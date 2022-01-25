Serverless Google Cloud Functions Plugin

This plugin enables support for Google Cloud Functions within the Serverless Framework.

This project is looking for maintainers!

If you would like to be a maintainer of this project, please reach out to one of the active Serverless organization members to express your interest.

We'd love to collaborate closely with amazing developers as we drive the development of this open technology into the future.

Welcome, and thanks in advance for your help!

Documentation

The documentation can be found here.

Easier development with Docker

You can spin up a Docker container which mounts this code with the following command:

docker-compose run node bash

Migration

Google Cloud Functions v1beta2 API version will be shut down on April 15, 2020

You can follow this document to upgrade your serverless-google-cloudfunctions v2 to v3