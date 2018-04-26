This is a proof of concept to see if we can replicate Amazon API Gateway using docker images to run lambda
Install the plugin
npm i --save-dev serverless-plugin-simulate
Configure your service to use the plugin
service: my-service
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs4.3 # python2.7 is also supported
# this is optional configurations
# servicesPathDest is use for the case u want to compile all your src and out
# put to another folder like dist
#
# services allows specifying a docker-compose.yml file and (optional)
# projectName. This will start the docker-compose stack when simulate is run.
# If projectName is specified, it will be used when running docker-compose,
# and the default docker-compose network will be passed to lambda docker commands
# allowing all lambdas to access any hosts defined in docker-compose services
custom:
simulate:
dist: dist
services:
file: docker-compose.yml
# will use: $ docker-compose --project-name myproject ...
# and: $ docker --network myproject_default ...
projectName: myproject
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-simulate
If you do not need to chain functions locally you can just run the API Gateway simulation by itself.
sls simulate apigateway -p 5000
If you want to chain functions locally, you need to use the Lambda Simulator.
Run the Lambda Simulation
sls simulate lambda -p 4000
Run the API Gateway Simulation
sls simulate apigateway -p 5000 --lambda-port 4000
Use the environment variables to configure the AWS SDK to use the local Lambda simulation. You can use the same technique with any other AWS SDK.
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
const endpoint = process.env.SERVERLESS_SIMULATE ?
process.env.SERVERLESS_SIMULATE_LAMBDA_ENDPOINT :
undefined
const lambda = new AWS.Lambda({ endpoint })
const handler = (event, context, callback) => {
const params = {
FunctionName: 'my-other-function',
Payload: JSON.stringify({ foo: 'bar' })
}
lambda.invoke(params, (err, result) => {
if (err) {
return callback(err)
}
callback(null, {
statusCode: 200,
body: result.Payload
})
})
}
See the examples folder for examples.
npm install - Installs all dependencies
npm start - Starts API Gateway simulation listening at http://localhost:5000
npm run start:lambda - Starts Lambda simulation listening at http://localhost:4000
npm run start:apigateway - Starts API Gateway simulation that uses the Lambda
simulation listening at http://localhost:5000
npm run start:services - Starts mock services defined in
docker-compose.yml
npm test - tests custom authorizer (Authorization:TOKEN 12345)
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
Please create an issue before submitting an Pull Request.
This would not be possible without lambci
@johncmckim for suggesting the idea