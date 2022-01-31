A Serverless Framework Plugin allowing to enable Lambda Insights
Enables AWS Lambda Insights (https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/mt/introducing-cloudwatch-lambda-insights/) for the entire Serverless stack functions or individual functions.
CloudWatch Lambda Insights is a monitoring and troubleshooting solution for serverless applications running on AWS Lambda. The solution collects, aggregates, and summarizes system-level metrics including CPU time, memory, disk, and network. It also collects, aggregates, and summarizes diagnostic information such as cold starts and Lambda worker shutdowns to help you isolate issues with your Lambda functions and resolve them quickly.
This Plugin requires a Serverless Framework version of >= 2.0.0.
npm install --save-dev serverless-plugin-lambda-insights
add Plugin to your
serverless.yml in the plugins section.
Example
serverless.yml:
provider:
name: aws
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-lambda-insights
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.hello
lambdaInsights: true
The plugin will enable Lambda Insights by adding a Lambda Layer (see Layer Details and Versions) and adding necessary permissions using the
arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/CloudWatchLambdaInsightsExecutionRolePolicy as a AWS IAM Managed Policy.
You can check in your AWS Console:
go to AWS Lambda -> select your Lambda function -> Configuration tab -> Monitoring tools ->
"CloudWatch Lambda Insights".
If
lambdaInsights validated to
true for a function,
the checkbox will be checked.
Example
serverless.yml:
service: your-great-sls-service
provider:
name: aws
stage: dev
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-lambda-insights
functions:
mainFunction: #inherits tracing settings from "provider"
lambdaInsights: true #enables Lambda Insights for this function
handler: src/app/index.handler
secondFunction: #inherits tracing settings from "provider"
lambdaInsights: false #disables Lambda Insights for this function, will overrule custom settings
handler: src/app/index.handler
custom:
lambdaInsights:
defaultLambdaInsights: true #enables Lambda Insights for all your functions, if
attachPolicy: false #explicitly disable auto attachment Managed Policy.
lambdaInsightsVersion: 14 #specify the Layer Version
You can find an example in the example folder of this repository. Run it with the following command.
cd example; serverless deploy
This will deploy a hello-world Lambda function with Lambda Insights enabled.
This is your repo - just go head and create a pull request. See also CONTRIBUTING for more introductions.
Some open Ideas and Tasks:
See CONTRIBUTING for more information.
This library is licensed under the MIT-0 License. See the LICENSE file.