4.0.0 switches to the package.patterns property instead of include/exclude

Note: This plugin no longer excludes the aws-sdk which is in line with AWS best practices (bring your own SDK).

This plugin adds some common unnecessary items (such as docs, test code, unused configuration files, etc.) to the package: exclude configuration of your Serverless project to make it smaller.

Check out which files are excluded here.

serverless-plugin-include-dependencies works with this plugin.

Installation

Install the plugin:

npm install serverless-plugin-common-excludes --save-dev

Include the plugin in your serverless.yml :