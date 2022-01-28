Automatically wrap your AWS Lambda functions with Thundra for the serverless framework ⚡️ https://thundra.io

Installation

npm install serverless-plugin-thundra

Usage

Thundra's serverless plugin allows you to automatically wrap your Python, Node.js, .NET Core and Java Lambda functions to enable monitoring with Thundra.

Supported Runtimes

Runtime Version Python 2.7 , 3.6 , 3.7 , 3.8 Node.js 10.x , 12.x .NET Core 2.1 Java 8 , 11

Please ensure that along with this library, you also download the respective library of the Thundra agent related to the language in which you are developing.

For Thundra's Python agent:

pip3 install thundra -t .

For Thundra's Node agent:

npm install @thundra/core --save

For Thundra's Java agent, no need to install any Thundra Java dependency as Thundra Java agent comes through layer at runtime (not at build time).

After installing the respective Thundra agent and Thundra's serverless plugin with the npm install serverless-plugin-thundra . Add it to your serverless plugins by including itunder the plugins section of your '.yml' file.

plugins: - serverless-plugin-thundra

Ensure that the plugin is the first plugin you add under plugins

Also make sure that you have thundra_apiKey environment variable set to your api key, to see your invocations in the Thundra web console.

Configuration

You can configure Thundra's serverless plugin to disable specific functions, or the whole plugin in general.

Disable Plugin:

You may disable Thundra's serverless plugin by using the disable variable under the thundra component which you added under custom when adding the plugin to your '.yml' file.

custom: thundra: disable: true

Disable Specific Functions:

You may disable automatic wrapping of specific functions by setting disable to true , under the custom.thundra for the function you want.

functions: hello-world-test: name: hello-world-test handler: index.handler custom: thundra: disable: true

Defining custom node_modules path for functions [Node.js]

By default, plugin searches for @thundra/core package in the following directories, @thundra/core package should be available in at least one of them:

Any directory in modules.paths (default search paths used by require )

(default search paths used by ) \<directory that contains handler file for a specific function>/node_modules

The directory that is given as follows:

Globally

custom: thundra: node_modules_path: <directory that contains @thundra/core>

Or per function:

functions: hello-world-test: name: hello-world-test handler: index.handler custom: thundra: node_modules_path: <directory that contains @thundra/core>

Defining custom package.json path [Node.js]

By default, this plugin searches for the package.json file in the root serverless application directory and if the file is found, it ensures that the @thundra/core package is installed. There are repositories that use multiple package.json files and the default one is not the one where the module dependencies are defined (this is particularly common with monorepo directory structures). The package_json_path can be used to specify the directory where to look for the correct package.json file.

This can be defined globally as follows:

custom: thundra: package_json_path: <directory that contains correct package.json>

Alternatively, this can be overriden using the serverless cli argument --prefix=<directory or the npm_config_prefix environment variable.

Specify Layer version

By default, plugin uses default layer version of the plugin and it might be changed by each version of plugin. But it can be specified by configuration property in the yml file globally and/or function based.

Latest Layer version

Plugin will fetch and set the latest layer version if the version value is set to latest in the configuration above.

Globally:

custom: thundra: layer: version: <layer version of the corresponding agent>

Specify Layer version [Java]

By default, plugin uses default Java layer version of the plugin and it might be changed by each version of plugin. But it can be specified by configuration property in the yml file globally and/or function based.

Globally:

custom: thundra: java: layer: version: <layer version of the Java agent>

For per function: