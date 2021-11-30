LocalStack Serverless Plugin

Serverless Plugin to support running against Localstack.

This plugin allows Serverless applications to be deployed and tested on your local machine. Any requests to AWS to be redirected to a running LocalStack instance.

Pre-requisites:

LocalStack

Installation

The easiest way to get started is to install via npm.

npm install -g serverless npm install --save-dev serverless-localstack

Configuring

There are two ways to configure the plugin, via a JSON file or via serverless.yml . There are two supported methods for configuring the endpoints, globally via the host property, or individually. These properties may be mixed, allowing for global override support while also override specific endpoints.

A host or individual endpoints must be configured or this plugin will be deactivated.

Configuration via serverless.yml

Please refer to the example configuration template below. (Please note that most configurations in the sample are optional and need not be specified.)

service : myService plugins: - serverless-localstack custom: localstack: stages: - local host: http://localhost edgePort: 4566 autostart: true networks: - host - overlay - my_custom_network lambda: mountCode: True docker: sudo: False stages: local: ...

Activating the plugin for certain stages

Note the stages attribute in the config above. The serverless-localstack plugin gets activated if either:

the serverless stage (explicitly defined or default stage "dev") is included in the stages config; or serverless is invoked without a --stage flag (default stage "dev") and no stages config is provided

Mounting Lambda code for better performance

Note that the localstack.lambda.mountCode flag above will mount the local directory into the Docker container that runs the Lambda code in LocalStack. If you remove this flag, your Lambda code is deployed in the traditional way which is more in line with how things work in AWS, but also comes with a performance penalty: packaging the code, uploading it to the local S3 service, downloading it in the local Lambda API, extracting it, and finally copying/mounting it into a Docker container to run the Lambda. Mounting code from multiple projects is not supported with simple configuration, and you must use the autostart feature, as your code will be mounted in docker at start up. If you do need to mount code from multiple serverless projects, manually launch localstack with volumes specified. For example:

localstack start --docker -d \ -v /path/to/project -a :/path/to/project -a \ -v /path/to/project-b:/path/to/project-b

If you use either serverless-webpack or serverless-plugin-typescript , serverless-localstack will detect it and modify the mount paths to point to your output directory. You will need to invoke the build command in order for the mounted code to be updated. (eg: serverless webpack ). There is no --watch support for this out of the box, but could be accomplished using nodemon:

npm i --save-dev nodemon

package.json :

"scripts" : { "build" : "serverless webpack --stage local" , "deploy" : "serverless deploy --stage local" , "watch" : "nodemon -w src -e '.*' -x 'npm run build'" , "start" : "npm run deploy && npm run watch" },

npm run start

A note on using webpack

serverless-webpack is supported, with code mounting. However, there are some assumptions and configuration requirements. First, your output directory must be .webpack . Second, you must retain your output directory contents. You can do this by modifying the custom > webpack portion of your serverless configuration file.

custom: webpack: webpackConfig: webpack.config.js includeModules: true keepOutputDirectory: true localstack: stages: - local lambda: mountCode: true autostart: true

Environment Configurations

LAMBDA_MOUNT_CWD : Allow users to define a custom working directory for Lambda mounts. For example, when deploying a Serverless app in a Linux VM (that runs Docker) on a Windows host where the -v <local_dir>:<cont_dir> flag to docker run requires us to specify a local_dir relative to the Windows host file system that is mounted into the VM (e.g., "c:/users/guest/..." ).

: Allow users to define a custom working directory for Lambda mounts. For example, when deploying a Serverless app in a Linux VM (that runs Docker) on a Windows host where the flag to requires us to specify a relative to the Windows host file system that is mounted into the VM (e.g., ). LAMBDA_EXECUTOR : Executor type to use for running Lambda functions (default docker ) - see LocalStack repo

: Executor type to use for running Lambda functions (default ) - see LocalStack repo LAMBDA_REMOTE_DOCKER : Whether to assume that we're running Lambda containers against a remote Docker daemon (default false ) - see LocalStack repo

Only enable serverless-localstack for the listed stages

serverless deploy --stage local would deploy to LocalStack.

would deploy to LocalStack. serverless deploy --stage production would deploy to aws.

service : myService plugins: - serverless-localstack custom: localstack: stages: - local - dev endpointFile: path /to/ file.json

LocalStack

For full documentation, please refer to https://github.com/localstack/localstack

Contributing

Setting up a development environment is easy using Serverless' plugin framework.

Clone the Repo

git clone https://github.com/localstack/serverless-localstack

Setup your project

cd /path/to/serverless-localstack npm link cd myproject npm link serverless-localstack

Optional Debug Flag

An optional debug flag is supported via serverless.yml that will enable additional debug logs.

custom: localstack: debug: true

Change Log