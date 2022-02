Serverless Lambda Prune Plugin

When developing with Serverless framework your AWS account will quickly hit the 1.5GB total lambda size limit. This plugin will iteratively scan all lambdas in your AWS account (not only lambdas defined in the project!) and remove their old versions.

Most recent versions and versions with aliases are not deleted.

Installation

npm install serverless-lambda-prune-plugin

Usage

sls function prune

Options: