This is a plugin for the Serverless framework that adds support for associating a Lambda function with a CloudFront distribution to take advantage of the Lambda@Edge features of CloudFront.
Even though CloudFormation added support for Lambda@Edge via its
LambdaFunctionAssociations config object, it would be difficult to define a
CloudFront distribution in your serverless.yml file's resources that links to one of the
functions that you're deploying with Serverless.
Why? Because the
LambdaFunctionAssociations array needs a reference to the
Lambda function's version (
AWS::Lambda::Version resource), not just the function
itself. (The documentation for CloudFormation says "You must specify the ARN of a function
version; you can't specify a Lambda alias or $LATEST."). Serverless creates the version
automatically for you, but the logical ID for it is seemingly random. You'd need that
logical ID to use a
Ref in your CloudFormation template for the function association.
This plugin hides all that for you - it uses other features in Serverless to be able to programmatically determine the function's logical ID and build the reference for you in the LambdaFunctionAssociations object. It directly modifies your CloudFormation template before the stack is ever deployed, so that CloudFormation does the heavy lifting for you. This 2.0 version of the plugin is thus much faster and easier to use than the 1.0 version (which existed before CloudFormation supported Lambda@Edge).
There are three steps:
npm install --save-dev --save-exact @silvermine/serverless-plugin-cloudfront-lambda-edge
Simply add this plugin to the list of plugins in your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- '@silvermine/serverless-plugin-cloudfront-lambda-edge'
⚠️ Be careful, versioning function MUST BE ENABLED. If you defined
versionFunctions: false in your
serverless.yml function, the plugin will raise an error during
package/deploy saying it could not find output by name.
Also in your
serverless.yml file, you will modify your function definitions to include a
lambdaAtEdge property. That property can be an object if you are associating the
function with only a single distribution (or single cache behavior). Or, if you want the
same function associated with multiple distributions or cache behaviors, the property
value can be an array of objects. Whether you define a single object or an array of
objects, the objects all have the same fields, each of which is explained here:
distribution (required): the logical name used in your
Resources section to
define the CloudFront distribution.
eventType (required): a string, one of the four Lambda@Edge event types:
pathPattern (optional): a string, the path pattern of one of the cache
behaviors in the specified distribution if you want this function to be associated
with a specific cache behavior. If the path pattern is not defined here, the function
will be associated with the default cache behavior for the specified distribution.
includeBody (optional): a boolean,
true if you want to include the body in
the request event your function receives. See the AWS docs for more
info.
You can also apply global properties by adding the
lambdaAtEdge property to your
custom section of your
serverless.yml. Note: This section currently only supports
the follow option:
retain (optional): a boolean (default
false). If you set this value to
true, it will set the DeletionPolicy of the function resource to
Retain. This can be used to avoid the currently-inevitable CloudFormation stack
deletion failure. There are at least two schools of
thought on how to handle this issue. Hopefully AWS will have
this fixed soon. Use at your own discretion.
For example:
functions:
directoryRootOriginRequestRewriter:
name: '${self:custom.objectPrefix}-directory-root-origin-request-rewriter'
handler: src/DirectoryRootOriginRequestRewriteHandler.handler
memorySize: 128
timeout: 1
lambdaAtEdge:
distribution: 'WebsiteDistribution'
eventType: 'origin-request'
Or:
custom:
lambdaAtEdge:
retain: true
functions:
someImageHandlingFunction:
name: '${self:custom.objectPrefix}-image-handling'
handler: src/ImageSomethingHandler.handler
memorySize: 128
timeout: 1
lambdaAtEdge:
distribution: 'WebsiteDistribution'
eventType: 'viewer-request'
# This must match a path pattern in a cache behavior of the distribution:
pathPattern: 'images/*.jpg'
Or:
functions:
someFunction:
name: '${self:custom.objectPrefix}'
handler: src/SomethingHandler.handler
memorySize: 128
timeout: 1
lambdaAtEdge:
-
distribution: 'WebsiteDistribution'
eventType: 'viewer-response'
# This must match a path pattern in a cache behavior of the distribution:
pathPattern: 'images/*.jpg'
-
distribution: 'OtherDistribution'
eventType: 'viewer-response'
Here is an example of a
serverless.yml file that configures an S3 bucket with a
CloudFront distribution and a Lambda@Edge function:
service: static-site
custom:
defaultRegion: us-east-1
defaultEnvironmentGroup: dev
region: ${opt:region, self:custom.defaultRegion}
stage: ${opt:stage, env:USER}
objectPrefix: '${self:service}-${self:custom.stage}'
plugins:
- '@silvermine/serverless-plugin-cloudfront-lambda-edge'
package:
exclude:
- 'node_modules/**'
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs6.10 # Because this runs on CloudFront (lambda@edge) it must be 6.10 or greater
region: ${self:custom.region}
stage: ${self:custom.stage}
# Note that Lambda@Edge does not actually support environment variables for lambda
# functions, but the plugin will strip the environment variables from any function
# that has edge configuration on it
environment:
SLS_SVC_NAME: ${self:service}
SLS_STAGE: ${self:custom.stage}
functions:
directoryRootOriginRequestRewriter:
name: '${self:custom.objectPrefix}-origin-request'
handler: src/DirectoryRootOriginRequestRewriteHandler.handler
memorySize: 128
timeout: 1
lambdaAtEdge:
distribution: 'WebsiteDistribution'
eventType: 'origin-request'
resources:
Resources:
WebsiteBucket:
Type: 'AWS::S3::Bucket'
Properties:
BucketName: '${self:custom.objectPrefix}'
AccessControl: 'PublicRead'
WebsiteConfiguration:
IndexDocument: 'index.html'
ErrorDocument: 'error.html'
WebsiteDistribution:
Type: 'AWS::CloudFront::Distribution'
Properties:
DistributionConfig:
DefaultCacheBehavior:
TargetOriginId: 'WebsiteBucketOrigin'
ViewerProtocolPolicy: 'redirect-to-https'
DefaultTTL: 600 # ten minutes
MaxTTL: 600 # ten minutes
Compress: true
ForwardedValues:
QueryString: false
Cookies:
Forward: 'none'
DefaultRootObject: 'index.html'
Enabled: true
PriceClass: 'PriceClass_100'
HttpVersion: 'http2'
ViewerCertificate:
CloudFrontDefaultCertificate: true
Origins:
-
Id: 'WebsiteBucketOrigin'
DomainName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': [ 'WebsiteBucket', 'DomainName' ] }
S3OriginConfig: {}
And here is an example function that would go with this Serverless template:
'use strict';
module.exports = {
// invoked by CloudFront (origin requests)
handler: function(evt, context, cb) {
var req = evt.Records[0].cf.request;
if (req.uri && req.uri.length && req.uri.substring(req.uri.length - 1) === '/') {
var uri = req.uri + 'index.html';
console.log('changing "%s" to "%s"', req.uri, uri);
req.uri = uri;
}
cb(null, req);
},
};
We genuinely appreciate external contributions. See our extensive documentation on how to contribute.
This software is released under the MIT license. See the license file for more details.