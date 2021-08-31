Generate a list of API endpoints, function information & stack outputs to a service manifest file.
The manifest data can be quite useful for:
After
serverless deploy finishes, a
.serverless/manifest.json file, is created.
Add to plugins array in
serverless.yml
service: my-example-service
plugins:
- serverless-manifest-plugin
Then run
serverless manifest --help to see all options.
You can set options via CLI flags or via the
custom field in
serverless.yml
# Custom settings for manifest plugin
custom:
manifest:
# Custom manifest output path. Default ./.serverless/manifest.json
output: ./serverless.manifest.json
# set to true to disable manifest file from being created
disableOutput: false
# Path to custom file with JS function for additional post processing
postProcess: ./my-file-to-process-manifest-data.js
# Set plugin log output to silent. Default false
silent: false
# Path to the function code. Default serverless.yml location (process.cwd())
srcPath: ./dist
plugins:
- serverless-manifest-plugin
Using the
json flag will pipe the service manifest to
stdout. You can use this with a tool like
jq to do something programatic with the data.
serverless manifest --json
Example:
serverless manifest --json | jq '.dev.functions'
# Outputs service function info
The plugin will automatically create the manifest when you run
serverless deploy
You can also manually generate the manifest at anytime with
serverless manifest
Additionally
sls deploy --noDeploy will also generate a manifest file.
Outputs
urls,
functions,
outputs etc.
.serverless/manifest.json
{
"dev": {
"urls": {
"apiGateway": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev",
"apiGatewayBaseURL": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev",
"httpApi": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com",
"httpApiBaseURL": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com",
"byPath": {
"/user/profile": {
"url": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile",
"methods": [
"POST",
"GET"
]
},
"/tester": {
"url": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/tester",
"methods": [
"POST"
]
},
"/wow-cool": {
"url": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/wow-cool",
"methods": [
"POST"
]
}
},
"byFunction": {
"getProfileInfo": {
"url": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile",
"methods": [
"GET"
]
},
"createProfileInfo": {
"url": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile",
"methods": [
"POST"
]
},
"other": {
"url": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/tester",
"methods": [
"POST"
]
},
"forth": {
"url": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/wow-cool",
"methods": [
"POST"
]
}
},
"byMethod": {
"GET": [
"https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile"
],
"POST": [
"https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user/profile",
"https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/tester",
"https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/wow-cool"
]
}
},
"functions": {
"getProfileInfo": {
"name": "http-api-node-dev-getProfileInfo",
"arn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-getProfileInfo:4",
"runtime": "nodejs12.x",
"triggers": [
"httpApi"
],
"dependancies": {
"direct": [
"faker@^4.1.0",
"analytics@^0.3.4"
],
"nested": [
"analytics-utils@^0.2.0",
"dlv@^1.1.3",
"@analytics/storage-utils@^0.2.3",
"@analytics/cookie-utils@^0.2.3"
]
}
},
"createProfileInfo": {
"name": "http-api-node-dev-createProfileInfo",
"arn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-createProfileInfo:4",
"runtime": "nodejs12.x",
"triggers": [
"httpApi"
],
"dependancies": {
"direct": [
"faker@^4.1.0",
"analytics@^0.3.4"
],
"nested": [
"analytics-utils@^0.2.0",
"dlv@^1.1.3",
"@analytics/storage-utils@^0.2.3",
"@analytics/cookie-utils@^0.2.3"
]
}
},
"other": {
"name": "http-api-node-dev-other",
"arn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-other:3",
"runtime": "nodejs12.x",
"triggers": [
"http"
],
"dependancies": {
"direct": [
"faker@^4.1.0"
],
"nested": []
}
},
"forth": {
"name": "http-api-node-dev-forth",
"arn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-forth:2",
"runtime": "nodejs12.x",
"triggers": [
"http"
],
"dependancies": {
"direct": [
"lodash@4.17.15"
],
"nested": []
}
}
},
"outputs": [
{
"OutputKey": "OtherLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn",
"OutputValue": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-other:3",
"Description": "Current Lambda function version"
},
{
"OutputKey": "GetProfileInfoLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn",
"OutputValue": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-getProfileInfo:4",
"Description": "Current Lambda function version"
},
{
"OutputKey": "ForthLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn",
"OutputValue": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-forth:2",
"Description": "Current Lambda function version"
},
{
"OutputKey": "ServiceEndpoint",
"OutputValue": "https://abc1234.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev",
"Description": "URL of the service endpoint"
},
{
"OutputKey": "ServerlessDeploymentBucketName",
"OutputValue": "http-api-node-dev-serverlessdeploymentbucket-12eu0mj9zoo0s"
},
{
"OutputKey": "CreateProfileInfoLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn",
"OutputValue": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:xxxxxxxxxxxx:function:http-api-node-dev-createProfileInfo:4",
"Description": "Current Lambda function version"
},
{
"OutputKey": "HttpApiUrl",
"OutputValue": "https://qwertyxyz.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com",
"Description": "URL of the HTTP API"
}
]
}
}