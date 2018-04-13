A serverless plugin to automatically bundle your functions individually with webpack.
Compared to other webpack/optimization plugins, this plugin has the following features/advantages:
sls package,
sls deploy and
sls deploy function
This plugin is partially based on Serverless Webpack.
Using npm:
npm install serverless-plugin-webpack --save-dev
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-webpack
The plugin will add
'**' as an
exclude at the service level and each bundled javascript file as an
include at the function level. Original includes and excludes specified in your
serverless.yml are preserved.
By default the plugin will look for a
webpack.config.js in the service root. You can specify a custom config file in your
serverless.yml:
custom:
webpack:
config: ./path/to/config/file.js
series: true # run Webpack in series, useful for large projects. Defaults to false.
The
entry and
output objects are set by the plugin.
Example of webpack config:
module.exports = {
// entry: set by the plugin
// output: set by the plugin
target: 'node',
externals: [
/aws-sdk/, // Available on AWS Lambda
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
query: {
presets: [
[
'env',
{
target: { node: '6.10' }, // Node version on AWS Lambda
useBuiltIns: true,
modules: false,
loose: true,
},
],
'stage-0',
],
},
},
],
},
};
If you want to further optimize the bundle and are using ES6 features, you can use the UglifyJS Webpack Plugin together with the harmony branch of UglifyJS 2 or the Babili Webpack Plugin.