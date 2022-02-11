It attaches automatically layers for each function

It creates a new layer's version when dependencies is updated

is updated If dependencies is not changed, it does not publish a new layer

is not changed, it does not publish a new layer It reduces drastically lambda size

It reduces deployment time.

You can share same layers (libraries) among all lambda functions

Options

Common requirements

AWS only (sorry)

Serverless >= 1.34.0 (layers support)

Install

npm install -D serverless-layers

or

serverless plugin install --name serverless-layers

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file:

Single layer config

Example:

plugins: - serverless-layers custom: serverless-layers: functions: - my_func2 dependenciesPath: ./package.json functions: my_func1: handler: handler.hello my_func2: handler: handler.hello

Multiple layers config

Example:

plugins: - serverless-layers custom: serverless-layers: - common: dependenciesPath: ./my-folder/package.json - foo: functions: - foo dependenciesPath: my-folder/package-foo.json - staticArn: functions: - foo - bar arn: arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:<your_account>:layer:node-v13-11-0:5 functions: foo: handler: handler.hello bar: handler: handler.hello

Option Type Default Description compileDir string .serverless Compilation directory layersDeploymentBucket string You can specify a bucket to upload lambda layers. Required if deploymentBucket is not defined. customInstallationCommand string It specify a custom command to install deps ex. MY_ENV=1 npm --proxy http://myproxy.com i -P

NodeJS

Requirements

Node >= v6.10.3

NPM >= 3.10.10

A valid package.json file

Options

Option Type Default Description packageManager string npm Possible values: npm, yarn packagePath string package.json (DEPRECATED) : Available for <= 1.5.0 , for versions >= 2.x please use compatibleRuntimes dependenciesPath string package.json Note: >= 2.x versions. You can specify custom path for your package.json compatibleRuntimes array ['nodejs'] Possible values: nodejs, nodejs10.x, nodejs12.x

Ruby

Requirements

Ruby >= 2.5

A valid Gemfile file

Options

Option Type Default Description packageManager string bundle Possible values: bundle dependenciesPath string Gemfile Note: Available for >= 2.x versions. You can specify custom path for your requirements.txt compatibleRuntimes array ['ruby'] Possible values: ruby2.5, ruby2.7

Python

Requirements

Python >= 2.7

A valid requirements.txt file

Options

Option Type Default Description packageManager string pip Possible values: pip dependenciesPath string requirements.txt Note: Available for >= 2.x versions. You can specify custom path for your requirements.txt compatibleRuntimes array ['python'] Possible values: python2.7, python3.6, python3.7 and python3.8

Default Serverless Setup

This plugin will setup follow options automatically if not specified at serverless.yml .

Option Type Default package.individually bool false package.exclude array ['node_modules/**'] package.excludeDevDependencies bool false

Mininal Policy permissions for CI/CD IAM users

serverless-layers-policy.json

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" :[ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" :[ "s3:PutObject" , "s3:GetObject" ], "Resource" : "arn:aws:s3:::examplebucket" }, { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" :[ "cloudformation:DescribeStacks" ], "Resource" : "*" }, { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" :[ "lambda:PublishLayerVersion" ], "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Contributing

Yes, thank you! This plugin is community-driven, most of its features are from different authors. Please update the docs and tests and add your name to the package.json file. We try to follow Airbnb's JavaScript Style Guide.

License

MIT