dependencies is updated
dependencies is not changed, it does not publish a new layer
npm install -D serverless-layers
or
serverless plugin install --name serverless-layers
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml file:
Example:
plugins:
- serverless-layers
custom:
serverless-layers:
functions: # optional
- my_func2
dependenciesPath: ./package.json
functions:
my_func1:
handler: handler.hello
my_func2:
handler: handler.hello
Example:
plugins:
- serverless-layers
custom:
serverless-layers:
# applies for all lambdas
- common:
dependenciesPath: ./my-folder/package.json
# apply for foo only
- foo:
functions:
- foo
dependenciesPath: my-folder/package-foo.json
- staticArn:
functions:
- foo
- bar
arn: arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:<your_account>:layer:node-v13-11-0:5
functions:
foo:
handler: handler.hello
bar:
handler: handler.hello
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|compileDir
string
|.serverless
|Compilation directory
|layersDeploymentBucket
string
|You can specify a bucket to upload lambda layers.
Required if deploymentBucket is not defined.
|customInstallationCommand
string
|It specify a custom command to install deps ex.
MY_ENV=1 npm --proxy http://myproxy.com i -P
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|packageManager
string
|npm
|Possible values: npm, yarn
|packagePath
string
|package.json
(DEPRECATED): Available for
<= 1.5.0, for versions
>= 2.x please use
compatibleRuntimes
|dependenciesPath
string
|package.json
|Note:
>= 2.x versions. You can specify custom path for your package.json
|compatibleRuntimes
array
['nodejs']
|Possible values: nodejs, nodejs10.x, nodejs12.x
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|packageManager
string
|bundle
|Possible values: bundle
|dependenciesPath
string
|Gemfile
|Note: Available for
>= 2.x versions. You can specify custom path for your requirements.txt
|compatibleRuntimes
array
['ruby']
|Possible values: ruby2.5, ruby2.7
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|packageManager
string
|pip
|Possible values: pip
|dependenciesPath
string
|requirements.txt
|Note: Available for
>= 2.x versions. You can specify custom path for your requirements.txt
|compatibleRuntimes
array
['python']
|Possible values: python2.7, python3.6, python3.7 and python3.8
This plugin will setup follow options automatically if not specified at
serverless.yml.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|package.individually
bool
|false
|package.exclude
array
['node_modules/**']
|package.excludeDevDependencies
bool
|false
serverless-layers-policy.json
{
"Version":"2012-10-17",
"Statement":[
{
"Effect":"Allow",
"Action":[
"s3:PutObject",
"s3:GetObject"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::examplebucket"
},
{
"Effect":"Allow",
"Action":[
"cloudformation:DescribeStacks"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect":"Allow",
"Action":[
"lambda:PublishLayerVersion"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Yes, thank you! This plugin is community-driven, most of its features are from different authors. Please update the docs and tests and add your name to the package.json file. We try to follow Airbnb's JavaScript Style Guide.
MIT