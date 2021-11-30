By default Serverless packages whole contents of service folder in which lambda was configured, it raises issues in projects where we maintain many functions under one service.
This plugin ensures that it is only dependencies of given lambda that are packaged and deployed to remote instance
$ npm install serverless-plugin-reducer
serverless.yml)
individually: true for
package group. (See Packaging functions separately)
package:
individually: true
serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-reducer
include option as e.g.
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.hello
package:
include:
- non-node-js-module.txt
- required-through-dynamic-path.js
custom:
reducer:
ignoreMissing: true
npm test