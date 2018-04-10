openbase logo
serverless-plugin-select

by FidelLimited
2.0.0-rc.1 (see all)

Select which functions are to be deployed based on region and stage.

Readme

Serverless Select Plugin

Select which functions are to be deployed based on region and stage.

Note: Requires Serverless v1.12.x or higher.

Setup

Install via npm in the root of your Serverless service:

npm install serverless-plugin-select --save-dev
  • Add the plugin to the plugins array in your Serverless serverless.yml, you should place it at the top of the list:
plugins:
  - serverless-plugin-select
  - ...

  • Add regions or stages in your functions to select for deployment

  • Run deploy command sls deploy --stage [STAGE NAME] --region [REGION NAME] or sls deploy function --stage [STAGE NAME] --region [REGION NAME] --function [FUNCTION NAME]

  • Functions will be deployed based on your selection

  • All done!

Function

  • How it works? When deployment region or stage don't match function regions or stages, that function will be deleted from deployment.

  • regions - Function accepted deployment regions.

functions:
  hello:
    regions:
      - eu-west-1
      - ...
  • stages - Function accepted deployment stages.
functions:
  hello:
    stages:
      - dev
      - ...

Contribute

Help us making this plugin better and future proof.

  • Clone the code
  • Install the dependencies with npm install
  • Create a feature branch git checkout -b new_feature
  • Lint with standard npm run lint

License

This software is released under the MIT license. See the license file for more details.

