A serverless offline plugin that enables aws eventBridge events. As of version 1.4.0 this plugin also supports non javascript handlers.

Installation

Install the plugin

npm install serverless-offline-aws-eventbridge --save

Let serverless know about the plugin, also note the order when combined with serverless webpack and offline

plugins: - serverless-webpack - serverless-offline - serverless-offline-aws-eventbridge

Configuring the plugin

optional options shown with defaults

custom: serverless-offline-aws-eventbridge: port: 4010 mockEventBridgeServer: true hostname: 127.0 .0 .1 pubSubPort: 4011 debug: false account: '' maximumRetryAttempts: 10 retryDelayMs: 500 payloadSizeLimit: "10mb"

Publishing and subscribing

Checkout the documentation for AWS eventbridge in serverless framework and the AWS SDK for publishing and subscribing to events.

Scheduled events are also supported. When a cron fires the event object that is sent along is an empty object.

A simple example configuration in serverless with a Lambda function that publishes an event and a Lambda that subscribes to the event.

functions: publishEvent: handler: events.publish events: - http: path: publish method: get consumeEvent: handler: events.consume events: - eventBridge: eventBus: marketing pattern: source: - acme.newsletter.campaign scheduledEvent: handler: events.scheduled events: - eventBridge: eventBus: marketing schedule: "cron(0/5 * * * ? *)"

The events handler with two functions (publish and consume)

import AWS from 'aws-sdk' ; export const publish = async () => { try { const eventBridge = new AWS.EventBridge({ endpoint : 'http://127.0.0.1:4010' , accessKeyId : "YOURKEY" , secretAccessKey : "YOURSECRET" , region : "eu-west-1" }); await eventBridge.putEvents({ Entries : [ { EventBusName : 'marketing' , Source : 'acme.newsletter.campaign' , DetailType : 'UserSignUp' , Detail : `{ "E-Mail": "some@someemail.some" }` , }, ] }).promise(); return { statusCode : 200 , body : 'published' }; } catch (e) { console .error(e); return { statusCode : 400 , body : 'could not publish' }; } } export const consume = async (event, context) => { console .log(event); return { statusCode : 200 , body : JSON .stringify(event) }; } export const scheduled = async (event, context) => { console .log( 'scheduled event' ); return { statusCode : 200 , body : 'scheduled event' }; }

Support of EventBridge patterns

EventBridge natively allows a few content-based filters defined here: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/eventbridge/latest/userguide/eb-event-patterns-content-based-filtering.html

This plugin supports the most common patterns:

prefix

anything-but

exists

functions: consumeEvent: handler: events.consume events: - eventBridge: eventBus: marketing pattern: source: - user detail-type: - { "anything-but": "deleted" } detail: firstname: [ { "prefix": "John" } ] age: [ { "exists": true } ]

The cidr and numeric filters are yet to be implemented.

Using CloudFormation intrinsic functions

At some point you might want to use an existing event bus. This plugin needs to somehow resolve intrinsic CloudFormation function calls to event bus names/arns.

An event bus created by the same template, will be referenced using the !GetAtt function:

functions: consumeEvent: handler: events.consume events: - eventBridge: eventBus: !GetAtt EventBus.Arn

This plugin will look for an EventBus resource of type AWS::Events::EventBus when deciding whether a function must be triggered.

Or you might use !ImportValue to reference an event bus created by another stack.

functions: consumeEvent: handler: events.consume events: - eventBridge: eventBus: !ImportValue EventBusNameFromOtherStack

In this case, you won't define the resource directly in your template. To overcome this limitation, you can define a custom object in serverless.yml that indicates the mapping between imported keys and the actual event bus name/arn:

custom: serverless-offline-aws-eventbridge: port: 4010 mockEventBridgeServer: true hostname: 127.0 .0 .1 pubSubPort: 4011 debug: false account: '' imported-event-buses: EventBusNameFromOtherStack: event-bus-name-or-arn

If your existing EventBridge is mocked on a different host/IP (e.g. When stacks are hosted in Docker containers), then you will also need to specify a hostname . If using Docker, you should use the name of the container that mocks the EventBridge (assuming both containers are on the same Docker network).

Examples

Two stacks are provided as example:

same-stack-publisher-subscriber runs a mock of Eventbridge. It also has a local (same stack) subscriber

runs a mock of Eventbridge. It also has a local (same stack) subscriber remote-subscriber is a completely independent microservice listening to the eventBridge mock created by the same-stack-publisher-subscriber stack

1) Run the first stack in a terminal

cd examples/same-stack-publisher-subscriber npm i serverless offline start

2) Run the second stack in a different terminal

cd examples/remote-subscriber npm i serverless offline start

3) Publish a test message

Simply hit the exposed API gateway endpoint: http://localhost:3016/dev/publish

You should see the message received on both stacks in the terminal output. You will also notice that the socket connection is resilient to crashes: everything works smoothly as soon as both offline stacks are up and running, regardless of which stack has been restarted last.

Versions

This plugin was created using node 12.16.1 and serverless framework core 1.67.0.

Thanks

This plugin was inspired by the serverless-offline-sns plugin. Also thanks to @sndpl, @guavajellyaaron, @rloomans, @JamesKyburz, @plumsirawit and @damien-thiesson for their work and PR's.