This Serverless plugin allows you to develop offline while using AWS SSM parameters in your
serverless.yml template. The plugin looks for environment variables which are fulfilled by SSM parameters at build time and substitutes them from a
.env file when running locally with the serverless-offline plugin.
Version
5.X only works
Serverless 1.69+, if you'd like to use this
plugin with
Serverless <= 1.59 use version
4.1.2
First install the plugins using npm or yarn
npm install serverless-offline serverless-offline-ssm --save-dev
#or
yarn add -D serverless-offline serverless-offline-ssm
Then inside of your project's
serverless.yml file add the following to the plugins section. Note it is important that
serverless-offline-ssm is loaded before
serverless-offline. This is important to ensure that we are setting the variables properly for
serverless-offline before it needs them.
NOTE: It is imperative that
serverless-offline-ssm be the the first plugin listed in the plugins section of your
serverless.yml file. Due to the load order of plugins, other plugins may interfere with the loading of your
.env file.
plugins:
- serverless-offline-ssm
- serverless-offline
You can choose to use a
.env file and/or define your variables in
serverless.yml. Variables within
serverless-offline-ssm take precedence.
serverless-offline-ssm will always check if the section
custom.serverless-offline-ssm
have any values, if not it will fallback to
.env
This plugin executes if the stage defined within the plugin options
or provider sections of your
serverless.yaml are includes within the
stages property of the plugin configuration. If this condition has not been
met the plugin has no effect.
The
stages property of the plugin configuration can be overridden with a
cli parameter
--ssmOfflineStages which takes a comma separated list of
stages.
Your
.env file needs to contain only variable names without the
ssm: prefix and
~(true|false|split) sulfix.
If you've defined
${ssm:lambda.LAMBDA_NAME.DB_DSN~true} in
serverless.yml file your
.env need to be like the example bellow:
lambda.LAMBDA_NAME.DB_DSN="VAR VALUE"
provider:
stage: offline
custom:
serverless-offline-ssm:
stages:
- offline
ssm:
'lambda.LAMBDA_NAME.DB_DSN': 'sample-value-goes-here'
'another.sample.value': '99 red baloons'
Pull requests are always welcome. Please see the contributing guidelines.