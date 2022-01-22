A faster JavaScript packager for Serverless applications.
serverless package|deploy
lerna,
yarn workspace) support
The Serverless framework is a fantastic one-stop-shop for taking your code and packing up all the infrastructure around it to deploy it to the cloud. Unfortunately, for many JavaScript applications, some aspects of packaging are slow, hindering deployment speed and developer happiness.
With the
serverless-jetpack plugin, many common, slow Serverless packaging scenarios can be dramatically sped up. All with a very easy, seamless integration into your existing Serverless projects.
First, install the plugin:
$ yarn add --dev serverless-jetpack
$ npm install --save-dev serverless-jetpack
Add to
serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-jetpack
... and you're off to faster packaging awesomeness! 🚀
The plugin supports all normal built-in Serverless framework packaging configurations in
serverless.yml like:
package:
# Any `include`, `exclude` logic is applied to the whole service, the same
# as built-in serverless packaging.
# include: ...
exclude:
- "*"
- "**/node_modules/aws-sdk/**" # included on Lambda.
- "!package.json"
plugins:
# Add the plugin here.
- serverless-jetpack
functions:
base:
# ...
another:
# ...
package:
# These work just like built-in serverless packaging - added to the
# service-level exclude/include fields.
include:
- "src/**"
- "!**/node_modules/aws-sdk/**" # Faster way to exclude
- "package.json"
Most Serverless framework projects should be able to use Jetpack without any extra configuration besides the
plugins entry. However, there are some additional options that may be useful in some projects (e.g., lerna monorepos, yarn workspaces)...
Service-level configurations available via
custom.jetpack:
base (
string): The base directory (relative to
servicePath / CWD) at which dependencies may be discovered by Jetpack. This is useful in some bespoke monorepo scenarios where dependencies may be hoisted/flattened to a root
node_modules directory that is the parent of the directory
serverless is run from. (default: Serverless'
servicePath / CWD).
servicePath.
layer.NAME.path (and not
servicePath like usual), yet things like
include|exclude apply relatively to the layer
path, not the
servicePath. Jetpack has a similar choice and applies
base applies to the root
servicePath for everything (layers, functions, and service packaging), which seems to be the best approach given that monorepo consumers may well lay out projects like
functions/* and
layers/* and need dependency inference to get all the way to the root irrespective of a child layer
path.
roots (
Array<string>): A list of paths (relative to
servicePath / CWD) at which there may additionally declared and/or installed
node_modules. (default: [Serverless'
servicePath / CWD]).
[servicePath] with the new array, so if you want to additionally keep the
servicePath in the roots array, set as:
[".", ADDITION_01, ADDITION_02, ...].
packages/{NAME}/node_modules and/or hoisted to the
node_modules at the project base. It is important to specify these additional dependency roots so that Jetpack can (1) find and include the right dependencies and (2) hone down these directories to just production dependencies when packaging. Otherwise, you risk having a slow
serverless package execution and/or end up with additional/missing dependencies in your final application zip bundle.
packages/{NAME}/package.json causes a traversal down to
node_modules/something then symlinked up to
lib/something-else/node_modules/even-more these additional paths don't need to be separately declared because they're just part of the dependency traversal.
base, both the project/service- and layer-level
roots declarations will be relative to the project
servicePath directory and not the
layers.NAME.path directory.
preInclude (
Array<string>): A list of glob patterns to be added before Jetpack's dependency pattern inclusion and Serverless' built-in service-level and then function-level
package.includes. This option most typically comes up in a monorepo scenario where you want a broad base exclusion like
!functions/** or
!packages/** at the service level and then inclusions in later functions.
concurrency (
Number): The number of independent package tasks (per function and service) to run off the main execution thread. If
1, then run tasks serially in main thread. If
2+ run off main thread with
concurrency number of workers. (default:
1).
collapsed.bail (
Boolean): Terminate
serverless program with an error if collapsed file conflicts are detected. See discussion below regarding collapsed files.
The following function and layer-level configurations available via
functions.{FN_NAME}.jetpack and
layers.{LAYER_NAME}.jetpack:
roots (
Array<string>): This option adds more dependency roots to the service-level
roots option.
preInclude (
Array<string>): This option adds more glob patterns to the service-level
preInclude option.
collapsed.bail (
Boolean): Terminate
serverless program with an error if collapsed file conflicts are detected if the function is being packaged
individually.
Here are some example configurations:
Additional roots
# serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-jetpack
functions:
base:
# ...
another:
# This example monorepo project has:
# - `packages/another/src`: JS source code to include
# - `packages/another/package.json`: Declares production dependencies
# - `packages/another/node_modules`: One location prod deps may be.
# - `node_modules`: Another location prod deps may be if hoisted.
# ...
package:
individually: true
jetpack:
roots:
# If you want to keep prod deps from servicePath/CWD package.json
# - "."
# Different root to infer prod deps from package.json
- "packages/another"
include:
# Ex: Typically you'll also add in sources from a monorepo package.
- "packages/another/src/**"
Different base root
# serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-jetpack
custom:
jetpack:
# Search for hoisted dependencies to one parent above normal.
base: ".."
package:
# ...
include:
# **NOTE**: The include patterns now change to allow the underlying
# globbing libraries to reach below the working directory to our base,
# so patterns should be of the format:
# - "!{BASE/,}{**/,}NORMAL_PATTERN"
# - "!{BASE/,}{**/,}node_modules/aws-sdk/**"
# - "!{BASE/,}{**/,}node_modules/{@*/*,*}/README.md"
#
# ... here with a BASE of `..` that means:
# General
- "!{../,}{**/,}.DS_Store"
- "!{../,}{**/,}.vscode/**"
# Dependencies
- "!{../,}{**/,}node_modules/aws-sdk/**"
- "!{../,}{**/,}node_modules/{@*/*,*}/CHANGELOG.md"
- "!{../,}{**/,}node_modules/{@*/*,*}/README.md"
functions:
base:
# ...
With custom pre-includes
# 1. `preInclude` comes first after internal `**` pattern.
custom:
jetpack:
preInclude:
- "!**" # Start with absolutely nothing (typical in monorepo scenario)
# 2. Jetpack then dynamically adds in production dependency glob patterns.
# 3. Then, we apply the normal serverless `include`s.
package:
individually: true
include:
- "!**/node_modules/aws-sdk/**"
plugins:
- serverless-jetpack
functions:
base:
# ...
another:
jetpack:
roots:
- "packages/another"
preInclude:
# Tip: Could then have a service-level `include` negate subfiles.
- "packages/another/dist/**"
include:
- "packages/another/src/**"
Layers
# serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-jetpack
layers:
vendor:
# A typical pattern is `NAME/nodejs/node_modules` that expands to
# `/opt/nodejs/node_modules` which is included in `NODE_PATH` and available
# to running lambdas. Here, we use `jetpack.roots` to properly exclude
# `devDependencies` that built-in Serverless wouldn't.
path: layers/vendor
jetpack:
roots:
# Instruct Jetpack to review and exclude devDependencies originating
# from this `package.json` directory.
- "layers/vendor/nodejs"
Serverless built-in packaging slows to a crawl in applications that have lots of files from
devDependencies. Although the
excludeDevDependencies option will ultimately remove these from the target zip bundle, it does so only after the files are read from disk, wasting a lot of disk I/O and time.
The
serverless-jetpack plugin removes this bottleneck by performing a fast production dependency on-disk discovery via the inspectdep library before any globbing is done. The discovered production dependencies are then converted into patterns and injected into the otherwise normal Serverless framework packaging heuristics to efficiently avoid all unnecessary disk I/O due to
devDependencies in
node_modules.
Process-wise, the
serverless-jetpack plugin detects when built-in packaging applies and then takes over the packaging process. The plugin then sets appropriate internal Serverless
artifact fields to cause Serverless to skip the (slower) built-in packaging.
Let's start by looking at how Serverless packages (more or less):
excludeDevDependencies option is set, use synchronous
globby() for on disk I/O calls to find all the
package.json files in
node_modules, then infer which are
devDependencies. Use this information to enhance the
include|exclude configured options.
** (all files) and the
include pattern, following symlinks, and create a list of files (no directories). This is again disk I/O.
exclude, then
include patterns in order to decide what is included in the package zip file.
This is potentially slow if
node_modules contains a lot of ultimately removed files, yielding a lot of completely wasted disk I/O time.
Jetpack, by contrast does the following:
devDependencies.
** (all files),
!node_modules/** (exclude all by default),
node_modules/PROD_DEP_01/**, node_modules/PROD_DEP_02/**, ... (add in specific directories of production dependencies), and then the normal
include patterns. This small nuance of limiting the
node_modules globbing to just production dependencies gives us an impressive speedup.
exclude, then
include patterns in order to decide what is included in the package zip file.
This ends up being way faster in most cases, and particularly when you have very large
devDependencies. It is worth pointing out the minor implication that:
include|exclude logic intends to glob in
devDependencies, this won't work anymore. But, you're not really planning on deploying non-production dependencies are you? 😉
package.artifact
The
serverless-jetpack plugin hooks into the Serverless packaging lifecycle by being the last function run in the
before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts lifecycle event. This means that if a user configures
package.artifact directly in their Serverless configuration or another plugin sets
package.artifact before Jetpack runs then Jetpack will skip the unit of packaging (service, function, layer, etc.).
Some notable plugins that do set
package.artifact and thus don't need and won't use Jetpack (or vanilla Serverless packaging for that matter):
serverless-plugin-typescript: See #74
serverless-webpack: See, e.g.
packageModules.js
Our benchmark correctness tests highlight a number of various files not included by Jetpack that are included by
serverless in packaging our benchmark scenarios. Some of these are things like
node_modules/.yarn-integrity which Jetpack knowingly ignores because you shouldn't need it. All of the others we've discovered to date are instances in which
serverless incorrectly includes
devDependencies...
Jetpack supports
layer packaging as close to
serverless as it can. However, there are a couple of very wonky things with
serverless' approach that you probably want to keep in mind:
package.include|exclude patterns are applied at the
layers.NAME.path level for a given layer. So, e.g., if you have a service-level
include pattern of
"!*" to remove
ROOT/foo.txt, this will apply at a different root path from
layers.NAME.path of like
ROOT/layers/NAME/foo.txt.
base and
roots options to the root project
servicePath for dependency searching and not relatively to layer
paths.
include configurations and
node_modules
Let's start with how
include|exclude work for both Serverless built-in packaging and Jetpack:
Disk read phase with
globby(). Assemble patterns in order from below and then return a list of files matching the total patterns.
** (everything).
jetpack.preInclude patterns.
include production
node_modules.
package.include patterns.
File filtering phase with
nanomatch(). Once we have a list of files read from disk, we apply patterns in order as follows to decide whether to include them (last positive match wins).
jetpack.preInclude patterns.
include production
node_modules.
package.exclude patterns.
exclude development
node_modules
package.include patterns.
The practical takeaway here is the it is typically faster to prefer
include exclusions like
!foo/** than to use
exclude patterns like
foo/** because the former avoids a lot of unneeded disk I/O.
Let's consider a pattern like this:
include:
- "node_modules/**"
exclude:
- # ... a whole bunch of stuff ...
This would likely be just as slow as built-in Serverless packaging because all of
node_modules gets read from disk.
Thus, the best practice here when crafting service or function
include configurations is: don't
include anything extra in
node_modules. It's fine to do extra exclusions like:
# Good. Remove dependency provided by lambda from zip
exclude:
- "**/node_modules/aws-sdk/**"
# Better! Never even read the files from disk during globbing in the first place!
include:
- "!**/node_modules/aws-sdk/**"
A potentially serious situation that comes up with adding files to a Serverless package zip file is if any included files are outside of Serverless'
servicePath / current working directory. For example, if you have files like:
- src/foo/bar.js
- ../node_modules/lodash/index.js
Any file below CWD is collapsed into starting at CWD and not outside. So, for the above example, we package / later expand:
- src/foo/bar.js # The same.
- node_modules/lodash/index.js # Removed `../`!!!
This most often happens with
node_modules in monorepos where
node_modules roots are scattered across different directories and nested. In particular, if you are using the
custom.jetpack.base option this is likely going to come into play. Fortunately, in most cases, it's not that big of a deal. For example:
- node_modules/chalk/index.js
- ../node_modules/lodash/index.js
will collapse when zipped to:
- node_modules/chalk/index.js
- node_modules/lodash/index.js
... but Node.js resolution rules should resolve and load the collapsed package the same as if it were in the original location.
The real problems occur if there is a path conflict where files collapse to the same location. For example, if we have:
- node_modules/lodash/index.js
- ../node_modules/lodash/index.js
this will append files with the same path in the zip file:
- node_modules/lodash/index.js
- node_modules/lodash/index.js
that when expanded leave only one file actually on disk!
The first level is detecting potentially collapsed files that conflict. Jetpack does this automatically with log warnings like:
Serverless: [serverless-jetpack] WARNING: Found 1 collapsed dependencies in .serverless/my-function.zip! Please fix, with hints at: https://npm.im/serverless-jetpack#packaging-files-outside-cwd
Serverless: [serverless-jetpack] .serverless/FN_NAME.zip collapsed dependencies:
- lodash (Packages: 2, Files: 108 unique, 216 total): [node_modules/lodash@4.17.11, ../node_modules/lodash@4.17.15]`
In the above example,
2 different versions of lodash were installed and their files were collapsed into the same path space. A total of
216 files will end up collapsed into
108 when expanded on disk in your cloud function. Yikes!
A good practice if you are using tracing mode is to set:
jetpack.collapsed.bail = true so that Jetpack will throw an error and kill the
serverless program if any collapsed conflicts are detected.
So how do we fix the problem?
A first starting point is to generate a full report of the packaging step. Instead of running
serverless deploy|package <OPTIONS>, try out
serverless jetpack package --report <OPTIONS>. This will produce a report at the end of packaging that gives a full list of files. You can then use the logged message above as a starting point to examine the actual files collapsed in the zip file. Then, spend a little time figuring out the dependencies of how things ended up where.
With a better understanding of what the files are and why we can turn to avoiding collapses. Some options:
Don't allow
node_modules in intermediate directories: Typically, a monorepo has
ROOT/package.json and
packages/NAME/package.json or something, which doesn't typically lead to collapsed files. A situation that runs into trouble is something like:
ROOT/package.json
ROOT/backend/package.json
ROOT/backend/functions/NAME/package.json
with
serverless being run from
backend as CWD then
ROOT/node_modules and
ROOT/backend/node_modules will present potential collapsing conflicts. So, if possible, just remove the
backend/package.json dependencies and stick them all either in the root or further nested into the functions/packages of the monorepo.
Mirror exact same dependencies in
package.jsons: In our above example, even if
lodash isn't declared in either
../package.json or
package.json we can manually add it to both at the same pinned version (e.g.,
"lodash": "4.17.15") to force it to be the same no matter where npm or Yarn place the dependency on disk.
Use Yarn Resolutions: If you are using Yarn and resolutions are an option that works for your project, they are a straightforward way to ensure that only one of a dependency exists on disk, solving collapsing problems.
Use
package.include|exclude: You can manually adjust packaging by excluding files that would be collapsed and then allowing the other ones to come into play. In our example above, a negative
package.include for
!node_modules/lodash/** would solve our problem in a semver-acceptable way by leaving only root-level lodash.
ℹ️ Experimental: Although we have a wide array of tests, tracing mode is still considered experimental as we roll out the feature. You should be sure to test all the execution code paths in your deployed serverless functions and verify your bundled package contents before using in production.
Jetpack speeds up the underlying dependencies filtering approach of
serverless packaging while providing completely equivalent bundles. However, this approach has some fundamental limitations:
Thus, we pose the question: What if we packaged only the files we needed at runtime?
Welcome to tracing mode!
Tracing mode is an alternative way to include dependencies in a
serverless application. It works by using Acorn to parse out all dependencies in entry point files (
require,
require.resolve, static
import) and then resolves them with resolve according to the Node.js resolution algorithm. This produces a list of the files that will actually be used at runtime and Jetpack includes these instead of traversing production dependencies. The engine for all of this work is a small, dedicated library, trace-deps.
The most basic configuration is just to enable
custom.jetpack.trace (service-wide) or
functions.{FN_NAME}.jetpack.trace (per-function) set to
true. By default, tracing mode will trace just the entry point file specified in
functions.{FN_NAME}.handler.
plugins:
- serverless-jetpack
custom:
jetpack:
trace: true
The
trace field can be a Boolean or object containing further configuration information.
The basic
trace Boolean field should hopefully work for most cases. Jetpack provides several additional options for more flexibility:
Service-level configurations available via
custom.jetpack.trace:
trace (
Boolean | Object): If
trace: true or
trace: { /* other options */ } then tracing mode is activated at the service level.
trace.ignores (
Array<string>): A set of package path prefixes up to a directory level (e.g.,
react or
mod/lib) to skip tracing on. This is particularly useful when you are excluding a package like
aws-sdk that is already provided for your lambda.
trace.allowMissing (
Object.<string, Array<string>>): A way to allow certain packages to have potentially failing dependencies. Specify each object key as either (1) an source file path relative to
servicePath / CWD that begins with a
./ or (2) a package name and provide a value as an array of dependencies that might be missing on disk. If the sub-dependency is found, then it is included in the bundle (this part distinguishes this option from
ignores). If not, it is skipped without error.
trace.include (
Array<string>): Additional file path globbing patterns (relative to
servicePath) to be included in the package and be further traced for dependencies to include. Applies to functions that are part of a service or function (
individually) packaging.
!file/path.js exclusion, but that would be a strange case in that your handler files would no longer be present.
trace.dynamic.bail (
Boolean): Terminate
serverless program with an error if dynamic import misses are detected. See discussion below regarding handling.
trace.dynamic.resolutions (
Object.<string, Array<string>>): Handle dynamic import misses by providing a key to match misses on and an array of additional glob patterns to trace and include in the application bundle.
node_modules), specify the relative path (from
servicePath / CWD) to it like
"./src/server/router.js": [/* array of patterns */].
./src/server.js,
../lower/src/server.js). Basically, like the Node.js
require() rules go for a local path file vs. a package dependency.
npm package placed within
node_modules), specify the package name first (without including
node_modules) and then trailing path to file at issue like
"bunyan/lib/bunyan.js": [/* array of patterns */].
[] or falsey value.
A way to allow certain packages to have potentially failing dependencies. Specify each object key as a package name and value as an array of dependencies that might be missing on disk. If the sub-dependency is found, then it is included in the bundle (this part distinguishes this option from
ignores). If not, it is skipped without error.
The following function-level configurations available via
functions.{FN_NAME}.jetpack.trace and
layers.{LAYER_NAME}.jetpack.trace:
trace (
Boolean | Object): If
trace: true or
trace: { /* other options */ } then tracing mode is activated at the function level if the function is being packaged
individually.
trace.ignores (
Array<string>): A set of package path prefixes up to a directory level (e.g.,
react or
mod/lib) to skip tracing if the function is being packaged
individually. If there are service-level
trace.ignores then the function-level ones will be added to the list.
trace.allowMissing (
Object.<string, Array<string>>): An object of package path prefixes mapping to lists of packages that are allowed to be missing if the function is being packaged
individually. If there is a service-level
trace.allowMissing object then the function-level ones will be smart merged into the list.
trace.include (
Array<string>): Additional file path globbing patterns (relative to
servicePath) to be included in the package and be further traced for dependencies to include. Applies to functions that are part of a service or function (
individually) packaging. If there are service-level
trace.includes then the function-level ones will be added to the list.
trace.dynamic.bail (
Boolean): Terminate
serverless program with an error if dynamic import misses are detected if the function is being packaged
individually.
trace.dynamic.resolutions (
Object.<string, Array<string>>): An object of application source file or package name keys mapping to lists of pattern globs that are traced and included in the application bundle if the function is being packaged
individually. If there is a service-level
trace.dynamic.resolutions object then the function-level ones will be smart merged into the list.
Let's see the advanced options in action:
plugins:
- serverless-jetpack
custom:
jetpack:
preInclude:
- "!**"
trace:
ignores:
# Unconditionally skip `aws-sdk` and all dependencies
# (Because it already is installed in target Lambda)
- "aws-sdk"
allowMissing:
# For just the `ws` package allow certain lazy dependencies to be
# skipped without error if not found on disk.
"ws":
- "bufferutil"
- "utf-8-validate"
dynamic:
# Force errors if have unresolved dynamic imports
bail: true
# Resolve encountered dynamic import misses, either by tracing
# additional files, or ignoring after confirmation of safety.
resolutions:
# **Application Source**
#
# Specify keys as relative path to application source files starting
# with a dot.
"./src/server/config.js":
# Manually trace all configuration files for bespoke configuration
# application code. (Note these are relative to the file key!)
- "../../config/default.js"
- "../../config/production.js"
# Ignore dynamic import misses with empty array.
"./src/something-else.js": []
# **Dependencies**
#
# Specify keys as `PKG_NAME/path/to/file.js`.
"bunyan/lib/bunyan.js":
# - node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js [79:17]: require('dtrace-provider' + '')
# - node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js [100:13]: require('mv' + '')
# - node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js [106:27]: require('source-map-support' + '')
#
# These are all just try/catch-ed permissive require's meant to be
# excluded in browser. We manually add them in here.
- "dtrace-provider"
- "mv"
- "source-map-support"
# Ignore: we aren't using themes.
# - node_modules/colors/lib/colors.js [127:29]: require(theme)
"colors/lib/colors.js": []
package:
include:
- "a/manual/file-i-want.js"
functions:
# Functions in service package.
# - `jetpack.trace.ignores` does not apply.
# - `jetpack.trace.include` **will** include and trace additional files.
service-packaged-app-1:
handler: app1.handler
service-packaged-app-2:
handler: app2.handler
jetpack:
# - `jetpack.trace.allowMissing` additions are merged into service level
trace:
# Trace and include: `app2.js` + `extra/**.js` patterns
include:
- "extra/**.js"
# Individually with no trace configuration will be traced from service-level config
individually-packaged-1:
handler: ind1.handler
package:
individually: true
# Normal package include|exclude work the same, but are not traced.
include:
- "some/stuff/**"
jetpack:
trace:
# When individually, `ignores` from fn are added: `["aws-sdk", "react-ssr-prepass"]`
ignores:
- "react-ssr-prepass"
# When individually, `allowMissing` smart merges like:
# `{ "ws": ["bufferutil", "utf-8-validate", "another"] }`
allowMissing:
"ws":
- "another"
# Individually with explicit `false` will not be traced
individually-packaged-1:
handler: ind1.handler
package:
individually: true
jetpack:
trace: false
Works best for large, unused production dependencies: Tracing mode is best suited for an application wherein many / most of the files specified in
package.json:dependencies are not actually used. When there is a large discrepancy between "specific dependencies" and "actually used files" you'll see the biggest speedups. Conversely, when production dependencies are very tight and almost every file is used you won't see a large speedup versus Jetpack's normal dependency mode.
Only works with JavaScript handlers + code: Tracing mode only works with
functions.{FN_NAME}.handler and
trace.include files that are real JavaScript ending in the suffixes of
.js or
.mjs. If you have TypeScript, JSX, etc., please transpile it first and point your handler at that file. By default tracing mode will search on
PATH/TO/HANDLER_FILE.{js,mjs} to then trace, and will throw an error if no matching files are found for a function that has
runtime: node* when tracing mode is enabled.
Only works with imports/requires: trace-deps only works with a supported set of
require,
require.resolve and
import dependency specifiers. That means if your application code or a dependency does something like:
const styles = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, "styles.css")) then the dependency of
node_modules/<pkg>/<path>/styles.css will not be included in your serverless bundle. To remedy this you presently must manually detect and find any such missing files and use a standard service or function level
package.include as appropriate to explicitly include the specific files in your bundle.
Service/function-level Applications: Tracing mode at the service level and
individually configurations work as follows:
custom.jetpack.trace is set (
true or config object), then the service will be traced. All functions are packaged in tracing mode except for those with both
individually enabled (service or function level) and
functions.{FN_NAME}.jetpack.trace=false explicitly.
custom.jetpack.trace is false or unset, then the service will not be traced. All functions are packaged in normal dependency-filtering mode except for those with both
individually enabled (service or function level) and
functions.{FN_NAME}.jetpack.trace is set which will be in tracing mode.
Replaces Package Introspection: Enabling tracing mode will replace all
package.json production dependency inspection and add a blanket exclusion pattern for
node_modules meaning things that are traced are the only thing that will be included by your bundle.
Works with other
include|excludess: The normal package
include|excludes work like normal and are a means of bring in other files as appropriate to your application. And for many cases, you will want to include other files via the normal
serverless configurations, just without tracing and manually specified.
Layers are not traced: Because Layers don't have a distinct entry point, they will not be traced. Instead Jetpack does normal pattern-based production dependency inference.
Static analysis by default: Out of the box, tracing will only detect files included via
require("A_STRING"),
require.resolve("A_STRING"),
import "A_STRING", and
import NAME from "A_STRING". It will not work with dynamic
import()s or
requires that dynamically inject a variable etc. like
require(myVariable).
WARNING log output for the list of files and read our section below on handling dynamic imports.
Dynamic imports that use variables or runtime execution like
require(A_VARIABLE) or
import(`template_${VARIABLE}`) cannot be used by Jetpack to infer what the underlying dependency files are for inclusion in the bundle. That means some level of developer work to handle.
Identify
The first step is to be aware and watch for dynamic import misses. Conveniently, Jetpack logs warnings like the following:
Serverless: [serverless-jetpack] WARNING: Found 6 dependency packages with tracing misses in .serverless/FN_NAME.zip! Please see logs and read: https://npm.im/serverless-jetpack#handling-dynamic-import-misses
Serverless: [serverless-jetpack] .serverless/FN_NAME.zip dependency package tracing misses: [* ... */,"colors","bunyan",/* ... */]
and produces combined
--report output like:
### Tracing Dynamic Misses (`6` packages): Dependencies
...
- ../node_modules/aws-xray-sdk-core/node_modules/colors/lib/colors.js [127:29]: require(theme)
- ../node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js [79:17]: require('dtrace-provider' + '')
- ../node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js [100:13]: require('mv' + '')
- ../node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js [106:27]: require('source-map-support' + '')
...
which gives you the line + column number of the dynamic dependency in a given source file and snippet of the code in question.
In addition to just logging this information, you can ensure you have no unaccounted for dynamic import misses by setting
jetpack.trace.dynamic.bail = true in your applicable service or function-level configuration.
Diagnose
With the
--report output in hand, the recommended course is to identify what the impact is of these missed dynamic imports. For example, in
node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js the interesting
require('mv' + '') import is within a permissive try/catch block to allow conditional import of the library if found (and prevent
browserify from bundling the library). For our Serverless application we could choose to ignore these dynamic imports or manually add in the imported libraries.
For other dependencies, there may well be "hidden" dependencies that you will need to add to your Serverless bundle for runtime correctness. Things like
node-config which dynamically imports various configuration files from environment variable information, etc.
Remedy
Once we have logging information and the
--report output, we can start remedying dynamic import misses via the Jetpack feature
jetpack.trace.dynamic.resolutions. Resolutions are keys to files with dynamic import misses that allow a developer to specify what imports should be included manually or to simply ignore the dynamic import misses.
Keys: Resolutions take a key value to match each file with missing dynamic imports. There are two types of keys that are used:
node_modules. Specify these files with a dot prefix as appropriate relative to the Serverless service path (usually CWD) like
./src/server.js or
../outside/file.js.
node_modules. Specify these files without a dot and just
PKG_NAME/path/to/file.js or
@SCOPE/PKG_NAME/path/to/file.js.
Values: Values are an array of extra imports to add in from each file as if they were declared in that very file with
require("EXTRA_IMPORT") or
import "EXTRA_IMPORT". This means the values should either be relative paths within that package (
./lib/auth/noop.js) or other package dependencies (
lodash or
lodash/map.js).
* **Note**: We choose to support "additional imports" and not just file additions like `package.include` or `jetpack.trace.include`. The reason is that for package dependency import misses, the packages can be flattened to unpredictable locations in the `node_modules` trees and doubly so in monorepos. An import will always be resolved to the correct location, and that's why we choose it. At the same time, tools like `package.include` or `jetpack.trace.include`are still available to use!
Some examples:
bunyan: The popular logger library has some optional dependencies that are not meant only for Node.js. To prevent browser bundling tools from including, they use a curious
require strategy of
require('PKG_NAME' + '') to defeat parsing. For Jetpack, this means we get dynamic misses reports of:
- node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js [79:17]: require('dtrace-provider' + '')
- node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js [100:13]: require('mv' + '')
- node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js [106:27]: require('source-map-support' + '')
Using
resolutions we can remedy these by simple adding imports for all three libraries like:
custom:
jetpack:
trace:
dynamic:
resolutions:
"bunyan/lib/bunyan.js":
- "dtrace-provider"
- "mv"
- "source-map-support"
express: The popular server framework dynamically imports engines which produces a dynamic misses report of:
- node_modules/express/lib/view.js [81:13]: require(mod)
In a common case, this is a non-issue if you aren't using engines, so we can simply "ignore" the import miss by setting an empty array
resolutions value:
custom:
jetpack:
trace:
dynamic:
resolutions:
"express/lib/view.js": []
Once we have analyzed all of our misses and added
resolutions to either ignore the miss or add other imports, we can then set
trace.dynamic.bail = true to make sure that if future dependency upgrades adds new, unhandled dynamic misses we will get a failed build notification so we know that we're always deploying known, good code.
The following is a table of generated packages using vanilla Serverless vs Jetpack with tracing (using
yarn benchmark:sizes).
The relevant portions of our measurement chart.
Scenario: Same benchmark scenarios
Type:
jetpack is this plugin in
trace mode and
baseline is Serverless built-in packaging.
Zips: The number of zip files generated per scenario (e.g., service bundle + individually packaged function bundles).
Files: The aggregated number of individual files in all zip files for a given scenario. This shows how Jetpack in tracing mode results in many less files.
Size: The aggregated total byte size of all zip files for a given scenario. This shows how Jetpack in tracing mode results in smaller bundle packages.
vs Base: Percentage difference of the aggregated zip bundle byte sizes for a given scenario of Jetpack vs. Serverless built-in packaging.
Results:
|Scenario
|Type
|Zips
|Files
|Size
|vs Base
|simple
|jetpack
|1
|200
|529417
|-42.78 %
|simple
|baseline
|1
|433
|925260
|complex
|jetpack
|2
|1588
|3835544
|-18.20 %
|complex
|baseline
|2
|2120
|4688648
Jetpack also provides some CLI options.
serverless jetpack package
Package a function like
serverless package does, just with better options.
$ serverless jetpack package -h
Plugin: Jetpack
jetpack package ............... Packages a Serverless service or function
--function / -f .................... Function name. Packages a single function (see 'deploy function')
--report / -r ...................... Generate full bundle report
So, to package all service / functions like
serverless package does, use:
$ serverless jetpack package # OR
$ serverless package
... as this is basically the same built-in or custom.
The neat addition that Jetpack provides is:
$ serverless jetpack package -f|--function {NAME}
which allows you to package just one named function exactly the same as
serverless deploy -f {NAME} does. (Curiously
serverless deploy implements the
-f {NAME} option but
serverless package does not.)
The following is a simple, "on my machine" benchmark generated with
yarn benchmark. It should not be taken to imply any real world timings, but more to express relative differences in speed using the
serverless-jetpack versus the built-in baseline Serverless framework packaging logic.
As a quick guide to the results table:
Scenario: Contrived scenarios for the purpose of generating results. E.g.,
simple: Very small production and development dependencies.
complex: Many different serverless configurations all in one.
Pkg: Project installed via
yarn or
npm? This really only matters in that
npm and
yarn may flatten dependencies differently, so we want to make sure Jetpack is correct in both cases.
Type:
jetpack is this plugin and
baseline is Serverless built-in packaging.
Mode: For
jetpack benchmarks, either:
deps: Dependency filtering with equivalent output to
serverless (just faster).
trace: Tracing dependencies from specified source files. Not equivalent to
serverless packaging, but functionally correct, way faster, and with smaller packages.
Time: Elapsed build time in milliseconds.
vs Base: Percentage difference of
serverless-jetpack vs. Serverless built-in. Negative values are faster, positive values are slower.
Machine information:
darwin 18.7.0 x64
v12.14.1
Results:
|Scenario
|Pkg
|Type
|Mode
|Time
|vs Base
|simple
|yarn
|jetpack
|trace
|4878
|-74.25 %
|simple
|yarn
|jetpack
|deps
|3861
|-79.62 %
|simple
|yarn
|baseline
|18941
|simple
|npm
|jetpack
|trace
|7290
|-68.34 %
|simple
|npm
|jetpack
|deps
|4017
|-82.55 %
|simple
|npm
|baseline
|23023
|complex
|yarn
|jetpack
|trace
|10475
|-70.93 %
|complex
|yarn
|jetpack
|deps
|8821
|-75.52 %
|complex
|yarn
|baseline
|36032
|complex
|npm
|jetpack
|trace
|15644
|-59.13 %
|complex
|npm
|jetpack
|deps
|9896
|-74.15 %
|complex
|npm
|baseline
|38282
Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.