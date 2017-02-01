A serverless plugin that can assign a
DeadLetterConfig to a Lambda function and optionally create a new SQS queue or SNS Topic with a simple syntax.
Failed asynchronous messages for Amazon Lambda can be be sent to an SQS queue or an SNS topic by setting the
DeadLetterConfig. Lambda Dead Letter Queues are documented here.
At the time this plugin was developed AWS Cloudformation (and serverless) did not support the
DeadLetterConfig property of the Lambda so we have introduced a plugin that calls
UpdateFunctionConfiguration on the lambda after serverless deploys the CloudFormation stack.
v4.0
v1.4
Install the plugin.
npm install serverless-plugin-lambda-dead-letter
Install the plugin with npm and reference it in the serverless yaml file as documented here.
# serverless.yml file
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-lambda-dead-letter
Dead letter settings are assigned via a new
deadLetter property nested under a function in a
serverless.yml file.
There are several methods to configure the Lambda deadLetterConfig.
Use the
deadLetter.sqs to create a new dead letter queue for the function.
The resulting cloudformation stack will contain an SQS Queue and it's respective QueuePolicy.
# 'functions' in serverless.yml
functions:
createUser: # Function name
handler: handler.createUser # Reference to function 'createUser' in code
deadLetter:
sqs: createUser-dl-queue # New Queue with this name
# 'functions' in serverless.yml
functions:
createUser: # Function name
handler: handler.createUser # Reference to function 'createUser' in code
deadLetter:
sqs: # New Queue with these properties
queueName: createUser-dl-queue
delaySeconds: 60
maximumMessageSize: 2048
messageRetentionPeriod: 200000
receiveMessageWaitTimeSeconds: 15
visibilityTimeout: 300
Use the
deadLetter.sns to create a new dead letter topic for the function.
The resulting cloudformation stack will contain an SQS Topic resource.
# 'functions' in serverless.yml
functions:
createUser: # Function name
handler: handler.createUser # Reference to function 'createUser' in code
deadLetter:
sns: createUser-dl-topic
Use the
targetArn property to specify the exact SQS queue or SNS topic to use for Lambda dead letter messages. In this case the queue\topic must already exist as must the queue\topic policy.
Reference the ARN of an existing queue
createUser-dl-queue
# 'functions' in serverless.yml
functions:
createUser: # Function name
handler: handler.createUser # Reference to function 'createUser' in code
deadLetter:
targetArn: arn:aws:sqs:us-west-2:123456789012:createUser-dl-queue
If you created a queue\topic in the
resource section you can reference it using the
GetResourceArn pseudo method.
This will use the arn of the resource referenced by
{logicalId}
deadLetter:
targetArn:
GetResourceArn: {logicalId}
Note:
resources section you will still need to add a resource for the respective queue\topic policy so that that lambda has permissions to write to the dead letter queue\topic.
In this example the
createUser lambda function is using the new
CreateUserDeadLetterQueue SQS queue defined in the resources section.
# 'functions' in serverless.yml
functions:
createUser: # Function name
handler: handler.createUser # Reference to function 'createUser' in code
# ...
deadLetter:
targetArn:
GetResourceArn: CreateUserDeadLetterQueue
resources:
Resources:
CreateUserDeadLetterQueue:
Type: AWS::SQS::Queue
Properties:
QueueName: create-user-lambda-dl-queue
CreateUserDeadLetterQueuePolicy:
Type: AWS::SQS::QueuePolicy
Properties:
Queues:
- Ref: CreateUserDeadLetterQueue
# Policy properties abbreviated but you need more here ...
If you previously had a DeadLetter target and want to remove it such that there is no dead letter queue or topic you can supply the
deadLetter object with an empty
targetArn. Upon deploy the plugin will run the Lambda
UpdateFunctionConfiguration and set an empty TargetArn.
# 'functions' in serverless.yml
functions:
createUser: # Function name
handler: handler.createUser # Reference to function 'createUser' in code
# ...
# Set an empty targetArn to erase previous DLQ settings.
deadLetter:
targetArn: