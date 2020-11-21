Add scripting capabilities to the Serverless Framework.

Caution

This project is in maintenance mode, and it will not get any new features.

Installation

Install the plugin in your Serverless (v1.0 or higher) project:

npm install --save serverless-plugin-scripts

And activate it by adding the following configuration to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-plugin-scripts

Usage

Custom commands

To add a custom command to the Serverless CLI, just define a custom.scripts.commands property in your serverless.yml file:

custom: scripts: commands: hello: echo Hello from ${self:service} service!

You can now run serverless hello to execute the hello command.

Simple hooks

It is possible to define simple hooks for existing Serverless CLI commands by adding a custom.scripts.hooks property in your serverless.yml file:

custom: scripts: hooks: 'deploy:createDeploymentArtifacts': npm run compile

The next time you run serverless deploy , your script will be automatically invoked during the deploy:createDeploymentArtifacts lifecycle event.

To find out about existing lifecycle events, check out this page.

Author

Created and maintained by Manuel Vila.

License

MIT