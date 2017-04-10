openbase logo
serverless-hooks-plugin

by uswitch
1.1.0 (see all)

A plugin to run arbitrary commands on any lifecycle event in serverless

Readme

Serverless Hooks Plugin

How to use

Install from npm

  1. Ensure your project has a valid package.json.
  2. Run npm install --save serverless-hooks-plugin.
  3. Add serverless-hooks-plugin to the list of plugins in serverless.yml. The plugins list is an array at the root level (an example serverless.yml is included in this project).
  4. Add an array of hooks to be used as per examples, at custom: hooks.
  1. Copy serverless-hooks-plugin.js into .serverless-plugins in the serverless project. You may need to create this folder.
  2. Add serverless-hooks-plugin to the list of plugins in serverless.yml. The plugins list is an array at the root level (an example serverless.yml is included in this project).
  3. Add an array of hooks to be used as per examples, at custom: hooks.

