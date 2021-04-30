- serverless-plugin-offline-dynamodb-stream

This plugin pull from dynamodb stream and trigger serverless function if any records detected.

Install package

Add following config to serverless.yml file.

pollForever can be set to true to indicate that this plugin should continue to poll for dynamodbstreams events indefinity. If pollForever is not set, or is set to false, the plugin will stop polling for events once the end of the stream is reached (when dynamodbstreams.getRecords => data.NextShardIterator === null), or an error occurs.

With pollForever set to true the following events will trigger a restart instead of exiting as would happen with pollForever set to false : The end of a Dynamodb Stream is reached (when dynamodbstreams.getRecords => data.NextShardIterator === null)

ExpiredIteratorException is thrown from dynamodbstreams.getRecords .