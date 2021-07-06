openbase logo
spc

serverless-plugin-common-excludes

by Doug Moscrop
4.0.0 (see all)

Exclude common things from your Serverless package

Documentation
8.3K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

serverless-plugin-common-excludes

4.0.0 switches to the package.patterns property instead of include/exclude

Note: This plugin no longer excludes the aws-sdk which is in line with AWS best practices (bring your own SDK).

This plugin adds some common unnecessary items (such as docs, test code, unused configuration files, etc.) to the package: exclude configuration of your Serverless project to make it smaller.

Check out which files are excluded here.

serverless-plugin-include-dependencies works with this plugin.

Installation

Install the plugin:

npm install serverless-plugin-common-excludes --save-dev

Include the plugin in your serverless.yml:

plugins:
  - serverless-plugin-common-excludes

