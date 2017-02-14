Serverless Browserify Plugin

A Serverless v1.0 plugin that uses Browserify to bundle your NodeJS Lambda functions.

Why? Lambda's with smaller code start and run faster. Lambda also has an account wide deployment package size limit.

aws-sdk-js now officially supports browserify. Read more about why this kicks ass on my blog.

With the example package.json and javascript code below, the default packaging for NodeJs lambdas in Serverless produces a zip file that is 11.3 MB, because it blindly includes all of node_modules in the zip.

This plugin with 2 lines of configuration produces a zip file that is 400KB!

... "dependencies" : { "aws-sdk" : "^2.6.12" , "moment" : "^2.15.2" , "request" : "^2.75.0" , "rxjs" : "^5.0.0-rc.1" }, ...

const Rx = require ( 'rxjs/Rx' ); const request = require ( 'request' ); ...

Install

From your serverless project run:

npm install serverless-plugin-browserify --save-dev

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file and set package.individually to true :

plugins: - serverless-plugin-browserify package: individually: true

package.individually is required because it makes configuration more straight forward, and if you are not packaging individually size is not a concern of yours in the 1st place.

Configure

For most use cases you should NOT need to do any configuration. If you are a code ninja, read on.

The base config for browserify is read from the custom.browserify section of serverless.yml . All browserify options are supported (most are auto configured by this plugin). This plugin adds one special option disable which if true will bypass this plugin.

The base config can be over-ridden on a function by function basis. Again custom.browserify is not required and should not even need to be defined in most cases.

custom: browserify: functions: usersGet: name: ${self:provider.stage}-${self:service}-pageGet description: get user handler: users/handler.hello browserify: noParse: - ./someBig.json

Note: package.include can be used with this plugin. All other options can be handled by leveraging browserify options in your serverless.yml custom browserify section.

Usage

When this plugin is enabled, and package.individually is true , running serverless deploy and serverless deploy -f <funcName> will automatically browserify your node lambda code.

If you want to see output of bundled file or zip simply set SLS_DEBUG . Ex (using Fish Shell): env SLS_DEBUG=true sls deploy function -v -f usersGet

Also check out the examples directory

Bundle only

Run serverless browserify -f <functionName> . You can optionally dictate where the bundling output dir is by using the -o flag. Ex: sls browserify -o /tmp/test -f pageUpdate .

FAQ