Originally developed by Prisma Labs, now maintained in scope of Serverless, Inc
Serverless plugin for zero-config Typescript support
export,
import,
async,
await,
Promise, ...)
sls package,
sls deploy and
sls deploy function
sls invoke local +
--watch mode
serverless-offline
yarn add --dev serverless-plugin-typescript typescript
# or
npm install -D serverless-plugin-typescript typescript
Add the following plugin to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-typescript
See example folder for a minimal example.
tsconfig.json
The default
tsconfig.json file used by the plugin looks like this:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"preserveConstEnums": true,
"strictNullChecks": true,
"sourceMap": true,
"allowJs": true,
"target": "es5",
"outDir": ".build",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"lib": ["es2015"],
"rootDir": "./"
}
}
Note 1: The
outDirand
rootDiroptions cannot be overwritten.
Note 2: Don't confuse the
tsconfig.jsonin this repository with the one mentioned above.
All files from
package/include will be included in the final build file. See Exclude/Include
Override what tsconfig.json to use with the following snippet in your severless.yaml
custom:
serverlessPluginTypescript:
tsConfigFileLocation: './tsconfig.build.json'
When using with Google Cloud Functions via the serverless-google-cloudfunctions
plugin, you simply have to provide a
main field in your
package.json:
{
// ...
"main": "handler.js",
// ..
}
And this plugin will automatically compile your typescript correctly. Note
that the field must refer to the compiled file name, namely, ending with a
.js
extension.
If a
main field was not found, then this plugin will use
index.js. Before
compilation begins, it will check to see that the file indicated exists with a
.ts extension before actually trying to compile it.
The normal Serverless deploy procedure will automatically compile with Typescript:
serverless create -t aws-nodejs
serverless deploy
The plugin integrates very well with serverless-offline to simulate AWS Lambda and AWS API Gateway locally.
Add the plugins to your
serverless.yml file and make sure that
serverless-plugin-typescript
precedes
serverless-offline as the order is important:
plugins:
...
- serverless-plugin-typescript
...
- serverless-offline
...
Run
serverless offline or
serverless offline start to start the Lambda/API simulation.
In comparison to
serverless offline, the
start command will fire an
init and a
end lifecycle hook which is needed for
serverless-offline and e.g.
serverless-dynamodb-local to switch off resources (see below)
Configure your service the same as mentioned above, but additionally add the
serverless-dynamodb-local
plugin as follows:
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-typescript
- serverless-dynamodb-local
- serverless-offline
Run
serverless offline start.
You can reduce the clutter generated by
serverless-offline with
--dontPrintOutput and
disable timeouts with
--noTimeout.
To run your compiled functions locally you can:
$ serverless invoke local --function <function-name>
Options are:
--function or
-f (required) is the name of the function to run
--watch - recompile and run a function locally on source changes
--path or
-p (optional) path to JSON or YAML file holding input data
--data or
-d (optional) input data
You can easily enable support for source-maps (making stacktraces easier to read) by installing and using the following plugin:
yarn add --dev source-map-support
// inside of your function
import 'source-map-support/register'
If you are using webpack (most likely). Add
devtool: 'source-map' to
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
.... snip ....
devtool: 'source-map',
.... snip ....
}
This is such an easy plugin to use. It makes TS integration in your serverless framework projects a breeze. There's hardly any configuration needed to get going. I docked it a star because it's been over a year since the last commit. Still this is much easier to implement than any custom TS integration.
I tried this plugin in my personal project, works great, easy to add, easy to start. Zero config is always welcome addition to features. I personally still like serverless-webpack. You have to tweak tsconfig to get it working for the latest typescript features. Not that documentation to follow.