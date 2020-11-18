openbase logo
sos

serverless-offline-ssm

by janders223
5.2.0 (see all)

Read SSM parameters from a .env file instead of AWS

Readme

serverless-offline-ssm

This Serverless plugin allows you to develop offline while using AWS SSM parameters in your serverless.yml template. The plugin looks for environment variables which are fulfilled by SSM parameters at build time and substitutes them from a .env file when running locally with the serverless-offline plugin.

NOTE!!

Version 5.X only works Serverless 1.69+, if you'd like to use this plugin with Serverless <= 1.59 use version 4.1.2

Documentation

Installation

First install the plugins using npm or yarn

npm install serverless-offline serverless-offline-ssm --save-dev

#or

yarn add -D serverless-offline serverless-offline-ssm

Then inside of your project's serverless.yml file add the following to the plugins section. Note it is important that serverless-offline-ssm is loaded before serverless-offline. This is important to ensure that we are setting the variables properly for serverless-offline before it needs them.

NOTE: It is imperative that serverless-offline-ssm be the the first plugin listed in the plugins section of your serverless.yml file. Due to the load order of plugins, other plugins may interfere with the loading of your .env file.

plugins:
    - serverless-offline-ssm
    - serverless-offline

Configuration

You can choose to use a .env file and/or define your variables in serverless.yml. Variables within serverless-offline-ssm take precedence. serverless-offline-ssm will always check if the section custom.serverless-offline-ssm have any values, if not it will fallback to .env

Stages

This plugin executes if the stage defined within the plugin options or provider sections of your serverless.yaml are includes within the stages property of the plugin configuration. If this condition has not been met the plugin has no effect.

The stages property of the plugin configuration can be overridden with a cli parameter --ssmOfflineStages which takes a comma separated list of stages.

.env

Your .env file needs to contain only variable names without the ssm: prefix and ~(true|false|split) sulfix.

If you've defined ${ssm:lambda.LAMBDA_NAME.DB_DSN~true} in serverless.yml file your .env need to be like the example bellow:

lambda.LAMBDA_NAME.DB_DSN="VAR VALUE"

serverless.yml

provider:
  stage: offline
custom:
  serverless-offline-ssm:
    stages:
      - offline
    ssm:
      'lambda.LAMBDA_NAME.DB_DSN': 'sample-value-goes-here'
      'another.sample.value': '99 red baloons'

Contributing

Pull requests are always welcome. Please see the contributing guidelines.

License

MIT

