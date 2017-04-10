Serverless Hooks Plugin
How to use
Install from npm
- Ensure your project has a valid
package.json.
- Run
npm install --save serverless-hooks-plugin.
- Add
serverless-hooks-plugin to the list of plugins in
serverless.yml. The plugins list is an array at the root level (an example
serverless.yml is included in this project).
- Add an array of hooks to be used as per examples, at
custom: hooks.
Local installation (not recommended)
- Copy
serverless-hooks-plugin.js into
.serverless-plugins in the serverless project. You may need to create this folder.
- Add
serverless-hooks-plugin to the list of plugins in
serverless.yml. The plugins list is an array at the root level (an example
serverless.yml is included in this project).
- Add an array of hooks to be used as per examples, at
custom: hooks.
