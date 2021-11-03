Serverless Local Schedule

This plugin allows you to specify a timezone on your lambdas triggered by AWS CloudWatch Events.

Originally developed by Capital One, now maintained in scope of Serverless, Inc

Capital One considers itself the bank a technology company would build. It's delivering best-in-class innovation so that its millions of customers can manage their finances with ease. Capital One is all-in on the cloud and is a leader in the adoption of open source, RESTful APIs, microservices and containers. We build our own products and release them with a speed and agility that allows us to get new customer experiences to market quickly. Our engineers use artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform real-time data, software and algorithms into the future of finance, reimagined.

Install

sls plugin install -n serverless-local-schedule

For example:

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello events: - schedule: rate: cron(0 10 * * ? *) timezone: America/New_York

It works by converting that into 6 different schedules, effectively the same as having the following configuration:

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello events: - schedule: rate: cron(0 15 * 1 -2 ,12 ? *) - schedule: rate: cron(0 15 1 -10 3 ? *) - schedule: rate: cron(0 14 11 -31 3 ? *) - schedule: rate: cron(0 14 * 4 -10 ? *) - schedule: rate: cron(0 14 1 -3 11 ? *) - schedule: rate: cron(0 15 4 -31 11 ? *)

NOTE: The - schedule: cron(* * * * ? *) short syntax isn't supported.