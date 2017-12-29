openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

serverless-graph

by trek10inc
0.3.2 (see all)

Outputs your serverless architecture and resources as a Graphviz dot compatible output

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

318

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Serverless Graph

This project was adapted from CFVIZ. Serverless Graph outputs your serverless architecture and resources as a Graphviz dot compatible output. Currently only supports the AWS provider.

Note: Serverless v1.x.x or higher is required.

Example Output

Example Generated Graph

Clarity Mode Graph

We built in a "clarity" mode, that attempts to remove a lot of boilerplate serverless stuff (permissions, lambda versions, etc) in order to increase understanding. The above graph is show here in clarity mode.

Example Clarity Mode Generated Graph

Why?

Sometimes this is the fastest way to just visualize everything going on, it can also be extremely helpful in debugging circular dependency issues in CloudFormation templates.

Get Started

  • npm install --save serverless-graph
  • Install graphviz
    • Homebrew - brew install graphviz
  • Add serverless-graph to the plugins section of your serverless.yml

Run

If you have any commandline params that don't have defaults you will have to pass in any opt variables as this plugin hooks into the package step and then reads the output.

  • sls graph {--opts}
  • Output SVG
    • cat graph.out | dot -Tsvg -oexample.svg
  • Output PNG
    • cat graph.out | dot -Tpng -oexample.png
  • See Graphviz for more information.

Options (--help)

Plugin: ServerlessGraph
graph ......................... Creates graphviz compatible graph output of nodes and edges. Saves to graph.out file.
    --vertical ......................... Graph nodes from top down instead of left to right.
    --edgelabels / -e .................. Display edgelabels in graph.
    --clarity / -c ..................... By default we show everything, clarity mode will attempt to remove implied nodes and edges for a better graph
    --outFile / -o ..................... Output file, defaults to graph.out

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial