stringify({message: result.rows[0]}),
      statusCode: 200
    }
}

You can set the configuration dynamically if your secret is stored in a vault

const ServerlessClient = require('serverless-postgres')

const client = new ServerlessClient({
    host: process.env.DB_HOST,
    database: process.env.DB_NAME,
    port: process.env.DB_PORT,
});

const handler = async(event, context) => {
    const {user, password} = await getCredentials('my-secret')
    client.setConfig({
      user, password
    })
    await client.connect();
    // ...rest of the code
}

Configuration Options

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
configObjectA node-pg configuration object as defined here{}
maxConnsFreqMsIntegerThe number of milliseconds to cache lookups of max_connections.60000
manualMaxConnectionsBooleanif this parameters is set to true it will query to get the maxConnections values, to maximize performance you should set the maxConnections yourselffalse
maxConnectionsIntegerMax connections of your PostgreSQL. I highly suggest to set this yourself100
strategyStringName of your chosen strategy for cleaning up "zombie" connections, allowed values minimum_idle_time or rankedminimum_idle_time
minConnectionIdleTimeSecIntegerThe minimum number of seconds that a connection must be idle before the module will recycle it.0.5
maxIdleConnectionsToKillInteger or nullThe amount of max connection that will get killed. Default is ALLnull
connUtilizationNumberThe percentage of total connections to use when connecting to your PostgreSQL server. A value of 0.80 would use 80% of your total available connections.0.8
debugBooleanEnable/disable debugging logs.false
capMsIntegerMaximum number of milliseconds between connection retries.1000
baseMsIntegerNumber of milliseconds added to random backoff values.2
delayMsIntegerAdditional delay to add to the exponential backoff.1000
maxRetriesIntegerMaximum number of times to retry a connection before throwing an error.3
processCountCacheEnabledBooleanEnable caching for get process count.False
processCountFreqMsIntegerThe number of milliseconds to cache lookups of process count.6000
allowCredentialsDiffingBooleanIf you are using dynamic credentials, such as IAM, you can set this parameter to true and the client will be refreshedfalse
libraryFunctionCustom postgres libraryrequire('pg')

Note

  • Serverless-postgres depends on pg package and usually you do not need to install it on your own. As some users have observed, if you have installed it on your own, and it is a different version, this package might misbehave.

