Provides comprehensive AWS SAM (Serverless Application Model), Cloudformation and Serverless Framework support to Visual Studio Code.
Boost your prodictivity with smart autocompletion for your yaml templates and AWS CloudFormation resources. Just start typing and then pick from available options:
Navigate in the code with resources links
Serverless IDE can validation templates and references to resources, properties and outputs:
Get easy access to AWS documentation right from the template. Just hover over resources and properties:
Extetion provides limited serverless framework support:
Note: ServerlessIDE does not support validation of resources and external imports and parameters for Serverless Framework
The following settings are supported:
serverlessIDE.validate: Enable/disable validation feature
serverlessIDE.hover: Enable/disable hover documentation
serverlessIDE.completion: Enable/disable autocompletion
serverlessIDE.validationProvider : Validation provider. Can be
default (uses json schema) or
cfn-lint
serverlessIDE.telemetry.enableTelemetry : Enable/disable telemetry and crash reporting
cfn-lint is used as default validator More information about installation and configuration can be found here
serverlessIDE.cfnLint.path : Path to cfn-lint command (default to
cfn-lint)
serverlessIDE.cfnLint.appendRules : Additional cfn-lint rules
serverlessIDE.cfnLint.ignoreRules : Array of rules to ignore
Language settings:
[yaml]: VSCode-YAML adds default configuration for all yaml files. More specifically it converts tabs to spaces to ensure valid yaml, sets the tab size, and allows live typing autocompletion. These settings can be modified via the corresponding settings inside the
[yaml] section in the settings:
editor.insertSpaces
editor.tabSize
editor.quickSuggestions
ServerlessIDE collects usage data and metrics to help us improve the extension for VS Code.
ServerlessIDE collects anonymous information related to the usage of the extensions, such as which commands were run, as well as performance and error data.
On Windows or Linux, select
File > Preferences > Settings. On macOS, select
Code > Preferences > Settings. Then, to silence all telemetry events from the VS Code shell and disable telemetry reporting, add the following option.
"serverlessIDE.telemetry.enableTelemetry": false
IMPORTANT: This option requires a restart of VS Code to take effect.
NOTE: We also respect the global telemetry setting telemetry.enableTelemetry; if that is set to false, ServerlessIDE telemetry is disabled. For more information see Microsoft’s documentation.
The project is split between packages backed by lerna.
You can explore source code in
packages folder.
NodeJS >= 8.x VSCode
npm install lerna -g
npm install
lerna bootstrap
To test your changes in VSCode
Use
Launch Extension command to build and start extension
Use
Attach Server command to attach debugger
Apache License 2.0
All documentation provided has copyright by Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates, and was published under the terms that can be found at https://aws.amazon.com/terms/