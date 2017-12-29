Serverless Graph

This project was adapted from CFVIZ. Serverless Graph outputs your serverless architecture and resources as a Graphviz dot compatible output. Currently only supports the AWS provider.

Note: Serverless v1.x.x or higher is required.

Example Output

Clarity Mode Graph

We built in a "clarity" mode, that attempts to remove a lot of boilerplate serverless stuff (permissions, lambda versions, etc) in order to increase understanding. The above graph is show here in clarity mode.

Sometimes this is the fastest way to just visualize everything going on, it can also be extremely helpful in debugging circular dependency issues in CloudFormation templates.

Get Started

npm install --save serverless-graph

Install graphviz Homebrew - brew install graphviz

Add serverless-graph to the plugins section of your serverless.yml

Run

If you have any commandline params that don't have defaults you will have to pass in any opt variables as this plugin hooks into the package step and then reads the output.

sls graph {--opts}

Output SVG cat graph.out | dot -Tsvg -oexample.svg

Output PNG cat graph.out | dot -Tpng -oexample.png

See Graphviz for more information.

Options (--help)