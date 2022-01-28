Automatically wrap your AWS Lambda functions with Thundra for the serverless framework ⚡️ https://thundra.io
Check out Thundra docs for more information.
npm install serverless-plugin-thundra
Thundra's serverless plugin allows you to automatically wrap your Python, Node.js, .NET Core and Java Lambda functions to enable monitoring with Thundra.
|Runtime
|Version
|Python
|2.7 , 3.6 , 3.7 , 3.8
|Node.js
|10.x , 12.x
|.NET Core
|2.1
|Java
|8 , 11
Please ensure that along with this library, you also download the respective library of the Thundra agent related to the language in which you are developing.
pip3 install thundra -t .
npm install @thundra/core --save
After installing the respective Thundra agent and Thundra's serverless plugin with the
npm install serverless-plugin-thundra. Add it to your serverless
plugins by including itunder the
plugins section of your '.yml' file.
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-thundra
Ensure that the plugin is the first plugin you add under
plugins
Also make sure that you have
thundra_apiKey environment variable set to your api key, to see your invocations in the Thundra web console.
You can configure Thundra's serverless plugin to disable specific functions, or the whole plugin in general.
You may disable Thundra's serverless plugin by using the
disable variable under the
thundra component which you added under
custom when adding the plugin to
your '.yml' file.
custom:
thundra:
disable: true
You may disable automatic wrapping of specific functions by setting
disable to
true, under the
custom.thundra for the function you want.
functions:
hello-world-test:
name: hello-world-test
handler: index.handler
custom:
thundra:
disable: true
node_modules path for functions [Node.js]
By default, plugin searches for
@thundra/core package in the following directories,
@thundra/core package should be available in at least one of them:
modules.paths (default search paths used by
require)
Globally
custom:
thundra:
node_modules_path: <directory that contains @thundra/core>
Or per function:
functions:
hello-world-test:
name: hello-world-test
handler: index.handler
custom:
thundra:
node_modules_path: <directory that contains @thundra/core>
package.json path [Node.js]
By default, this plugin searches for the
package.json file in the root serverless application directory and if the file is found, it ensures that the
@thundra/core package is installed. There are repositories that use multiple
package.json files and the default one is not the one where the module
dependencies are defined (this is particularly common with monorepo directory structures). The
package_json_path can be used to specify the directory
where to look for the correct
package.json file.
This can be defined globally as follows:
custom:
thundra:
package_json_path: <directory that contains correct package.json>
Alternatively, this can be overriden using the serverless cli argument
--prefix=<directory or the
npm_config_prefix environment variable.
By default, plugin uses default layer version of the plugin and it might be changed by each version of plugin. But it can be specified by configuration property in the yml file globally and/or function based.
Plugin will fetch and set the latest layer version if the version value is set to
latest in the configuration above.
Globally:
custom:
thundra:
layer:
version: <layer version of the corresponding agent>
By default, plugin uses default Java layer version of the plugin and it might be changed by each version of plugin. But it can be specified by configuration property in the yml file globally and/or function based.
Globally:
custom:
thundra:
java:
layer:
version: <layer version of the Java agent>
For per function:
functions:
hello-world-test:
name: hello-world-test
handler: com.mycompany.HelloWorlHandler
custom:
thundra:
java:
layer:
version: <layer version of the Java agent>