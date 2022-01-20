openbase logo
serverless-lumigo

by lumigo-io
1.12.8 (see all)

Serverless monitoring and troubleshooting plugin to easily apply distributed tracing

Readme

serverless-lumigo

serverless version License CircleCI codecov

Serverless framework plugin to auto-install the Lumigo tracer for Node.js and Python functions.

TOC

Install

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install --save-dev serverless-lumigo

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file

plugins:
  - serverless-lumigo

Node.js functions

For Node.js functions, the plugin would install the latest version of the Lumigo tracer for Node.js during serverless package and serverless deploy. It would also wrap your functions as well, so you only need to configure your Lumigo token in a custom section inside the serverless.yml.

For example:

provider:
  name: aws
  runtime: nodejs12.x

custom:
  lumigo:
    token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>
    nodePackageManager: <npm or yarn>

In case you want to pin the specific tracer version use pinVersion attribute.

For example

provider:
  name: aws
  runtime: nodejs12.x

custom:
  lumigo:
    token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>
    pinVersion: 1.31.1

In case you want to manage the Lumigo tracer dependency yourself - e.g. you want to use Lerna or Webpack, and can't have this plugin install the Lumigo tracer on your behalf on every deployment - then you can also disable the NPM install process altogether.

provider:
  name: aws
  runtime: nodejs12.x

custom:
  lumigo:
    token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>
    skipInstallNodeTracer: true # defaults to false

Python functions

For Python functions, we recommend using the serverless-python-requirements plugin to help you manage your dependencies. You should have the following in your requirements.txt:

lumigo_tracer

This installs the Lumigo tracer for Python, and this plugin would wrap your functions during serverless package and serverless deploy.

You also need to configure the Lumigo token in a custom section in the serverless.yml.

provider:
  name: aws
  runtime: python3.7
custom:
  lumigo:
    token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>

In case you are not using requirements.txt to manage your requirements then you can add skipReqCheck and set it to true

custom:
  lumigo:
    token: 1234
    skipReqCheck: true

Configuration

In order to pass parameters to the tracer, just add them as keys to lumigo custom configuration. For example:

custom:
  lumigo:
    token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>
    step_function: true

Function Scope Configuration

You can configure lumigo behavior for individual functions as well -

  • enabled - Allows one to enable or disable lumigo for specific a specific function

    functions:
  foo:
    lumigo:
      enabled: false

  bar:
    lumigo:
      enabled: ${self:custom.enabledLumigo}

How to test

  • Run npm run test:all

November 18, 2020

