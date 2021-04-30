Serverless framework offline plugin to support dynamodb stream
This plugin pull from dynamodb stream and trigger serverless function if any records detected.
Install package
$ npm install --save serverless-plugin-offline-dynamodb-stream
Add following config to serverless.yml file.
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-offline-dynamodb-stream
- serverless-plugin-offline-kinesis-stream
custom:
dynamodbStream:
host: {LOCAL_DYNAMODB_HOST}
port: {LOCAL_DYNAMODB_PORT}
pollForever: boolean
streams:
- table: {TABLE_NAME}
functions:
- {FUNCTION_NAME}
kinesisStream:
host: {LOCAL_KINESIS_HOST}
port: {LOCAL_KINESIS_PORT}
intervalMillis: 5000
streams:
- streamName: {STREAM_NAME}
functions:
- {FUNCTION_NAME}
pollForever can be set to
true to indicate that this plugin should continue to poll for dynamodbstreams events indefinity. If
pollForever is not set, or is set to false, the plugin will stop polling for events once the end of the
stream is reached (when dynamodbstreams.getRecords => data.NextShardIterator === null), or an error occurs.
With
pollForever set to
true the following events will trigger a restart instead of exiting as would happen with
pollForever set to
false:
dynamodbstreams.getRecords.
This can be useful in scenarios where you have a lambda function as part of a larger service struture, and the other services depend on the functinality in the lambda.
Ensure your local dynamodb is up and running, or you could also consider using serverless-dynamodb-local plugin before start your serverless offline process.
$ serverless offline start
$ git clone https://github.com/orchestrated-io/serverless-plugin-offline-dynamodb-stream.git
$ npm install
|Action
|Usage
|Linting code
npm run lint
|Running unit tests
npm run jest
|Running code coverage
npm run coverage
|Running lint + tests
npm test
> cd demo
> docker-compose up --build