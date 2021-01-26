This plugin brings Kubeless support within the Serverless Framework.
Kubeless is a Kubernetes-native Serverless solution.
Make sure you have a kubernetes endpoint running and kubeless installed. You can find the installation intructions here.
Once you have Kubeless running in your cluster you can install serverless
$ npm install serverless -g
Clone this repo and check the example function
$ git clone https://github.com/serverless/serverless-kubeless
$ cd serverless-kubeless/examples/get-python
$ cat serverless.yml
service: hello
provider:
name: kubeless
runtime: python2.7
plugins:
- serverless-kubeless
functions:
hello:
description: 'Hello function'
handler: handler.hello
Download dependencies
$ npm install
Deploy function.
$ serverless deploy
Serverless: Packaging service...
Serverless: Excluding development dependencies...
Serverless: Deploying function hello...
Serverless: Function hello successfully deployed
The function will be deployed to k8s via kubeless.
$ kubectl get function
NAME AGE
hello 50s
$ kubectl get pod
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
hello-1815473417-1ttt7 1/1 Running 0 1m
Now you will be able to call the function:
$ serverless invoke -f hello -l
Serverless: Calling function: hello...
--------------------------------------------------------------------
hello world
You can also check the logs for the function:
$ serverless logs -f hello
172.17.0.1 - - [12/Jul/2017:09:47:18 +0000] "GET /healthz HTTP/1.1" 200 2 "" "Go-http-client/1.1" 0/118
172.17.0.1 - - [12/Jul/2017:09:47:21 +0000] "GET /healthz HTTP/1.1" 200 2 "" "Go-http-client/1.1" 0/93
172.17.0.1 - - [12/Jul/2017:09:47:24 +0000] "GET /healthz HTTP/1.1" 200 2 "" "Go-http-client/1.1" 0/108
172.17.0.1 - - [12/Jul/2017:09:47:25 +0000] "GET / HTTP/1.1" 200 11 "" "" 0/316
Or you can obtain the function information:
$ serverless info
Service Information "hello"
Cluster IP: 10.0.0.51
Type: ClusterIP
Ports:
Name: http-function-port
Protocol: TCP
Port: 8080
Target Port: 8080
Function Info
Description: Hello function
Handler: handler.hello
Runtime: python2.7
Trigger: HTTP
Dependencies:
You can access the function through its HTTP interface as well using
kubectl proxy and accessing:
$ curl http://127.0.0.1:8001/api/v1/namespaces/default/services/hello/proxy/
hello world
If you have a change in your function and you want to redeploy it you can run:
$ serverless deploy function -f hello
Serverless: Redeploying hello...
Serverless: Function hello successfully deployed
Finally you can remove the function.
$ serverless remove
Serverless: Removing function: hello...
Serverless: Function hello successfully deleted
Kubernetes secret objects let you store and manage sensitive information, such as passwords, OAuth tokens, and ssh keys. Putting this information in a secret is safer and more flexible than putting it verbatim in a Pod definition or in a container image. To use secrets follow the next steps:
Create a K8s secret:
kubectl create secret generic secret-file --from-file=secret.txt -n namespace-name
Add the secret key into the provider definition in the serverless.yml file below the
secrets key. You can specify an array of secrets and they will be mounted at root level in the pod file system using the path
/<secret-name>:
...
functions:
my-handler:
secrets:
- secret-file
...
/secret-file/secret.txt.