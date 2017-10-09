Serverless Nested Stack

Serverless plugin to Workaround for Cloudformation 200 resource limit

Install

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install serverless-nested-stack

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file

plugins: - serverless-nested-stack

When you deploy using

sls deploy

nested stack will be created using following structure

Parent-Stack

- LogStack - ApiStack

1) Parent-Stack Contains LogStack & ApiStack 2) LogStack contains LogGroups & Roles 3) ApiStack Contains Lambda functions and other resource

Note: Currently Tested with Lambda Functions, Api Resources & StepFunctions