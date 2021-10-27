Serverless AWS Alerts Plugin

A Serverless plugin to easily add CloudWatch alarms to functions

Installation

npm i serverless-plugin-aws-alerts OR yarn add --dev serverless-plugin-aws-alerts

Usage

Basic Usage

plugins: - serverless-plugin-aws-alerts custom: alerts: stages: - production topics: alarm: topic: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-alerts-alarm notifications: - protocol: email endpoint: name@domain.com alarms: - functionErrors - functionThrottles

Advanced Usage

service: your-service provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs12.x plugins: - serverless-plugin-aws-alerts custom: alerts: stages: - production - staging dashboards: true nameTemplate: $[functionName]-$[metricName]-Alarm prefixTemplate: $[stackName] topics: ok: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-alerts-ok alarm: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-alerts-alarm insufficientData: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-alerts-insufficientData definitions: functionErrors: period: 300 customAlarm: actionsEnabled: false description: 'My custom alarm' namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' nameTemplate: $[functionName]-Duration-IMPORTANT-Alarm prefixTemplate: $[stackName] metric: duration threshold: 200 statistic: Average period: 300 evaluationPeriods: 1 datapointsToAlarm: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold alarms: - functionThrottles - functionErrors - functionInvocations - functionDuration functions: foo: handler: foo.handler alarms: - customAlarm - name: fooAlarm namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' actionsEnabled: false metric: errors threshold: 1 statistic: Minimum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 datapointsToAlarm: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold

Anomaly Detection Alarms

You can create alarms using CloudWatch AnomalyDetection to alarm when data is outside a number of standard deviations of normal, rather than at a static threshold. When using anomaly detection alarms the threshold property specifies the "Anomaly Detection Threshold" seen in the AWS console.

Default alarms can also be updated to be anomaly detection alarms by adding the type: anomalyDetection property.

functions: foo: handler: foo.handler alarms: - name: fooAlarm type: anomalyDetection namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' metric: Invocations threshold: 2 statistic: Sum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 datapointsToAlarm: 1 comparisonOperator: LessThanLowerOrGreaterThanUpperThreshold bar: handler: bar.handler alarms: - name: functionErrors threshold: 2 type: anomalyDetection comparisonOperator: LessThanLowerOrGreaterThanUpperThreshold - name: functionInvocations threshold: 2 type: anomalyDetection comparisonOperator: LessThanLowerOrGreaterThanUpperThreshold

Multiple topic definitions

You can define several topics for alarms. For example you want to have topics for critical alarms reaching your pagerduty, and different topics for noncritical alarms, which just send you emails.

In each alarm definition you have to specify which topics you want to use. In following example you get an email for each function error, pagerduty gets alarm only if there are more than 20 errors in 60s

custom: alerts: topics: critical: ok: topic: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-critical-alerts-ok notifications: - protocol: https endpoint: https://events.pagerduty.com/integration/.../enqueue alarm: topic: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-critical-alerts-alarm notifications: - protocol: https endpoint: https://events.pagerduty.com/integration/.../enqueue nonCritical: alarm: topic: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-nonCritical-alerts-alarm notifications: - protocol: email endpoint: alarms@email.com definitions: criticalFunctionErrors: namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' metric: Errors threshold: 20 statistic: Sum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 10 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold okActions: - critical alarmActions: - critical nonCriticalFunctionErrors: namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' metric: Errors threshold: 1 statistic: Sum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 10 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold alarmActions: - nonCritical alarms: - criticalFunctionErrors - nonCriticalFunctionErrors

SNS Topics

If topic name is specified, plugin assumes that topic does not exist and will create it. To use existing topics, specify ARNs or use CloudFormation (e.g. Fn::ImportValue, Fn::Join and Ref) to refer to existing topics.

ARN support

custom: alerts: topics: alarm: topic: arn:aws:sns:${self:region}:${self::accountId}:monitoring-${opt:stage}

CloudFormation support

custom: alerts: topics: alarm: topic: Fn::ImportValue: ServiceMonitoring:monitoring-${opt:stage, 'dev' } ok: topic: Fn::Join: - ':' - - arn:aws:sns - Ref: AWS::Region - Ref: AWS::AccountId - example-ok-topic insufficientData: topic: Ref: ExampleInsufficientdataTopic resources: Resources: ExampleInsufficientdataTopic: Type: AWS::SNS::Topic Properties: DisplayName: example-insufficientdata-topic Subscription: - Endpoint: me@example.com Protocol: EMAIL

SNS Notifications

You can configure subscriptions to your SNS topics within your serverless.yml . For each subscription, you'll need to specify a protocol and an endpoint .

The following example will send email notifications to me@example.com for all messages to the Alarm topic:

custom: alerts: topics: alarm: topic: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-alerts-alarm notifications: - protocol: email endpoint: me@example.com

You can configure notifications to send to webhook URLs, to SMS devices, to other Lambda functions, and more. Check out the AWS docs here for configuration options.

Metric Log Filters

You can monitor a log group for a function for a specific pattern. Do this by adding the pattern key. You can learn about custom patterns at: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/logs/FilterAndPatternSyntax.html

The following would create a custom metric log filter based alarm named barExceptions . Any function that included this alarm would have its logs scanned for the pattern exception Bar and if found would trigger an alarm.

custom: alerts: definitions: barExceptions: metric: barExceptions threshold: 0 statistic: Minimum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanThreshold pattern: 'exception Bar' bunyanErrors: metric: bunyanErrors threshold: 0 statistic: Sum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 datapointsToAlarm: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanThreshold pattern: '{$.level > 40}'

Note: For custom log metrics, namespace property will automatically be set to stack name (e.g. fooservice-dev ).

Custom Naming

You can define custom naming template for the alarms. nameTemplate property under alerts configures naming template for all the alarms, while placing nameTemplate under alarm definition configures (overwrites) it for that specific alarm only. Naming template provides interpolation capabilities, where supported placeholders are:

$[functionName] - function name (e.g. helloWorld )

- function name (e.g. ) $[functionId] - function logical id (e.g. HelloWorldLambdaFunction )

- function logical id (e.g. ) $[metricName] - metric name (e.g. Duration )

- metric name (e.g. ) $[metricId] - metric id (e.g. BunyanErrorsHelloWorldLambdaFunction for the log based alarms, $[metricName] otherwise)

Note: All the alarm names are prefixed with stack name (e.g. fooservice-dev ).

Default Definitions

The plugin provides some default definitions that you can simply drop into your application. For example:

alerts: alarms: - functionErrors - functionThrottles - functionInvocations - functionDuration

If these definitions do not quite suit i.e. the threshold is too high, you can override a setting without creating a completely new definition.

alerts: definitions: functionErrors: period: 300 treatMissingData: notBreaching

The default definitions are below.

definitions: functionInvocations: namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' metric: Invocations threshold: 100 statistic: Sum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 datapointsToAlarm: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold treatMissingData: missing functionErrors: namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' metric: Errors threshold: 1 statistic: Sum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 datapointsToAlarm: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold treatMissingData: missing functionDuration: namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' metric: Duration threshold: 500 statistic: Average period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold treatMissingData: missing functionThrottles: namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' metric: Throttles threshold: 1 statistic: Sum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 datapointsToAlarm: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold treatMissingData: missing

Disabling default alarms for specific functions

Default alarms can be disabled on a per-function basis:

custom: alerts: alarms: - functionThrottles - functionErrors - functionInvocations - functionDuration functions: bar: handler: bar.handler alarms: - name: functionInvocations enabled: false

Additional dimensions

The plugin allows users to provide custom dimensions for the alarm. Dimensions are provided in a list of key/value pairs {Name: foo, Value:bar} The plugin will always apply dimension of {Name: FunctionName, Value: ((FunctionName))}, except if the parameter omitDefaultDimension: true is passed. For example:

alarms: - name: fooAlarm namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' metric: errors threshold: 1 statistic: Minimum period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanThreshold omitDefaultDimension: true dimensions: - Name: foo Value: bar

'Dimensions': [ { 'Name': 'foo', 'Value': 'bar' }, ]

Using Percentile Statistic for a Metric

Statistic not only supports SampleCount, Average, Sum, Minimum or Maximum as defined in CloudFormation here, but also percentiles. This is possible by leveraging ExtendedStatistic under the hood. This plugin will automatically choose the correct key for you. See an example below:

definitions: functionDuration: namespace: 'AWS/Lambda' metric: Duration threshold: 100 statistic: 'p95' period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 datapointsToAlarm: 1 comparisonOperator: GreaterThanThreshold treatMissingData: missing evaluateLowSampleCountPercentile: ignore

Using a Separate CloudFormation Stack

If your Serverless CloudFormation stack is growing too large and you're running out of resources, you can configure the plugin to deploy a separate stack for the CloudWatch resources. The default behaviour is to create a stack with a "-alerts" suffix in the stack name.

custom: alerts: externalStack: true

You can customize the name suffix:

custom : alerts : externalStack : nameSuffix : Alerts

The separate stack will be automatically deployed after you've deployed your main Serverless stack. It will also be automatically removed if you remove your main stack.

You can also enable the external stack on the command line with sls deploy --alerts-external-stack which is equivalent to adding externalStack: true to the configuration.

Dashboards

The plugin can create dashboards automatically for basic metrics.

Default setup for a single dashboard:

dashboards: true

Create a vertical dashboard:

dashboards: vertical

Create dashboards only in specified stages:

dashboards: stages: - production - staging templates: - default

License

MIT © A Cloud Guru