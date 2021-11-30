Reduce Node.js lambda package so it contains only lambda dependencies

Plugin for the Serverless Framework v2+

By default Serverless packages whole contents of service folder in which lambda was configured, it raises issues in projects where we maintain many functions under one service.

This plugin ensures that it is only dependencies of given lambda that are packaged and deployed to remote instance

Installation

npm install serverless-plugin-reducer

Configuration (within serverless.yml )

Ensure individual functions packaging by setting individually: true for package group. (See Packaging functions separately)

package: individually: true

Activate plugin in serverless.yml

plugins: - serverless-plugin-reducer

If there ar some files that need to be included but escape automatic dependencies resolution (e.g. non Node.js module files, or modules required through dynamically resolved paths) they need to be included through include option as e.g.

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello package: include: - non-node-js-module.txt - required-through-dynamic-path.js

If for some paths module files cannot be found, by default an informative error is thrown. Still if the cases are safe to ignore, you may silence those errors with:

custom: reducer: ignoreMissing: true

Tests