A Serverless plugin to easily define IAM roles per function via the use of
iamRoleStatements at the function definition block.
npm install --save-dev serverless-iam-roles-per-function
Or if you want to try out the
next upcoming version:
npm install --save-dev serverless-iam-roles-per-function@next
Add the plugin to serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-iam-roles-per-function
Note: Node 6.10 or higher runtime required.
Define
iamRoleStatements definitions at the function level:
functions:
func1:
handler: handler.get
iamRoleStatementsName: my-custom-role-name #optional custom role name setting instead of the default generated one
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- dynamodb:GetItem
Resource: "arn:aws:dynamodb:${self:provider.region}:*:table/mytable"
...
func2:
handler: handler.put
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- dynamodb:PutItem
Resource: "arn:aws:dynamodb:${self:provider.region}:*:table/mytable"
...
The plugin will create a dedicated role for each function that has an
iamRoleStatements definition. It will include the permissions for create and write to CloudWatch logs, stream events and if VPC is defined:
AWSLambdaVPCAccessExecutionRole will be included (as is done when using
iamRoleStatements at the provider level).
if
iamRoleStatements are not defined at the function level default behavior is maintained and the function will receive the global IAM role. It is possible to define an empty
iamRoleStatements for a function and then the function will receive a dedicated role with only the permissions needed for CloudWatch and (if needed) stream events and VPC. Example of defining a function with empty
iamRoleStatements and configured VPC. The function will receive a custom role with CloudWatch logs permissions and the policy
AWSLambdaVPCAccessExecutionRole:
functions:
func1:
handler: handler.get
iamRoleStatements: []
vpc:
securityGroupIds:
- sg-xxxxxx
subnetIds:
- subnet-xxxx
- subnet-xxxxx
By default, function level
iamRoleStatements override the provider level definition. It is also possible to inherit the provider level definition by specifying the option
iamRoleStatementsInherit: true:
serverless >= v2.24.0
provider:
name: aws
iam:
role:
statements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- xray:PutTelemetryRecords
- xray:PutTraceSegments
Resource: "*"
...
functions:
func1:
handler: handler.get
iamRoleStatementsInherit: true
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- dynamodb:GetItem
Resource: "arn:aws:dynamodb:${self:provider.region}:*:table/mytable"
serverless < v2.24.0
provider:
name: aws
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- xray:PutTelemetryRecords
- xray:PutTraceSegments
Resource: "*"
...
functions:
func1:
handler: handler.get
iamRoleStatementsInherit: true
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- dynamodb:GetItem
Resource: "arn:aws:dynamodb:${self:provider.region}:*:table/mytable"
The generated role for
func1 will contain both the statements defined at the provider level and the ones defined at the function level.
If you wish to change the default behavior to
inherit instead of
override it is possible to specify the following custom configuration:
custom:
serverless-iam-roles-per-function:
defaultInherit: true
The plugin uses a naming convention for function roles which is similar to the naming convention used by the Serverless Framework. Function roles are named with the following convention:
<service-name>-<stage>-<function-name>-<region>-lambdaRole
AWS has a 64 character limit on role names. If the default naming exceeds 64 chars the plugin will remove the suffix:
-lambdaRole to shorten the name. If it still exceeds 64 chars an error will be thrown containing a message of the form:
auto generated role name for function: ${functionName} is too long (over 64 chars).
Try setting a custom role name using the property: iamRoleStatementsName.
In this case you should set the role name using the property
iamRoleStatementsName. For example:
functions:
func1:
handler: handler.get
iamRoleStatementsName: my-custom-role-name
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- dynamodb:GetItem
Resource: "arn:aws:dynamodb:${self:provider.region}:*:table/mytable"
...
Define iamPermissionsBoundary definitions at the function level:
functions:
func1:
handler: handler.get
iamPermissionsBoundary: !Sub arn:aws:iam::xxxxx:policy/your_permissions_boundary_policy
iamRoleStatementsName: my-custom-role-name
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- sqs:*
Resource: "*"
...
You can set permissionsBoundary for all roles with iamGlobalPermissionsBoundary in custom:
custom:
serverless-iam-roles-per-function:
iamGlobalPermissionsBoundary: !Sub arn:aws:iam::xxxx:policy/permissions-boundary-policy
For more information, see Permissions Boundaries.
Contributions are welcome and appreciated.
npm run release
npm run release (we have the auto-commit option disabled by default).
next tag. You will see your version deployed at: https://www.npmjs.com/package/serverless-iam-roles-per-function?activeTab=versions.
next tag. For example:
npm install --save-dev serverless-iam-roles-per-function@next
Once a contributed PR (or multiple PRs) have been merged into
master, there is need to publish a production release, after we are sure that the release is stable. Maintainers with commit access to the repository can publish a release by merging into the
release branch. Steps to follow:
Verify that the current deployed pre-release version under the
next tag in npmjs is working properly. Usually, it is best to allow the
next version to gain traction a week or two before releasing. Also, if the version solves a specific reported issue, ask the community on the issue to test out the
next version.
Make sure the version being used in master hasn't been released. This can happen if a PR was merged without bumping the version by running
npm run release. If the version needs to be advanced, open a PR to advance the version as specified here.
Open a PR to merge into the
release branch. Use as a base the
release branch and compare the
tag version to
release. For example:
Once approved by another maintainer, merge the PR.
Make sure to check after the Travis CI build completes that the release has been published to the
latest tag on nmpjs.
Note: Serverless Framework provides support for defining custom IAM roles on a per function level through the use of the
role property and creating CloudFormation resources, as documented here. This plugin doesn't support defining both the
role property and
iamRoleStatements at the function level.