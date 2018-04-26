Serverless simulation plugin

This is a proof of concept to see if we can replicate Amazon API Gateway using docker images to run lambda

λ runtimes supported by docker-lambda.

by docker-lambda. CORS

Authorizer Custom Authorizer supported Coginito Authorizer not implemented yet

Lambda Integration Velocity templates support. supported

Lambda Proxy Integration. supported

Prerequisite

Getting Started

Install the plugin

npm i --save-dev serverless-plugin-simulate

Configure your service to use the plugin

service: my-service provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs4.3 custom: simulate: dist: dist services: file: docker-compose.yml projectName: myproject plugins: - serverless-plugin-simulate

If you do not need to chain functions locally you can just run the API Gateway simulation by itself.

sls simulate apigateway -p 5000

Using the Lambda simulator

If you want to chain functions locally, you need to use the Lambda Simulator.

Run the Lambda Simulation

sls simulate lambda -p 4000

Run the API Gateway Simulation

sls simulate apigateway -p 5000 --lambda-port 4000

Use the environment variables to configure the AWS SDK to use the local Lambda simulation. You can use the same technique with any other AWS SDK.

const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); const endpoint = process.env.SERVERLESS_SIMULATE ? process.env.SERVERLESS_SIMULATE_LAMBDA_ENDPOINT : undefined const lambda = new AWS.Lambda({ endpoint }) const handler = ( event, context, callback ) => { const params = { FunctionName : 'my-other-function' , Payload : JSON .stringify({ foo : 'bar' }) } lambda.invoke(params, (err, result) => { if (err) { return callback(err) } callback( null , { statusCode : 200 , body : result.Payload }) }) }

Examples

See the examples folder for examples.

npm install - Installs all dependencies

- Installs all dependencies npm start - Starts API Gateway simulation listening at http://localhost:5000

- Starts API Gateway simulation listening at http://localhost:5000 npm run start:lambda - Starts Lambda simulation listening at http://localhost:4000

- Starts Lambda simulation listening at http://localhost:4000 npm run start:apigateway - Starts API Gateway simulation that uses the Lambda simulation listening at http://localhost:5000

- Starts API Gateway simulation that uses the Lambda simulation listening at http://localhost:5000 npm run start:services - Starts mock services defined in docker-compose.yml

- Starts mock services defined in npm test - tests custom authorizer (Authorization:TOKEN 12345)

Authors

Gert JvR - Initial work - gertjvr

- Initial work - gertjvr John McKim - johncmckim

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Contributing

Please create an issue before submitting an Pull Request.

Acknowledgements

This would not be possible without lambci

docker-lambda - Docker images and test runners that replicate the live AWS Lambda environment

@johncmckim for suggesting the idea