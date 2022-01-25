A Serverless plugin to add New Relic observability using AWS Lambda Layers without requiring a code change.
With NPM:
npm install --save-dev serverless-newrelic-lambda-layers
With yarn:
yarn add --dev serverless-newrelic-lambda-layers
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-newrelic-lambda-layers
If you don't yet have a New Relic account, sign up here.
Grab your New Relic Account ID,
your New Relic Personal API Key
and plug them into your
serverless.yml:
custom:
newRelic:
accountId: your-new-relic-account-id-here
apiKey: your-new-relic-personal-api-key-here
Deploy:
sls deploy
And you're all set.
This plugin wraps your handlers without requiring a code change. If you're currently using a New Relic agent, you can remove the wrapping code you currently have and this plugin will do it for you automatically.
The following config options are available via the
newRelic section of the
custom section of your
serverless.yml:
accountId (required)
Your New Relic Account ID.
custom:
newRelic:
accountId: your-account-id-here
apiKey (required)
Your New Relic Personal API Key.
custom:
newRelic:
apiKey: your-api-key-here
If your function's source is committed to version control, you can avoid committing your license key by including it in your serverless.yml as a variable. See the Serverless docs on template variables for more information.
nrRegion (required for EU; optional for US)
If your New Relic account is based in the EU, make sure to specify your nrRegion in the custom block:
custom:
newRelic:
nrRegion: 'eu'
linkedAccount (optional)
A label for the New Relic Linked Account. This is how this integration will appear in New Relic. If not set, it will default to "New Relic Lambda Integration - ".
custom:
newRelic:
linkedAccount: your-linked-account-name
trustedAccountKey (optional)
Only required if your New Relic account is a sub-account. This needs to be the account ID for the root/parent account.
custom:
newRelic:
trustedAccountKey: your-parent-account-id
debug (optional)
Whether or not to enable debug mode. Must be a boolean value. This sets the log level to debug.
custom:
newRelic:
debug: true
logEnabled (optional)
Enables logging. Defaults to
false
enableExtension (optional)
Allows your function to deliver its telemetry to New Relic via AWS Lambda Extension. Defaults to
true, so it can be omitted. To avoid delivering your telemetry via the extension, set to
false.
custom:
newRelic:
enableExtension: true
enableFunctionLogs (optional)
Allows your function to deliver all of your function logs to New Relic via AWS Lambda Extension. This would eliminate the need for a CloudWatch log subscription + the NR log ingestion Lambda function. This method of log ingestion is lower-cost, and offers faster time to glass.
custom:
newRelic:
enableFunctionLogs: true
enableIntegration (optional)
Allows the creation of New Relic aws cloud integration when absent. Defaults to
false
custom:
newRelic:
enableIntegration: true
logLevel (optional)
Sets a log level on all functions. Possible values:
'fatal',
'error',
'warn',
'info',
'debug',
'trace' or
'silent'. Defaults to
'error'
You can still override log level on a per function basis by configuring environment variable
NEW_RELIC_LOG_LEVEL.
custom:
newRelic:
logLevel: debug
Logging configuration is considered in the following order:
NEW_RELIC_LOG_LEVEL environment
NEW_RELIC_LOG_LEVEL environment
logLevel property
debug flag
customRolePolicy (optional)
Specify an alternative IAM role policy ARN for this integration here if you do not want to use the default role policy.
custom:
newRelic:
customRolePolicy: your-custom-role-policy-arn
stages (optional)
An array of stages that the plugin will be included for. If this key is not specified then all stages will be included.
custom:
stages:
- prod
include (optional)
An array of functions to include for automatic wrapping. (You can set
include or
exclude options, but not both.)
custom:
newRelic:
include:
- include-only-func
- another-included-func
exclude (optional)
An array of functions to exclude from automatic wrapping. (You can set
include or
exclude options, but not both.)
custom:
newRelic:
exclude:
- excluded-func-1
- another-excluded-func
layerArn (optional)
Pin to a specific layer version. The latest layer ARN is automatically fetched from the New Relic Layers API
custom:
newRelic:
layerArn: arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:451483290750:layer:NewRelicPython37:2
cloudWatchFilter (optional)
Provide a list of quoted filter terms for the CloudWatch log subscription to the newrelic-log-ingestion Lambda. Combines all terms into an OR filter. Defaults to "NR_LAMBDA_MONITORING" if not set. Use "*" to capture all logs
custom:
newRelic:
cloudWatchFilter:
- "NR_LAMBDA_MONITORING"
- "trace this"
- "ERROR"
If you want to collect all logs:
custom:
newRelic:
cloudWatchFilter: "*"
Be sure to set the
LOGGING_ENABLED environment variable to
true in your log
ingestion function. See the aws-log-ingestion documentation for details.
prepend (optional)
Whether or not to prepend the New Relic layer. Defaults to
false which appends the layer.
custom:
newRelic:
prepend: true
logIngestionFunctionName (optional)
Only required if your New Relic log ingestion function name is different from
newrelic-log-ingestion.
custom:
newRelic:
logIngestionFunctionName: log-ingestion-service
disableAutoSubscription (optional)
Only required if you want to disable auto subscription.
custom:
newRelic:
disableAutoSubscription: true
disableLicenseKeySecret (optional)
Only required if you want to disable creating license key in AWS Secrets Manager. Setting this as
true would create NEW_RELIC_LICENSE_KEY environment variable for the New Relic Lambda Extension to access.
custom:
newRelic:
disableLicenseKeySecret: true
javaNewRelicHandler (optional)
Java runtimes only. Only required if you are implementing the
RequestStreamHandler interface.
Defaults to
RequestHandler interface.
custom:
newRelic:
javaNewRelicHandler: handleStreamsRequest
proxy (optional)
This plugin makes various HTTP requests to public APIs in order to retrieve data about the New Relic and cloud provider accounts. If you are behind a proxy when this plugin runs, the HTTP agent needs the proxy information to connect to those APIs. Use the given URL as a proxy for HTTP requests.
custom:
newRelic:
proxy: http://yourproxy.com:8080
This plugin currently supports the following AWS runtimes:
examples/nodejs/serverless.yml based on what you are planning to test
generate:test:case
# Example
npm run generate:test:case
tests/fixtures/example.service.input.json to test case e.g.
tests/fixtures/log-level.service.input.json
tests/fixtures/example.service.output.json for test case e.g.
tests/fixtures/log-level.service.output.json
# Example
npm run test