openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

serverless-plugin-lambda-insights

by awslabs
1.0.10 (see all)

A Serverless Framework Plugin allowing to enable Lambda Insights for entire Serverless stack or individual functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.7K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT-0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

serverless-plugin-lambda-insights

A Serverless Framework Plugin allowing to enable Lambda Insights

npm npm

Enables AWS Lambda Insights (https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/mt/introducing-cloudwatch-lambda-insights/) for the entire Serverless stack functions or individual functions.

Why use Lambda Insights

CloudWatch Lambda Insights is a monitoring and troubleshooting solution for serverless applications running on AWS Lambda. The solution collects, aggregates, and summarizes system-level metrics including CPU time, memory, disk, and network. It also collects, aggregates, and summarizes diagnostic information such as cold starts and Lambda worker shutdowns to help you isolate issues with your Lambda functions and resolve them quickly.

AWS Documentation Example

Getting started

Installation

This Plugin requires a Serverless Framework version of >= 2.0.0.

npm install --save-dev serverless-plugin-lambda-insights

add Plugin to your serverless.yml in the plugins section.

Minimal Usage

Example serverless.yml:

provider:
  name: aws

plugins:
  - serverless-plugin-lambda-insights

functions:
  hello:
    handler: handler.hello
    lambdaInsights: true

Functionality

The plugin will enable Lambda Insights by adding a Lambda Layer (see Layer Details and Versions) and adding necessary permissions using the arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/CloudWatchLambdaInsightsExecutionRolePolicy as a AWS IAM Managed Policy.

You can check in your AWS Console: go to AWS Lambda -> select your Lambda function -> Configuration tab -> Monitoring tools -> "CloudWatch Lambda Insights". If lambdaInsights validated to true for a function, the checkbox will be checked.

Usage

Example serverless.yml:

service: your-great-sls-service

provider:
  name: aws
  stage: dev

plugins:
  - serverless-plugin-lambda-insights

functions:
  mainFunction: #inherits tracing settings from "provider"
    lambdaInsights: true #enables Lambda Insights for this function
    handler: src/app/index.handler
  secondFunction: #inherits tracing settings from "provider"
    lambdaInsights: false #disables Lambda Insights for this function, will overrule custom settings
    handler: src/app/index.handler

custom:
  lambdaInsights:
    defaultLambdaInsights: true #enables Lambda Insights for all your functions, if
    attachPolicy: false #explicitly disable auto attachment Managed Policy.
    lambdaInsightsVersion: 14 #specify the Layer Version

Example

You can find an example in the example folder of this repository. Run it with the following command.

cd example; serverless deploy

This will deploy a hello-world Lambda function with Lambda Insights enabled.

Want to contribute?

This is your repo - just go head and create a pull request. See also CONTRIBUTING for more introductions.

Some open Ideas and Tasks:

  • Testing with Jest
  • Add Toggle for auto policy attachment
  • Add an example

Security

See CONTRIBUTING for more information.

License

This library is licensed under the MIT-0 License. See the LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial