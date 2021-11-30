openbase logo
by Mariusz Nowak
4.0.0 (see all)

Serverless plugin: Reduce Node.js lambda package so it contains only lambda dependencies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build status Tests coverage npm version

serverless-plugin-reducer

Reduce Node.js lambda package so it contains only lambda dependencies

Plugin for the Serverless Framework v2+

By default Serverless packages whole contents of service folder in which lambda was configured, it raises issues in projects where we maintain many functions under one service.

This plugin ensures that it is only dependencies of given lambda that are packaged and deployed to remote instance

Installation

$ npm install serverless-plugin-reducer

Configuration (within serverless.yml)

  1. Ensure individual functions packaging by setting individually: true for package group. (See Packaging functions separately)
package:
  individually: true
  1. Activate plugin in serverless.yml
plugins:
  - serverless-plugin-reducer
  1. If there ar some files that need to be included but escape automatic dependencies resolution (e.g. non Node.js module files, or modules required through dynamically resolved paths) they need to be included through include option as e.g.
functions:
  hello:
    handler: handler.hello
    package:
      include:
        - non-node-js-module.txt
        - required-through-dynamic-path.js
  1. If for some paths module files cannot be found, by default an informative error is thrown. Still if the cases are safe to ignore, you may silence those errors with:
custom:
  reducer:
    ignoreMissing: true

Tests

npm test

