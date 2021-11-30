Serverless Plugin to support running against Localstack.
This plugin allows Serverless applications to be deployed and tested on your local machine. Any requests to AWS to be redirected to a running LocalStack instance.
Pre-requisites:
The easiest way to get started is to install via npm.
npm install -g serverless
npm install --save-dev serverless-localstack
There are two ways to configure the plugin, via a JSON file or via
serverless.yml.
There are two supported methods for configuring the endpoints, globally via the
host property, or individually. These properties may be mixed, allowing for
global override support while also override specific endpoints.
A
host or individual endpoints must be configured or this plugin will be deactivated.
Please refer to the example configuration template below. (Please note that most configurations in the sample are optional and need not be specified.)
service: myService
plugins:
- serverless-localstack
custom:
localstack:
stages:
# list of stages for which the plugin should be enabled
- local
host: http://localhost # optional - LocalStack host to connect to
edgePort: 4566 # optional - LocalStack edge port to connect to
autostart: true # optional - Start LocalStack in Docker on Serverless deploy
networks: #optional - attaches the list of networks to the localstack docker container after startup
- host
- overlay
- my_custom_network
lambda:
# Enable this flag to improve performance
mountCode: True
docker:
# Enable this flag to run "docker ..." commands as sudo
sudo: False
stages:
local:
...
Note the
stages attribute in the config above. The
serverless-localstack plugin gets activated if either:
stages config; or
--stage flag (default stage "dev") and no
stages config is provided
Note that the
localstack.lambda.mountCode flag above will mount the local directory
into the Docker container that runs the Lambda code in LocalStack. If you remove this
flag, your Lambda code is deployed in the traditional way which is more in line with
how things work in AWS, but also comes with a performance penalty: packaging the code,
uploading it to the local S3 service, downloading it in the local Lambda API, extracting
it, and finally copying/mounting it into a Docker container to run the Lambda. Mounting code
from multiple projects is not supported with simple configuration, and you must use the
autostart feature, as your code will be mounted in docker at start up. If you do need to
mount code from multiple serverless projects, manually launch
localstack with volumes specified. For example:
localstack start --docker -d \
-v /path/to/project-a:/path/to/project-a \
-v /path/to/project-b:/path/to/project-b
If you use either
serverless-webpack or
serverless-plugin-typescript,
serverless-localstack
will detect it and modify the mount paths to point to your output directory. You will need to invoke
the build command in order for the mounted code to be updated. (eg:
serverless webpack). There is no
--watch support for this out of the box, but could be accomplished using nodemon:
npm i --save-dev nodemon
package.json:
"scripts": {
"build": "serverless webpack --stage local",
"deploy": "serverless deploy --stage local",
"watch": "nodemon -w src -e '.*' -x 'npm run build'",
"start": "npm run deploy && npm run watch"
},
npm run start
serverless-webpack is supported, with code mounting. However, there are some assumptions
and configuration requirements. First, your output directory must be
.webpack. Second, you must retain
your output directory contents. You can do this by modifying the
custom > webpack portion of your
serverless configuration file.
custom:
webpack:
webpackConfig: webpack.config.js
includeModules: true
keepOutputDirectory: true
localstack:
stages:
- local
lambda:
mountCode: true
autostart: true
LAMBDA_MOUNT_CWD: Allow users to define a custom working directory for Lambda mounts.
For example, when deploying a Serverless app in a Linux VM (that runs Docker) on a
Windows host where the
-v <local_dir>:<cont_dir> flag to
docker run requires us
to specify a
local_dir relative to the Windows host file system that is mounted
into the VM (e.g.,
"c:/users/guest/...").
LAMBDA_EXECUTOR: Executor type to use for running Lambda functions (default
docker) -
see LocalStack repo
LAMBDA_REMOTE_DOCKER: Whether to assume that we're running Lambda containers against
a remote Docker daemon (default
false) - see LocalStack repo
serverless deploy --stage local would deploy to LocalStack.
serverless deploy --stage production would deploy to aws.
service: myService
plugins:
- serverless-localstack
custom:
localstack:
stages:
- local
- dev
endpointFile: path/to/file.json
For full documentation, please refer to https://github.com/localstack/localstack
Setting up a development environment is easy using Serverless' plugin framework.
git clone https://github.com/localstack/serverless-localstack
cd /path/to/serverless-localstack
npm link
cd myproject
npm link serverless-localstack
An optional debug flag is supported via
serverless.yml that will enable additional debug logs.
custom:
localstack:
debug: true
serverless-plugin-typescript when
mountCode is enabled
LAMBDA_EXECUTOR/
LAMBDA_REMOTE_DOCKER configurations from environment
$START_WEB
mountCode:false
LAMBDA_MOUNT_CWD configuration for customizing Lambda mount dir