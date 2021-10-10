Bind the serverless deployment to your custom resources like magic! Simply use
__deployment__ in place of anywhere you want the deployment to show up.
custom:
myVariable: bar
resources:
Resources:
PathMapping:
Type: AWS::ApiGateway::BasePathMapping
DependsOn: ApiGatewayStage
Properties:
BasePath: basePath
DomainName: ${self:provider.domain}
RestApiId:
Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi
Stage: ${self:provider.stage}
__deployment__:
Properties:
Description: This is my deployment
ApiGatewayStage:
Type: AWS::ApiGateway::Stage
Properties:
DeploymentId:
Ref: __deployment__
RestApiId:
Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi
StageName : ${self:provider.stage}
MethodSettings:
- DataTraceEnabled: true
HttpMethod: "*"
LoggingLevel: INFO
ResourcePath: "/*"
MetricsEnabled: true
ApiGatewayStage2:
Type: AWS::ApiGateway::Stage
Properties:
DeploymentId:
Ref: __deployment__
RestApiId:
Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi
StageName : myOtherStage
Variables: [${self:custom.myVariable}]
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-bind-deployment-id
When built, this will merge the custom properties set above with the default CloudFormation template, allowing you to apply custom properties to your Deployment or Stage. This will even allow you to add multiple Stages!
If you are using Serverless 0.12+, please use the 1.x.x plugin. For previous Serverless versions, use the 0.1.x plugin.
By default
__deployment__ is the sentinel value which is replaced by the API Deployment Id. This is configurable. If you'd like to use a different value, you can set:
custom:
deploymentId:
variableSyntax: ApiGatewayDeployment
In this example, any instance of ApiGatewayDeployment in your custom resources will be replaced with the true deployment Id.
Because the deployment id is not stable across CloudFormation stack updates, you cannot make changes to the default stage with the StageDescription property. If you attempt to do so, you will see an error:
An error occurred while provisioning your stack: ApiGatewayDeployment1490846212163
- StageDescription cannot be specified when stage referenced
by StageName already exists.
The easiest way to get around this is to leave the default stage unused, and create a new stage that you actually use. By default, we name this default stage unused_stage, but you could change it to something else by setting:
__deployment__:
Properties:
StageName: myUnusedStage