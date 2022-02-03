Serverless plugin for forwarding CloudWatch logs to another Lambda function.

About Amplify

Amplify builds innovative and compelling digital educational products that empower teachers and students across the country. We have a long history as the leading innovator in K-12 education - and have been described as the best tech company in education and the best education company in tech. While others try to shrink the learning experience into the technology, we use technology to expand what is possible in real classrooms with real students and teachers.

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Make sure you have the following installed before starting:

Installing

To install the plugin, run:

npm install serverless-log-forwarding

Then make the following edits to your serverless.yaml file:

plugins: - serverless-log-forwarding custom: logForwarding: destinationARN: '[ARN of Lambda Function to forward logs to]' roleArn: '[ARN of the IAM role that grants Cloudwatch Logs permissions]' filterPattern: '[filter pattern for logs that are sent to Lambda function]' normalizedFilterID: true stages: - '[name of the stage to apply log forwarding]' - '[another stage name to filter]' createLambdaPermission: true functions: myFunction: handler: src/someHandler logForwarding: enabled: false

Running Tests

To run the test:

npm test

All tests should pass.

If there is an error update the node_module inside the serverless-log-forwarding folder:

npm install

Deploying

The plugin will be packaged with the lambda when deployed as normal using Serverless:

serverless deploy

Responsible Disclosure

If you have any security issue to report, contact project maintainers privately. You can reach us at github@amplify.com

Contributing

We welcome pull requests! For your pull request to be accepted smoothly, we suggest that you: