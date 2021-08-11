When a project scaffolded with Serverless framework starts to be large or so you simply want to structure in a specific way your project, your handler paths can be quite long to write. That's where serverless-functions-base-path comes in, this plugin will allow you to define a base path that indicates the location of your lambda function while keeping your handler paths as minimal as possible.

Installation

Go to your project directory and install the plugin by running :

for npm users

npm i -D serverless-functions-base-path

for yarn users

yarn add --dev serverless-functions-base-path

Usage

Let's say that our project have the following strucutre :

Project structure

my-new-serverless-project ├── src │ └── handlers │ └── users .js │ └── lib ├── package .json └── serverless .yml

Configuration

Open your serverless.yml configuration file and :

add a plugins section

section add our fresh serverless-functions-base-path plugin into it

plugin into it add a custom section

section add a functionsBasePath property with your base path location

service: hello-world-service provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs12.x stage: dev region: eu-west-1 memorySize: 128 timemout: 10 custom: functionsBasePath: src/handlers functions: hello: handler: users.hello events: - http: path: hello method: get plugins: - serverless-functions-base-path

Invoke

Try to invoke your local function with

serverless invoke locale -f hello { "statusCode" : 200, "body" : "{\"message\":\"Hello world!\"}" }

You can find more usage examples in the example folder.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT