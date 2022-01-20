Serverless framework plugin to auto-install the Lumigo tracer for Node.js and Python functions.
Run
npm install in your Serverless project.
$ npm install --save-dev serverless-lumigo
Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file
plugins:
- serverless-lumigo
For Node.js functions, the plugin would install the latest version of the Lumigo tracer for Node.js during
serverless package and
serverless deploy. It would also wrap your functions as well, so you only need to configure your Lumigo token in a
custom section inside the
serverless.yml.
For example:
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs12.x
custom:
lumigo:
token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>
nodePackageManager: <npm or yarn>
In case you want to pin the specific tracer version use
pinVersion attribute.
For example
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs12.x
custom:
lumigo:
token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>
pinVersion: 1.31.1
In case you want to manage the Lumigo tracer dependency yourself - e.g. you want to use Lerna or Webpack, and can't have this plugin install the Lumigo tracer on your behalf on every deployment - then you can also disable the NPM install process altogether.
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs12.x
custom:
lumigo:
token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>
skipInstallNodeTracer: true # defaults to false
For Python functions, we recommend using the serverless-python-requirements plugin to help you manage your dependencies. You should have the following in your
requirements.txt:
lumigo_tracer
This installs the Lumigo tracer for Python, and this plugin would wrap your functions during
serverless package and
serverless deploy.
You also need to configure the Lumigo token in a
custom section in the
serverless.yml.
provider:
name: aws
runtime: python3.7
custom:
lumigo:
token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>
In case you are not using
requirements.txt to manage your requirements then you can add
skipReqCheck and set it to
true
custom:
lumigo:
token: 1234
skipReqCheck: true
In order to pass parameters to the tracer, just add them as keys to lumigo custom configuration. For example:
custom:
lumigo:
token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>
step_function: true
You can configure lumigo behavior for individual functions as well -
enabled - Allows one to enable or disable lumigo for specific a specific function
functions:
foo:
lumigo:
enabled: false
bar:
lumigo:
enabled: ${self:custom.enabledLumigo}
