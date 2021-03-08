Bundle with Browserify, transpile and minify with Babel automatically to your NodeJS runtime compatible JavaScript.
This plugin is a child of the great serverless-optimizer-plugin. Kudos!
Requirements:
Install via npm in the root of your Serverless service:
npm install serverless-plugin-optimize --save-dev
plugins array in your Serverless
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-optimize
package:
individually: true
deploy and
invoke local commands
Configuration options can be set globally in
custom property and inside each function in
optimize property. Function options overwrite global options.
false) - When debug is set to
true it won't remove
prefix folder and will generate debug output at the end of package creation.
['aws-sdk']) - Array of modules or paths that will be excluded.
['.js', '.json']) - Array of optional extra extensions modules that will be included.
node_modules instead of being loaded into browserify bundle. Note that external modules will require that its dependencies are within its directory and this plugin will not do this for you. e.g. you should execute the following: (
cd external_modules/some-module && npm i --prod)
node_modules.
false) - When global is set to
true transforms will run inside
node_modules.
true) - When minify is set to
false Babili preset won't be added.
_optimize) - Folder to output bundle.
['env']) - Array of Babel presets.
custom:
optimize:
debug: true
exclude: ['ajv']
extensions: ['.extension']
external: ['sharp']
externalPaths:
sharp: 'external_modules/sharp'
global: true
ignore: ['ajv']
includePaths: ['bin/some-binary-file']
minify: false
prefix: 'dist'
plugins: ['transform-decorators-legacy']
presets: ['es2017']
true) - When optimize is set to
false the function won't be optimized.
functions:
hello:
optimize: false
node_modules instead of being loaded into browserify bundle. Note that external modules will require it's dependencies within it's directory. (
cd external_modules/some-module && npm i --prod)
node_modules.
true transforms will run inside
node_modules.
false Babili preset won't be added.
functions:
hello:
optimize:
exclude: ['ajv']
extensions: ['.extension']
external: ['sharp']
externalPaths:
sharp: 'external_modules/sharp'
global: false
ignore: ['ajv']
includePaths: ['bin/some-binary-file']
minify: false
plugins: ['transform-decorators-legacy']
presets: ['es2017']
There is a difference you must know between calling files locally and after optimization with
includePaths.
When Optimize packages your functions, it bundles them inside
/${prefix}/${functionName}/... and when your lambda function runs in AWS it will run from root
/var/task/${prefix}/${functionName}/... and your
CWD will be
/var/task/.
Solution in #32 by @hlegendre.
path.resolve(process.env.LAMBDA_TASK_ROOT, ${prefix}, process.env.AWS_LAMBDA_FUNCTION_NAME, ${includePathFile}).
Help us making this plugin better and future proof.
npm install
git checkout -b new_feature
npm run lint
This software is released under the MIT license. See the license file for more details.