This plugin migrates CloudFormation resources in to nested stacks in order to work around the 200 resource limit.
There are built-in migration strategies that can be turned on or off as well as defining your own custom migrations. It is a good idea to select the best strategy for your needs from the start because the only reliable method of changing strategy later on is to recreate the deployment from scratch. You configure this in your
serverless.yml (defaults shown):
custom:
splitStacks:
perFunction: false
perType: true
perGroupFunction: false
This splits resources off in to a nested stack dedicated to the associated Lambda function. This defaults to off in 1.x but will switch to enabled by default in 2.x
This moves resources in to a nested stack for the given resource type. If
Per Lambda is enabled, it takes precedence over
Per Type.
This splits resources off in to a nested stack dedicated to a set of Lambda functions and associated resources. If
Per Lambda or
Per Type is enabled, it takes precedence over
Per Lambda Group. In order to control the number of nested stacks, following configurations are needed:
custom:
splitStacks:
nestedStackCount: 20 # Controls the number of created nested stacks
perFunction: false
perType: false
perGroupFunction: true
Once set, the
nestedStackCount configuration should never be changed because the only reliable method of changing it later on is to recreate the deployment from scratch.
In order to avoid
API rate limit errors, it is possible to configure the plugin in 2 different ways:
This feature comes with a 2 new configurations,
stackConcurrency and
resourceConcurrency :
custom:
splitStacks:
perFunction: true
perType: false
perGroupFunction: false
stackConcurrency: 5 # Controls if enabled and how much stacks are deployed in parallel. Disabled if absent.
resourceConcurrency: 10 # Controls how much resources are deployed in parallel. Disabled if absent.
This plugin is not a substitute for fine-grained services - try to limit the size of your service. This plugin has a hard limit of 200 sub-stacks and does not try to create any kind of tree of nested stacks.
If you create a file in the root of your Serverless project called
stacks-map.js this plugin will load it.
This file can customize migrations, either by exporting a simple map of resource type to migration, or a function that can have whatever logic you want.
module.exports = {
'AWS::DynamoDB::Table': { destination: 'Dynamodb' }
}
module.exports = (resource, logicalId) => {
if (logicalId.startsWith("Foo")) return { destination: 'Foo' };
// Falls back to default
};
You can also point to your custom splitter from the
custom block in your serverless file:
custom:
splitStacks:
custom: path/to/your/splitter.js
Be careful when introducing any customizations to default config. Many kind of resources (as e.g. DynamoDB tables) cannot be freely moved between CloudFormation stacks (that can only be achieved via full removal and recreation of the stage)
Custom migrations can specify
{ force: true } to force the migration of an existing resource in to a new stack. BE CAREFUL. This will cause a resource to be deleted and recreated. It may not even work if CloudFormation tries to create the new one before deleting the old one and they have a name or some other unique property that cannot have two resources existing at the same time. It can also mean a small window of downtime during this period, for example as an
AWS::Lambda::Permission is deleted/recreated calls may be denied until IAM sorts things out.
While working on large projects we have exhausted all cloudformation limits (generally 200 resources) and we realise that we need to split Cfn stack or use nested stack strategy. And We end up using a Serverless-split-stack plugin, it saves us weeks of planning and migration work. Plugin provides a strategy to split stack based on per lambda or per Function group. Package is a life saver. And has a lot of community documentation/blog for getting started.
The 200 resource limit is common when we ware working in a medium/large kind of project. This plugin is a great workaround for that. Really helpful and recommended.