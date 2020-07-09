A Serverless Plugin for the Serverless Framework, which adds support for test driven development using mocha
THIS PLUGIN REQUIRES SERVERLESS V1!
More familiar with Jest? Use serverless-jest-plugin.
This plugin does the following:
In your service root, run:
npm install --save-dev serverless-mocha-plugin
Add the plugin to
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-mocha-plugin
Functions (and associated tests) can be created using the command
sls create function -f functionName --handler handler
e.g.
sls create function -f myFunction --handler functions/myFunction/index.handler
creates a new function
myFunction into
serverless.yml with a code template for
the handler in
functions/myFunction/index.js and a Javascript function
module.exports.handler as the entrypoint for the Lambda function. A test template is also created into
test/myFunction.js. Optionally tests can be created to specific folder using
--path or
-p switch, e.g.
sls create function -f myFunction --handler functions/myFunction/index.handler --path tests
To create an http event for the lambda, add the --httpEvent parameter, i.e.
sls create function -f myFunction --handler functions/myFunction/index.handler --httpEvent "[httpVerb] [relativePath]"
e.g.
sls create function -f myFunction --handler functions/myFunction/index.handler --httpEvent "post myResource" --httpEvent "get myResource"
Functions can also be added manually using the mocha-create command
sls create test -f functionName
If you want to run the tests against the real Lambda functions, you can
initLiveModule() instead of
getWrapper(). You can also use
--live flag and then you don't need to change your tests.
let wrapped = mochaPlugin.initLiveModule('myLambdaFunctionName');
initLiveModule() and
getWrapper() are helper methods to initialize lambda-wrapper, which is used under the hood. Both methods return wrapped function, which can be invoked with
.run({}) method and takes event object as an argument.
Tests can be run directly using the "invoke test" command. This also initializes the environment variables based on your serverless.yml file and the SERVERLESS_TEST_ROOT variable that defines the root for the code to be tested. If you're running the tests locally (rather than on live Lambdas, as described below), it will also set the
IS_LOCAL to
'true' to match the behavior of
sls invoke local.
sls invoke test [--stage stage] [--region region] [-t timeout] [-f function1] [-f function2] [...]
To use a mocha reporter (e.g. json), use the -R switch. Reporter options can be passed with the -O switch.
If no function names are passed to "invoke test", all tests are run from the test/ directory and subdirectories.
The default timeout for tests is 6 seconds. In case you need to apply a different timeout, that can be done in the test file using using .timeout(milliseconds) with the define, after, before or it -blocks. e.g.
it('implement tests here', () => {
...
}).timeout(xxx);
To run test in specific folder use
--path or
-p switch.
To run tests live against the actual deployed Lambdas, use the '--live' or '-l' switch. Please note that this will work only for tests created with module version 1.4 or higher.
To run tests e.g. against built artefacts that reside in some other directory, use the '--root' or '-r' switch. e.g.
sls webpack -o testBuild
sls invoke test --root testBuild
rm -rf testBuild
The templates to use for new function Files can be determined with the custom
testTemplate configuration in
serverless.yml
custom:
serverless-mocha-plugin:
testTemplate: templates/myTest.js
Currently, there are three variables available for use in the template:
If you'd like to get more information on the template engine, you check documentation of the EJS project.
The templates to use for new function Files can be determined with the custom
functionTemplate configuration in
serverless.yml
custom:
serverless-mocha-plugin:
functionTemplate: templates/myFunction.js
The plugin can be configured to run commands before / after the tests. This is done by setting preTestCommands and postTestCommands in the plugin configuration.
For example, start serverless-offline before tests and stop it after tests using the following configuration:
custom:
serverless-mocha-plugin:
preTestCommands:
- bash startOffline.sh
postTestCommands:
- bash stopOffline.sh
Sample startOffline.sh:
TMPFILE=/var/tmp/offline$$.log
if [ -f .offline.pid ]; then
echo "Found file .offline.pid. Not starting."
exit 1
fi
serverless offline 2>1 > $TMPFILE &
PID=$!
echo $PID > .offline.pid
while ! grep "server ready" $TMPFILE
do sleep 1; done
rm $TMPFILE
Note: The example relies on the output of the
serverless offline command. If the start script is not working for you, replace
"server ready" with the string
serverless offline prints as soon as the server is ready and listening.
Sample stopOffline.sh
kill `cat .offline.pid`
rm .offline.pid
If you use mocha with babel compiler e.g.
sls invoke test --compilers js:@babel/register \
Babel configuration can be determined with the custom
babelOptions configuration in serverless.yml
custom:
serverless-mocha-plugin:
babelOptions:
presets: [["@babel/env", { "targets": { "node": "8.10" }, "shippedProposals": true, "useBuiltIns": "usage" }]]
plugins:
- ["@babel/plugin-transform-runtime"]
Copyright (c) 2017 Nordcloud, licensed for users and contributors under MIT license. https://github.com/nordcloud/serverless-mocha-plugin/blob/master/LICENSE