serverless-nested-stack

by jagdish.idhate
0.0.7 (see all)

Serverless nested stack

Documentation
565

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Serverless Nested Stack

Serverless plugin to Workaround for Cloudformation 200 resource limit

Install

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install serverless-nested-stack --save-dev

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file

plugins:
  - serverless-nested-stack

When you deploy using 

sls deploy

nested stack will be created using following structure

Parent-Stack

- LogStack
- ApiStack

1) Parent-Stack Contains LogStack & ApiStack 2) LogStack contains LogGroups & Roles 3) ApiStack Contains Lambda functions and other resource

Note: Currently Tested with Lambda Functions, Api Resources & StepFunctions

