openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
smp

serverless-manifest-plugin

by David Wells
1.0.9 (see all)

Output manifest of endpoints, resources, outputs, etc. of a serverless service

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Serverless Manifest Plugin

Generate a list of API endpoints, function information & stack outputs to a service manifest file.

The manifest data can be quite useful for:

After serverless deploy finishes, a .serverless/manifest.json file, is created.

Usage

Add to plugins array in serverless.yml

service: my-example-service

plugins:
 - serverless-manifest-plugin

Then run serverless manifest --help to see all options.

Options

You can set options via CLI flags or via the custom field in serverless.yml

# Custom settings for manifest plugin
custom:
  manifest:
    # Custom manifest output path. Default ./.serverless/manifest.json
    output: ./serverless.manifest.json
    # set to true to disable manifest file from being created
    disableOutput: false
    # Path to custom file with JS function for additional post processing
    postProcess: ./my-file-to-process-manifest-data.js
    # Set plugin log output to silent. Default false
    silent: false
    # Path to the function code. Default serverless.yml location (process.cwd())
    srcPath: ./dist

plugins:
 - serverless-manifest-plugin

Programatic usage

Using the json flag will pipe the service manifest to stdout. You can use this with a tool like jq to do something programatic with the data.

serverless manifest --json

Example:

serverless manifest --json | jq '.dev.functions'
# Outputs service function info

Generating a manifest file

The plugin will automatically create the manifest when you run serverless deploy

You can also manually generate the manifest at anytime with

serverless manifest

Additionally sls deploy --noDeploy will also generate a manifest file.

Example

Outputs urls, functions, outputs etc.

.serverless/manifest.json

{
  "dev": {
    "urls": {
      "apiGateway": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev",
      "apiGatewayBaseURL": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev",
      "httpApi": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com",
      "httpApiBaseURL": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com",
      "byPath": {
        "/user/profile": {
          "url": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile",
          "methods": [
            "POST",
            "GET"
          ]
        },
        "/tester": {
          "url": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/tester",
          "methods": [
            "POST"
          ]
        },
        "/wow-cool": {
          "url": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/wow-cool",
          "methods": [
            "POST"
          ]
        }
      },
      "byFunction": {
        "getProfileInfo": {
          "url": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile",
          "methods": [
            "GET"
          ]
        },
        "createProfileInfo": {
          "url": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile",
          "methods": [
            "POST"
          ]
        },
        "other": {
          "url": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/tester",
          "methods": [
            "POST"
          ]
        },
        "forth": {
          "url": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/wow-cool",
          "methods": [
            "POST"
          ]
        }
      },
      "byMethod": {
        "GET": [
          "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile"
        ],
        "POST": [
          "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile",
          "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/tester",
          "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/wow-cool"
        ]
      }
    },
    "functions": {
      "getProfileInfo": {
        "name": "http-api-node-dev-getProfileInfo",
        "arn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-getProfileInfo:4",
        "runtime": "nodejs12.x",
        "triggers": [
          "httpApi"
        ],
        "dependancies": {
          "direct": [
            "faker@^4.1.0",
            "analytics@^0.3.4"
          ],
          "nested": [
            "analytics-utils@^0.2.0",
            "dlv@^1.1.3",
            "@analytics/storage-utils@^0.2.3",
            "@analytics/cookie-utils@^0.2.3"
          ]
        }
      },
      "createProfileInfo": {
        "name": "http-api-node-dev-createProfileInfo",
        "arn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-createProfileInfo:4",
        "runtime": "nodejs12.x",
        "triggers": [
          "httpApi"
        ],
        "dependancies": {
          "direct": [
            "faker@^4.1.0",
            "analytics@^0.3.4"
          ],
          "nested": [
            "analytics-utils@^0.2.0",
            "dlv@^1.1.3",
            "@analytics/storage-utils@^0.2.3",
            "@analytics/cookie-utils@^0.2.3"
          ]
        }
      },
      "other": {
        "name": "http-api-node-dev-other",
        "arn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-other:3",
        "runtime": "nodejs12.x",
        "triggers": [
          "http"
        ],
        "dependancies": {
          "direct": [
            "faker@^4.1.0"
          ],
          "nested": []
        }
      },
      "forth": {
        "name": "http-api-node-dev-forth",
        "arn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-forth:2",
        "runtime": "nodejs12.x",
        "triggers": [
          "http"
        ],
        "dependancies": {
          "direct": [
            "lodash@4.17.15"
          ],
          "nested": []
        }
      }
    },
    "outputs": [
      {
        "OutputKey": "OtherLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn",
        "OutputValue": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-other:3",
        "Description": "Current Lambda function version"
      },
      {
        "OutputKey": "GetProfileInfoLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn",
        "OutputValue": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-getProfileInfo:4",
        "Description": "Current Lambda function version"
      },
      {
        "OutputKey": "ForthLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn",
        "OutputValue": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-forth:2",
        "Description": "Current Lambda function version"
      },
      {
        "OutputKey": "ServiceEndpoint",
        "OutputValue": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev",
        "Description": "URL of the service endpoint"
      },
      {
        "OutputKey": "ServerlessDeploymentBucketName",
        "OutputValue": "http-api-node-dev-serverlessdeploymentbucket-12eu0mj9zoo0s"
      },
      {
        "OutputKey": "CreateProfileInfoLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn",
        "OutputValue": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-createProfileInfo:4",
        "Description": "Current Lambda function version"
      },
      {
        "OutputKey": "HttpApiUrl",
        "OutputValue": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com",
        "Description": "URL of the HTTP API"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial