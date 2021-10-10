Bind the serverless deployment to your custom resources like magic! Simply use __deployment__ in place of anywhere you want the deployment to show up.

Usage

custom: myVariable: bar resources: Resources: PathMapping: Type: AWS::ApiGateway::BasePathMapping DependsOn: ApiGatewayStage Properties: BasePath: basePath DomainName: ${self:provider.domain} RestApiId: Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi Stage: ${self:provider.stage} __deployment__: Properties: Description: This is my deployment ApiGatewayStage: Type: AWS::ApiGateway::Stage Properties: DeploymentId: Ref: __deployment__ RestApiId: Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi StageName : ${self:provider.stage} MethodSettings: - DataTraceEnabled: true HttpMethod: "*" LoggingLevel: INFO ResourcePath: "/*" MetricsEnabled: true ApiGatewayStage2: Type: AWS::ApiGateway::Stage Properties: DeploymentId: Ref: __deployment__ RestApiId: Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi StageName : myOtherStage Variables: [${self:custom.myVariable}] plugins: - serverless-plugin-bind-deployment-id

When built, this will merge the custom properties set above with the default CloudFormation template, allowing you to apply custom properties to your Deployment or Stage. This will even allow you to add multiple Stages!

Compatibility Note

If you are using Serverless 0.12+, please use the 1.x.x plugin. For previous Serverless versions, use the 0.1.x plugin.

Advanced Usage

By default __deployment__ is the sentinel value which is replaced by the API Deployment Id. This is configurable. If you'd like to use a different value, you can set:

custom: deploymentId: variableSyntax: ApiGatewayDeployment

In this example, any instance of ApiGatewayDeployment in your custom resources will be replaced with the true deployment Id.

Known Issues

Because the deployment id is not stable across CloudFormation stack updates, you cannot make changes to the default stage with the StageDescription property. If you attempt to do so, you will see an error:

An error occurred while provisioning your stack: ApiGatewayDeployment1490846212163 - StageDescription cannot be specified when stage referenced by StageName already exists .

The easiest way to get around this is to leave the default stage unused, and create a new stage that you actually use. By default, we name this default stage unused_stage, but you could change it to something else by setting:

__deployment__: Properties: StageName: myUnusedStage

Release Notes

2.0.3 - Dependency security updates

2.0.2 - Fix default export breaking change

2.0.1 - Remove serverless peer dependency (thanks @johnmee)

2.0.0 - Major dependency upgrades, force node >= 12.

1.2.0 - The Serverless framework has added support for the resources.extensions block, which has slightly-more-formalized merge behaviour. 1.2.0 adds support for replacing the deployment ID in the extensions block. (thanks @glb)

1.1.1 - Dependency upgrades from dependabot

1.1.0 - Dependency upgrade (thanks @ericsorensen)

1.0.2 - Update lodash to fix known security issue (thanks @brownjava)

1.0.1 - Fix peer dependency

1.0.0 - Fix an incompatibility with serverless 1.12

0.1.0 - Initial release

