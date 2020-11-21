Add scripting capabilities to the Serverless Framework.
This project is in maintenance mode, and it will not get any new features.
Install the plugin in your Serverless (v1.0 or higher) project:
npm install --save serverless-plugin-scripts
And activate it by adding the following configuration to your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-scripts
To add a custom command to the Serverless CLI, just define a
custom.scripts.commands property in your
serverless.yml file:
custom:
scripts:
commands:
hello: echo Hello from ${self:service} service!
You can now run
serverless hello to execute the
hello command.
It is possible to define simple hooks for existing Serverless CLI commands by adding a
custom.scripts.hooks property in your
serverless.yml file:
custom:
scripts:
hooks:
'deploy:createDeploymentArtifacts': npm run compile
The next time you run
serverless deploy, your script will be automatically invoked during the
deploy:createDeploymentArtifacts lifecycle event.
To find out about existing lifecycle events, check out this page.
Created and maintained by Manuel Vila.
MIT