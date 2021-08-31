Serverless Manifest Plugin

Generate a list of API endpoints, function information & stack outputs to a service manifest file.

The manifest data can be quite useful for:

Consuming stack values & URLs in frontend applications

Automatic doc generation

Saving / sharing values in AWS SSM

Service discovery

After serverless deploy finishes, a .serverless/manifest.json file, is created.

Usage

Add to plugins array in serverless.yml

service: my-example-service plugins: - serverless-manifest-plugin

Then run serverless manifest --help to see all options.

Options

You can set options via CLI flags or via the custom field in serverless.yml

custom: manifest: output: ./serverless.manifest.json disableOutput: false postProcess: ./my-file-to-process-manifest-data.js silent: false srcPath: ./dist plugins: - serverless-manifest-plugin

Programatic usage

Using the json flag will pipe the service manifest to stdout . You can use this with a tool like jq to do something programatic with the data.

serverless manifest --json

Example:

serverless manifest --json | jq '.dev.functions'

Generating a manifest file

The plugin will automatically create the manifest when you run serverless deploy

You can also manually generate the manifest at anytime with

serverless manifest

Additionally sls deploy --noDeploy will also generate a manifest file.

Example

Outputs urls , functions , outputs etc.

.serverless/manifest.json