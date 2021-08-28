Serverless Jest Plugin

A Serverless Plugin for the Serverless Framework which adds support for test-driven development using jest

THIS PLUGIN REQUIRES SERVERLESS V1.0 OR LATER!

More familiar with Mocha? Try serverless-mocha-plugin.

Introduction

This plugins does the following:

It provides commands to create and run tests manually

It provides a command to create a function, which automatically also creates a test

Installation

In your service root, run:

npm install --save-dev serverless-jest-plugin

Add the plugin to serverless.yml :

plugins: - serverless-jest-plugin custom: jest:

Usage

Creating functions

Functions (and associated tests) can be created using the command

sls create function -f functionName

e.g.

sls create function -f myFunction

creates a new function myFunction into serverless.yml with a code template for the handler in functions/myFunction/index.js and a Javascript function module.exports.handler as the entrypoint for the Lambda function. A test template is also created into test/myFunction.js . Optionally tests can be created to specific folder using --path or -p switch, e.g.

sls create function -f myFunction

To create tests next to handler use --path {function} , in following example test file myFunction.test.js is created to functions/myFunction/ directory.

sls create function -f myFunction --handler functions /myFunction/index.handler --path { function }

Creating tests

Tests can also be added to existing handlers using

sls create test -f functionName

Running tests

Tests can be run directly using Jest or using the "invoke test" command

sls invoke test [--stage stage] [--region region] [-f function]

If no function names are passed to "invoke test", all tests related to handler functions are run.

License

https://github.com/nordcloud/serverless-jest-plugin/blob/master/LICENSE