Serverless framework plugin to auto-install the Lumigo tracer for Node.js and Python functions.

Install

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install --save-dev serverless-lumigo

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file

plugins: - serverless-lumigo

Node.js functions

For Node.js functions, the plugin would install the latest version of the Lumigo tracer for Node.js during serverless package and serverless deploy . It would also wrap your functions as well, so you only need to configure your Lumigo token in a custom section inside the serverless.yml .

For example:

provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs12.x custom: lumigo: token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE> nodePackageManager: <npm or yarn>

In case you want to pin the specific tracer version use pinVersion attribute.

For example

provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs12.x custom: lumigo: token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE> pinVersion: 1.31 .1

In case you want to manage the Lumigo tracer dependency yourself - e.g. you want to use Lerna or Webpack, and can't have this plugin install the Lumigo tracer on your behalf on every deployment - then you can also disable the NPM install process altogether.

provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs12.x custom: lumigo: token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE> skipInstallNodeTracer: true

Python functions

For Python functions, we recommend using the serverless-python-requirements plugin to help you manage your dependencies. You should have the following in your requirements.txt :

lumigo_tracer

This installs the Lumigo tracer for Python, and this plugin would wrap your functions during serverless package and serverless deploy .

You also need to configure the Lumigo token in a custom section in the serverless.yml .

provider: name: aws runtime: python3.7 custom: lumigo: token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE>

In case you are not using requirements.txt to manage your requirements then you can add skipReqCheck and set it to true

custom: lumigo: token: 1234 skipReqCheck: true

Configuration

In order to pass parameters to the tracer, just add them as keys to lumigo custom configuration. For example:

custom: lumigo: token: <YOUR TOKEN GOES HERE> step_function: true

Function Scope Configuration

You can configure lumigo behavior for individual functions as well -

enabled - Allows one to enable or disable lumigo for specific a specific function functions: foo: lumigo: enabled: false bar: lumigo: enabled: ${self:custom.enabledLumigo}

