A Serverless Framework plugin for deployment of static website assets of your Serverless project to AWS S3.
npm install --save serverless-finch
First, update your
serverless.yml by adding the following:
plugins:
- serverless-finch
custom:
client:
bucketName: unique-s3-bucketname # (see Configuration Parameters below)
# [other configuration parameters] (see Configuration Parameters below)
NOTE: For full example configurations, please refer to the examples folder.
Second, Create a website folder in the root directory of your Serverless project. This is where your distribution-ready website should live. By default the plugin expects the files to live in a folder called
client/dist. But this is configurable with the
distributionFolder option (see the Configuration Parameters below).
The plugin uploads the entire
distributionFolder to S3 and configures the bucket to host the website and make it publicly available, also setting other options based the Configuration Parameters specified in
serverless.yml.
To test the plugin initially you can copy/run the following commands in the root directory of your Serverless project to get a quick sample website for deployment:
mkdir -p client/dist
touch client/dist/index.html
touch client/dist/error.html
echo "Go Serverless" >> client/dist/index.html
echo "error page" >> client/dist/error.html
Third, run the plugin, and visit your new website!
serverless client deploy [--region $REGION] [--no-delete-contents] [--no-config-change] [--no-policy-change] [--no-cors-change]
The plugin should output the location of your newly deployed static site to the console.
Note: See Command-line Parameters for details on command above
WARNING: The plugin will overwrite any data you have in the bucket name you set above if it already exists.
If later on you want to take down the website you can use:
serverless client remove
bucketName
required
custom:
client:
bucketName: unique-s3-bucketname
Use this parameter to specify a unique name for the S3 bucket that your files will be uploaded to.
tags
optional, default:
none
custom:
client:
...
tags:
tagKey: tagvalue
tagKey2: tagValue2
...
Use this parameter to specify a list of tags as key:value pairs that will be assigned to your bucket.
distributionFolder
optional, default:
client/dist
custom:
client:
...
distributionFolder: path/to/files
...
Use this parameter to specify the path that contains your website files to be uploaded. This path is relative to the path that your
serverless.yaml configuration files resides in.
indexDocument
optional, default:
index.html
custom:
client:
...
indexDocument: file-name.ext
...
The name of your index document inside your
distributionFolder. This is the file that will be served to a client visiting the base URL for your website.
errorDocument
optional, default:
error.html
custom:
client:
...
errorDocument: file-name.ext
...
The name of your error document inside your
distributionFolder. This is the file that will be served to a client if their initial request returns an error (e.g. 404). For an SPA, you may want to set this to the same document specified in
indexDocument so that all requests are redirected to your index document and routing can be handled on the client side by your SPA.
bucketPolicyFile
custom:
client:
...
bucketPolicyFile: path/to/policy.json
...
Use this parameter to specify the path to a single custom policy file. If not set, it defaults to a config for a basic static website. Currently, only JSON is supported. In your policy, make sure that your resource has the correct bucket name specified above:
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::BUCKET_NAME/*",
Note: You can also use
${env:PWD} if you want to dynamically specify the policy within your repo. for example:
custom:
client:
...
bucketPolicyFile: "${env:PWD}/path/to/policy.json"
...
Additionally, you will want to specify different policies depending on your stage using
${self:provider.stage} to ensure your
BUCKET_NAME corosponds to the stage.
custom:
client:
...
bucketPolicyFile: "/path/to/policy-${self:provider.stage}.json"
...
objectHeaders
optional, no default
custom:
client:
...
objectHeaders:
ALL_OBJECTS:
- name: header-name
value: header-value
...
'someGlobPattern/*.html':
- name: header-name
value: header-value
...
specific-directory/:
- name: header-name
value: header-value
...
specific-file.ext:
- name: header-name
value: header-value
...
... # more file- or folder-specific rules
...
Use the
objectHeaders option to set HTTP response headers be sent to clients requesting uploaded files from your website.
Headers may be specified globally for all files in the bucket by adding a
name,
value pair to the
ALL_OBJECTS property of the
objectHeaders option. They may also be specified for specific folders or files within your site by specifying properties with names like
specific-directory/ (trailing slash required to indicate folder) or
specific-file.ext, where the folder and/or file paths are relative to
distributionFolder.
Headers with more specificity will take precedence over more general ones. For instance, if 'Cache-Control' was set to 'max-age=100' in
ALL_OBJECTS and to 'max-age=500' in
my/folder/, the files in
my/folder/ would get a header of 'Cache-Control: max-age=500'.
redirectAllRequestsTo
optional, no default
custom:
client:
...
redirectAllRequestsTo:
hostName: hostName
protocol: protocol # "http" or "https"
...
Use the
redirectAllRequestsTo option if you want to route all traffic coming to your website to a different address.
hostName is the address that requests should be redirected to (e.g. 'www.other-website.com').
protocol is the protocol to use for the redirect and must be either 'http' or 'https'.
routingRules
optional, no default
custom:
client:
...
routingRules:
- redirect:
hostName: hostName
httpRedirectCode: httpCode
protocol: protocol # "http" or "https"
replaceKeyPrefixWith: prefix
replaceKeyWith: [object]
condition:
keyPrefixEquals: prefix
httpErrorCodeReturnedEquals: httpCode
- ...
...
The
routingRules option can be used to define rules for when and how certain requests to your site should be redirected. Each rule in the
redirectRules list consists of a (required)
redirect definition and (optionally) a
condition on which the redirect is applied.
The
redirect property of each rule has five optional parameters:
hostName is the name of the host that the request should be redirected to (e.g. 'www.other-site.com'). Defaults to the host from the original request.
httpRedirectCode is the HTTP status code to use for the redirect (e.g. 301, 303, 308).
protocol is the protocol to use for the redirect and must be 'http' or 'https'. Defaults to the protocol from the original request.
replaceKeyPrefixWith specifies the string to replace the portion of the route specified in the
keyPrefixEquals with in the redirect. For instance, if you want to redirect requests for pages starting with '/images' to pages starting with '/assets/images', you can specify
keyPrefixEquals as '/images' and
replaceKeyPrefixWith as '/assets/images'. Cannot be specified along with
replaceKeyWith.
replaceKeyWith specifies a specific page to redirect requests to (e.g. 'landing.html'). Cannot be specified along with
replaceKeyPrefixWith.
The
condition property has two optional parameters:
keyPrefixEquals specifies that requests to pages starting with the specified value should be redirected. Often used with the
replaceKeyPrefixWith and
replaceKeyWith
redirect properties.
httpErrorCodeReturnedEquals specifies that requests resulting in the given HTTP error code (e.g. 404, 500) should be redirected.
If
condition is not specified, then all requests will be redirected in accordance with the specified
redirect properties
uploadOrder
optional, no default
custom:
client:
...
uploadOrder:
- .*
- .*/assets/.*
- service-worker\.js
- index\.html
...
The
uploadOrder option can be used for ordering the files uploaded to the bucket. When combined with
--no-delete-contents this helps with 0 downtime, as we can make sure we upload any assets before serving the html files which need them.
keyPrefix
optional, no default
custom:
client:
...
keyPrefix: s3-folder/possible-sub-folder
...
Adding a keyPrefix option, so that it's possibly to upload files to a prefixed s3 path. You can use this to specify a key prefix path such as
static so the deployment matches the naming conventions of popular frontend frameworks and tools.
sse
optional, no default
custom:
client:
...
sse: AES256
...
Enable server side encryption for the uploaded files. You can use
AES256 or
aws:kms.
manageResources
optional, default
true (the plugin does manage your resources by default)
custom:
client:
...
manageResources: false
...
This allows you to opt out of having serverless-finch create or configure the s3 bucket. Instead, you can rely on an existing bucket or a CloudFormation definition.
--region
optional, defaults to value specified in
provider section of
serverless.yml
serverless client deploy --region $REGION
Use this parameter to specify what AWS region your bucket will be deployed in.
This option will always determine the deployment region if specified. If
region
is not specified via the CLI, we use the
region option specified under
custom/client in
serverless.yml. If that is not specified, we use the Serverless
region specified under
provider in
serverless.yml.
--no-delete-contents
optional, default
false (deletes contents by default)
serverless client deploy --no-delete-contents
Use this parameter if you do not want to delete the contents of your bucket before deployment. Files uploaded during deployment will still replace any corresponding files already in your bucket.
--no-config-change
optional, default
false (overwrites bucket configuration by default)
serverless client deploy --no-config-change
Use this parameter if you do not want to overwrite the bucket configuration when deploying to your bucket.
--no-policy-change
optional, default
false (overwrites bucket policy by default)
serverless client deploy --no-policy-change
Use this parameter if you do not want to overwrite the bucket policy when deploying to your bucket.
--no-cors-change
optional, default
false (overwrites bucket CORS configuration by default)
serverless client deploy --no-cors-change
Use this parameter if you do not want to overwrite the bucket CORS configuration when deploying to your bucket.
--no-confirm
optional, default
false (disables confirmation prompt)
serverless client deploy --no-confirm
Use this parameter if you do not want a confirmation prompt to interrupt automated builds.
For guidelines on contributing to the project, please refer to our Contributing page.
keyPrefix option - Pull 102 - Joseph
sse option to allow you to encrypt files with Server Side Encryption using
AES256 or
aws:kms - Pull 91 - Severi Haverila
manageResources option to allow you to tell serverless-finch to not interact with your S3 bucket - Pull 75 - sprockow
keyPrefix option to enable working with S3 folders - Pull 76 - Archanium
distributionFolder configuration value. This enables you to upload your website files from a custom directory (Pull 12 - pradel)
remove option to tear down what you deploy. (Pull 10 thanks to redroot)
Forked from the serverless-client-s3
