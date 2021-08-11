openbase logo
sfb

serverless-functions-base-path

by Kevin Rambaud
1.0.32 (see all)

⚡️Easily define a base path where your serverless functions are located

Overview

Readme

serverless-functions-base-path

serverless actions Codecov npm npm

When a project scaffolded with Serverless framework starts to be large or so you simply want to structure in a specific way your project, your handler paths can be quite long to write. That's where serverless-functions-base-path comes in, this plugin will allow you to define a base path that indicates the location of your lambda function while keeping your handler paths as minimal as possible.

Installation

Go to your project directory and install the plugin by running :

for npm users

npm i -D serverless-functions-base-path

for yarn users

yarn add --dev serverless-functions-base-path

Usage

Let's say that our project have the following strucutre :

Project structure

my-new-serverless-project
├── src
│   └── handlers
│       └── users.js
│   └── lib
├── package.json
└── serverless.yml

Configuration

Open your serverless.yml configuration file and :

  • add a plugins section
  • add our fresh serverless-functions-base-path plugin into it
  • add a custom section
  • add a functionsBasePath property with your base path location
# serverless.yml

service: hello-world-service

provider:
  name: aws
  runtime: nodejs12.x
  stage: dev
  region: eu-west-1
  memorySize: 128
  timemout: 10

custom:
  functionsBasePath: src/handlers

functions:
  hello:
    handler: users.hello
    events:
      - http:
          path: hello
          method: get

plugins:
  - serverless-functions-base-path

Invoke

Try to invoke your local function with

serverless invoke locale -f hello

# output
{
    "statusCode": 200,
    "body": "{\"message\":\"Hello world!\"}"
}

You can find more usage examples in the example folder.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

