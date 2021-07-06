4.0.0 switches to the package.patterns property instead of include/exclude
Note: This plugin no longer excludes the
aws-sdkwhich is in line with AWS best practices (bring your own SDK).
This plugin adds some common unnecessary items (such as docs, test code, unused configuration files, etc.) to the
package: exclude configuration of your Serverless project to make it smaller.
Check out which files are excluded here.
serverless-plugin-include-dependencies works with this plugin.
Install the plugin:
npm install serverless-plugin-common-excludes --save-dev
Include the plugin in your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-common-excludes