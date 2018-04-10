Select which functions are to be deployed based on region and stage.
Note: Requires Serverless v1.12.x or higher.
Install via npm in the root of your Serverless service:
npm install serverless-plugin-select --save-dev
plugins array in your Serverless
serverless.yml, you should place it at the top of the list:
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-select
- ...
Add
regions or
stages in your functions to select for deployment
Run deploy command
sls deploy --stage [STAGE NAME] --region [REGION NAME] or
sls deploy function --stage [STAGE NAME] --region [REGION NAME] --function [FUNCTION NAME]
Functions will be deployed based on your selection
All done!
How it works? When deployment region or stage don't match function regions or stages, that function will be deleted from deployment.
regions - Function accepted deployment regions.
functions:
hello:
regions:
- eu-west-1
- ...
functions:
hello:
stages:
- dev
- ...
Help us making this plugin better and future proof.
npm install
git checkout -b new_feature
npm run lint
This software is released under the MIT license. See the license file for more details.