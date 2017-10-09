Serverless plugin to Workaround for Cloudformation 200 resource limit
Install
Run
npm install in your Serverless project.
$ npm install serverless-nested-stack --save-dev
Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file
plugins:
- serverless-nested-stack
When you deploy using
sls deploy
nested stack will be created using following structure
Parent-Stack
- LogStack
- ApiStack
1) Parent-Stack Contains LogStack & ApiStack 2) LogStack contains LogGroups & Roles 3) ApiStack Contains Lambda functions and other resource
Note: Currently Tested with Lambda Functions, Api Resources & StepFunctions