Serverless plugin for forwarding CloudWatch logs to another Lambda function.
Make sure you have the following installed before starting:
To install the plugin, run:
npm install serverless-log-forwarding
Then make the following edits to your
serverless.yaml file:
plugins:
- serverless-log-forwarding
custom:
logForwarding:
destinationARN: '[ARN of Lambda Function to forward logs to]'
# optional:
roleArn: '[ARN of the IAM role that grants Cloudwatch Logs permissions]'
filterPattern: '[filter pattern for logs that are sent to Lambda function]'
normalizedFilterID: true # whether to use normalized function name as filter ID
stages:
- '[name of the stage to apply log forwarding]'
- '[another stage name to filter]'
createLambdaPermission: true # whether to create the AWS::Lambda::Permission for the destinationARN (when policy size limits are a concern)
functions:
myFunction:
handler: src/someHandler
# optional properties for per-function configuration:
logForwarding:
# set enabled to false to disable log forwarding for a single given function
enabled: false
To run the test:
npm test
All tests should pass.
If there is an error update the node_module inside the serverless-log-forwarding folder:
npm install
The plugin will be packaged with the lambda when deployed as normal using Serverless:
serverless deploy
If you have any security issue to report, contact project maintainers privately. You can reach us at github@amplify.com
We welcome pull requests! For your pull request to be accepted smoothly, we suggest that you: