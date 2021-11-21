Expose git variables (HEAD description, branch name, short commit hash, message, git tags, and if the local repo has changed files) to your serverless services. Moreover, it adds GIT related environment variables and tags (GIT_COMMIT_SHORT, GIT_COMMIT_LONG, GIT_BRANCH, GIT_IS_DIRTY, GIT_REPOSITORY, GIT_TAGS) for each defined function in the serverless file. You can disable this by adding the following custom variable in your serverless.yml file:

custom: exportGitVariables: false

If you only want to add a specific subset of variables/tags, you can define a whitelist:

custom : gitVariablesEnvWhitelist : [ 'GIT_COMMIT_SHORT' , 'GIT_TAGS' ] gitVariablesTagsWhitelist : [ 'GIT_REPOSITORY' , 'GIT_COMMIT_LONG' ]

If you have multiple git tags, you'll run into issues when adding them as AWS tags, so you'll need to exclude them from the whitelist.

Usage

custom: gitDescription: ${git:repository} - ${git:branch} - ${git:tags} functions: processEventBatch: name: ${self:provider.stage}-${self:service}-process-event-batch description: ${self:custom.gitDescription} processEventBatch2: name: ${self:provider.stage}-${self:service}-process-event-batch-2 description: ${self:custom.gitDescription} plugins: - serverless-plugin-git-variables resources: Description: > ${self:service} ${git:branch}:${git:sha1} https://github.com/jacob-meacham/serverless-plugin-git-variables ${git:message}

Available variables

git:repository - name of the git repository

git:sha1 - hash of the current commit

git:branch - name of the current branch

git:isDirty - true if the workspace is currently dirty

git:describe / git:describeLight - see below

git:user - The user's name

git:email - The user's email

git:tags - The tag pointing to the current commit

git:message - Full git commit message

git:messageSubject - Only the suject of the message, as git log -1 --pretty=%s

git:messageBody - Only the body of the message, as git log -1 --pretty=%b

describe and describeLight

The describe ( ${git:describe} ) and the describeLight ( ${git:describeLight} ) variables are both used to return the most recent tag of the repo. However the difference is that whilst describe evaluates to git describe --always , the describeLight variable evaluates to git describe --always --tags . --always will ensure that if no tags are present, the commit hash is shown as a fallback option. (See git describe documentation for more information).

Annotated tags are shown by both describe and describeLight , only describeLight will show lightweight tags (such as those generated when using GitHub's releases feature).

For more information on annotated and lightweight tags go to the git documentation on tagging.

The tags ( ${git:tags} ) is used to get info about which git tags (separated by ::) are pointing to current commit and if none it will show commit ID as fallback.

Version History