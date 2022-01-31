A Serverless Framework Plugin allowing to enable Lambda Insights

Enables AWS Lambda Insights (https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/mt/introducing-cloudwatch-lambda-insights/) for the entire Serverless stack functions or individual functions.

Why use Lambda Insights

CloudWatch Lambda Insights is a monitoring and troubleshooting solution for serverless applications running on AWS Lambda. The solution collects, aggregates, and summarizes system-level metrics including CPU time, memory, disk, and network. It also collects, aggregates, and summarizes diagnostic information such as cold starts and Lambda worker shutdowns to help you isolate issues with your Lambda functions and resolve them quickly.

Getting started

Installation

This Plugin requires a Serverless Framework version of >= 2.0.0.

npm install --save-dev serverless-plugin-lambda-insights

add Plugin to your serverless.yml in the plugins section.

Minimal Usage

Example serverless.yml :

provider: name: aws plugins: - serverless-plugin-lambda-insights functions: hello: handler: handler.hello lambdaInsights: true

Functionality

The plugin will enable Lambda Insights by adding a Lambda Layer (see Layer Details and Versions) and adding necessary permissions using the arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/CloudWatchLambdaInsightsExecutionRolePolicy as a AWS IAM Managed Policy.

You can check in your AWS Console: go to AWS Lambda -> select your Lambda function -> Configuration tab -> Monitoring tools -> "CloudWatch Lambda Insights". If lambdaInsights validated to true for a function, the checkbox will be checked.

Usage

Example serverless.yml :

service: your-great-sls-service provider: name: aws stage: dev plugins: - serverless-plugin-lambda-insights functions: mainFunction: lambdaInsights: true handler: src/app/index.handler secondFunction: lambdaInsights: false handler: src/app/index.handler custom: lambdaInsights: defaultLambdaInsights: true attachPolicy: false lambdaInsightsVersion: 14

Example

You can find an example in the example folder of this repository. Run it with the following command.

cd example; serverless deploy

This will deploy a hello-world Lambda function with Lambda Insights enabled.

Want to contribute?

This is your repo - just go head and create a pull request. See also CONTRIBUTING for more introductions.

Some open Ideas and Tasks:

Testing with Jest

Add Toggle for auto policy attachment Add an example

Security

See CONTRIBUTING for more information.

License

This library is licensed under the MIT-0 License. See the LICENSE file.