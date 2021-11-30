openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spv

serverless-plugin-vpc-eni-cleanup

by Mariusz Nowak
1.0.3 (see all)

Cleanup of VPC network interfaces on stage removal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build status Tests coverage npm version

serverless-plugin-vpc-eni-cleanup

Cleanup of VPC network interfaces on stage removal

Removal of stage (so CloudFormation stack deletion) that involves VPC lambda functions is very slow.
"Waiting for NetworkInterfaces associated with the Lambda Function to be cleaned up" process takes usually around 40 minutes.

While the AWS team works on improving that, the workaround for a meantime is to remove those interfaces manually, so stack deletion finalizes in reasonable time.

This plugin removes all detected network interfaces in parallel to stack deletion process.

Installation

npm install serverless-plugin-vpc-eni-cleanup

Configuration

Activate plugin in serverless.yml

plugins:
  - serverless-plugin-vpc-eni-cleanup

Following IAM policy needs to be ensured for plugin to work without issues

{
  "Effect": "Allow",
  "Action": [
    "ec2:DeleteNetworkInterface",
    "ec2:DetachNetworkInterface",
    "ec2:DescribeNetworkInterfaces"
  ],
  "Resource": ["*"]
}

That's it. Having that, with every sls remove operation plugin will attempt to delete discovered network interfaces

Tests

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial