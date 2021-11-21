openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spg

serverless-plugin-git-variables

by Jacob Meacham
5.2.0 (see all)

⚡ Expose git variables to serverless

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.4K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

serverless-plugin-git-variables

Coverage Status Build Status

Expose git variables (HEAD description, branch name, short commit hash, message, git tags, and if the local repo has changed files) to your serverless services. Moreover, it adds GIT related environment variables and tags (GIT_COMMIT_SHORT, GIT_COMMIT_LONG, GIT_BRANCH, GIT_IS_DIRTY, GIT_REPOSITORY, GIT_TAGS) for each defined function in the serverless file. You can disable this by adding the following custom variable in your serverless.yml file:

custom:
  exportGitVariables: false

If you only want to add a specific subset of variables/tags, you can define a whitelist:

custom:
  gitVariablesEnvWhitelist: ['GIT_COMMIT_SHORT', 'GIT_TAGS']
  gitVariablesTagsWhitelist: ['GIT_REPOSITORY', 'GIT_COMMIT_LONG']

If you have multiple git tags, you'll run into issues when adding them as AWS tags, so you'll need to exclude them from the whitelist.

Usage


custom:
  gitDescription: ${git:repository} - ${git:branch} - ${git:tags}

functions:
  processEventBatch:
    name: ${self:provider.stage}-${self:service}-process-event-batch
    description: ${self:custom.gitDescription}

  processEventBatch2:
    name: ${self:provider.stage}-${self:service}-process-event-batch-2
    description: ${self:custom.gitDescription}

plugins:
  - serverless-plugin-git-variables

resources:
  Description: >
    ${self:service} ${git:branch}:${git:sha1}
    https://github.com/jacob-meacham/serverless-plugin-git-variables
    ${git:message}

Available variables

  • git:repository - name of the git repository
  • git:sha1 - hash of the current commit
  • git:branch - name of the current branch
  • git:isDirty - true if the workspace is currently dirty
  • git:describe / git:describeLight - see below
  • git:user - The user's name
  • git:email - The user's email
  • git:tags - The tag pointing to the current commit
  • git:message - Full git commit message
  • git:messageSubject - Only the suject of the message, as git log -1 --pretty=%s
  • git:messageBody - Only the body of the message, as git log -1 --pretty=%b

describe and describeLight

The describe (${git:describe}) and the describeLight (${git:describeLight}) variables are both used to return the most recent tag of the repo. However the difference is that whilst describe evaluates to git describe --always, the describeLight variable evaluates to git describe --always --tags. --always will ensure that if no tags are present, the commit hash is shown as a fallback option. (See git describe documentation for more information).

Annotated tags are shown by both describe and describeLight, only describeLight will show lightweight tags (such as those generated when using GitHub's releases feature).

For more information on annotated and lightweight tags go to the git documentation on tagging.

tags

The tags (${git:tags}) is used to get info about which git tags (separated by ::) are pointing to current commit and if none it will show commit ID as fallback.

Version History

  • 5.2.0
    • Support for Serverless v2/v3. Switch to github actions
  • 5.1.0
    • Add messageSubject/messageBody (Thanks @vhenzl)
  • 5.0.1
    • Fix module export (Thanks @nason)
  • 5.0.0
    • Rely on a more modern version of Node, which allows removal of runtime dependencies
  • 4.1.0
    • Fix sporadic failure with git write-tree (Thanks to @navrkald and @james-hu)
  • 4.0.0
    • Change tags separator from ',' to '::' to conform to the AWS tag regex
  • 3.5.0
    • Add ability to specify whitelist of variables to set on the environment or in tags
  • 3.4.0
    • Add user name / email (Thanks to @JordanReiter)
    • Add git tag information (Thanks to @navrkald)
  • 3.3.3
    • Update dependencies thanks to dependabot
  • 3.3.2
    • Fixed issue with sporadic command failures (Thanks to @iamakulov)
  • 3.3.1
    • Changed approach for finding repository name, to fix plugin on Windows
  • 3.3.0
    • Added repository name (Thanks to @iDVB)
  • 3.2.0
    • Added a describeLight git variable, which allows use of lightweight tags (Thanks to @domroutley)
  • 3.1.1
    • Fix issue that occurs if a function has no environment specified (Thanks to @arnaudh-nutonomy)
  • 3.1.0
    • Plugin now also adds environment variables that are accessible at runtime (Thanks to @chechu)
  • 3.0.0
    • Add support for long commit hash (Thanks to @e-e-e)
    • backwards incompatible change: git describe now uses --always, so if there are not tags it returns a hash instead of failing (Thanks to @e-e-e)
  • 2.1.1
    • Fix packaging issue
  • 2.1.0
    • Add support for git message (Thanks to @campadrenalin)
  • 2.0.0
    • support Serverless >= 1.16.0
  • 1.0.1
    • list babel-runtime as a dependency
  • 1.0.0
    • Initial release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial